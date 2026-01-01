Framed Answer, Hints Today: Game #1393 (January 2, 2026)

Framed is the ultimate daily challenge game or puzzle for film lovers! Inspired by the Wordle format, Framed tasks you with identifying a movie using only a series of still images. With six chances to get it right, it’s a race to see how well you know your favorite blockbusters and indie gems. If today’s frames have you scratching your head, don’t worry. Here are some hints to help you keep your winning streak alive, followed by the full answer for Framed #1393.

Hints for Today’s Framed Movie

If the first few images didn’t give it away, these clues should point you in the right direction:

Release Year: This beloved teen romance was released in 1986 .

This beloved teen romance was released in . Genre: A stylish Romance / Comedy-Drama rooted in 80s coming-of-age themes.

A stylish rooted in 80s coming-of-age themes. Leading Man: Led by Molly Ringwald in one of her most iconic roles of the decade.

Led by in one of her most iconic roles of the decade. Starting Letter: The movie title starts with the letter P.

Today’s Framed #1393 Answer (January 2, 2026)

Still stuck? It happens to the best of us! If the hints weren’t enough and you just want to save your winning streak, here is the solution for today’s puzzle.

The answer to Framed #1393 on January 2 is: PRETTY IN PINK

This was a nostalgia-forward solve driven more by mood than standout visuals. Early images of lockers, house parties, or understated outfits could apply to many 80s teen films, but once the fashion-forward aesthetic and emotional beats came into focus, the answer likely clicked. I’d rate this one 3 out of 5 for difficulty.

Yesterday’s Framed #1392 Answer (January 1, 2026)

In case you missed yesterday’s quiz, the answer is provided below:

The answer to yesterday’s Framed was: SOME LIKE IT HOT.

How to Play Framed

If you’re new to the game, here is a quick breakdown of how to play: