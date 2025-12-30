Framed Answer, Hints Today: Game #1391 (December 31, 2025)

Framed is the ultimate daily challenge game or puzzle for film lovers! Inspired by the Wordle format, Framed tasks you with identifying a movie using only a series of still images. With six chances to get it right, it’s a race to see how well you know your favorite blockbusters and indie gems. If today’s frames have you scratching your head, don’t worry. Here are some hints to help you keep your winning streak alive, followed by the full answer for Framed #1391.

Hints for Today’s Framed Movie

If the first few images didn’t give it away, these clues should point you in the right direction:

Release Year: This ensemble romantic comedy was released in 2011 .

This ensemble romantic comedy was released in . Genre: A celebratory Romance / Comedy built around interconnected stories.

A celebratory built around interconnected stories. Leading Man: An ensemble-driven cast with no single lead, featuring multiple well-known stars sharing the spotlight.

An ensemble-driven cast with no single lead, featuring multiple well-known stars sharing the spotlight. Starting Letter: The movie title starts with the letter N.

Today’s Framed #1391 Answer (December 31, 2025)

Still stuck? It happens to the best of us! If the hints weren’t enough and you just want to save your winning streak, here is the solution for today’s puzzle.

The answer to Framed #1391 on December 31 is: NEW YEAR’S EVE

This was a setting-heavy solve that relied more on atmosphere than individual performances. Early shots of New York landmarks and crowded celebration scenes could point in several directions, but once the holiday theme became clear, the answer likely followed quickly. I’d rate this one 3.5 out of 5 for difficulty.

Yesterday’s Framed #1390 Answer (December 30, 2025)

In case you missed yesterday’s quiz, the answer is provided below:

The answer to yesterday’s Framed was: DEMOLITION MAN.

How to Play Framed

If you’re new to the game, here is a quick breakdown of how to play: