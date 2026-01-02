Framed Answer, Hints Today: Game #1394 (January 3, 2026)

Framed is the ultimate daily challenge game or puzzle for film lovers! Inspired by the Wordle format, Framed tasks you with identifying a movie using only a series of still images. With six chances to get it right, it’s a race to see how well you know your favorite blockbusters and indie gems. If today’s frames have you scratching your head, don’t worry. Here are some hints to help you keep your winning streak alive, followed by the full answer for Framed #1394.

Hints for Today’s Framed Movie

If the first few images didn’t give it away, these clues should point you in the right direction:

Release Year: This highly anticipated fantasy musical was released in 2024 .

This highly anticipated fantasy musical was released in . Genre: A lavish Fantasy / Musical reimagining of a classic story.

A lavish reimagining of a classic story. Leading Man: An ensemble-led production headlined by Cynthia Erivo and Ariana Grande .

An ensemble-led production headlined by and . Starting Letter: The movie title starts with the letter W.

Today’s Framed #1394 Answer (January 3, 2026)

Still stuck? It happens to the best of us! If the hints weren’t enough and you just want to save your winning streak, here is the solution for today’s puzzle.

The answer to Framed #1394 on January 3 is: WICKED

This was a spectacle-driven solve that rewarded patience. Early shots of grand sets or stylized costumes could feel generic at first, but once the unmistakable world of Oz and the heightened musical tone emerged, the identity became clear. Many players likely landed this one after a few frames rather than instantly. I’d rate this one 3.5 out of 5 for difficulty.

Yesterday’s Framed #1393 Answer (January 2, 2026)

In case you missed yesterday’s quiz, the answer is provided below:

The answer to yesterday’s Framed was: PRETTY IN PINK.

How to Play Framed

If you’re new to the game, here is a quick breakdown of how to play: