Framed Answer, Hints Today: Game #1392 (January 1, 2026)

Framed is the ultimate daily challenge game or puzzle for film lovers! Inspired by the Wordle format, Framed tasks you with identifying a movie using only a series of still images. With six chances to get it right, it’s a race to see how well you know your favorite blockbusters and indie gems. If today’s frames have you scratching your head, don’t worry. Here are some hints to help you keep your winning streak alive, followed by the full answer for Framed #1392.

Hints for Today’s Framed Movie

If the first few images didn’t give it away, these clues should point you in the right direction:

Release Year: This classic comedy was released in 1959 .

This classic comedy was released in . Genre: A fast-paced Comedy with farce and romantic chaos.

A fast-paced with farce and romantic chaos. Leading Man: Led by Tony Curtis and Jack Lemmon , alongside an iconic performance from Marilyn Monroe .

Led by and , alongside an iconic performance from . Starting Letter: The movie title starts with the letter S.

Today’s Framed #1392 Answer (January 1, 2026)

Still stuck? It happens to the best of us! If the hints weren’t enough and you just want to save your winning streak, here is the solution for today’s puzzle.

The answer to Framed #1392 on January 1 is: SOME LIKE IT HOT

This was a classic-era solve that depended more on tone than spectacle. Early shots of period settings or musical backdrops could feel broad, but once the unmistakable comedic energy and star presence emerged, the answer likely snapped into place. Fans of old Hollywood probably solved it quickly. I’d rate this one 4 out of 5 for difficulty.

Yesterday’s Framed #1391 Answer (December 31, 2025)

In case you missed yesterday’s quiz, the answer is provided below:

The answer to yesterday’s Framed was: NEW YEAR’S EVE.

How to Play Framed

If you’re new to the game, here is a quick breakdown of how to play: