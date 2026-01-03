Framed Answer, Hints Today: Game #1395 (January 4, 2026)

Framed is the ultimate daily challenge game or puzzle for film lovers! Inspired by the Wordle format, Framed tasks you with identifying a movie using only a series of still images. With six chances to get it right, it’s a race to see how well you know your favorite blockbusters and indie gems. If today’s frames have you scratching your head, don’t worry. Here are some hints to help you keep your winning streak alive, followed by the full answer for Framed #1395.

Hints for Today’s Framed Movie

If the first few images didn’t give it away, these clues should point you in the right direction:

Release Year: This heartfelt comedy-drama was released in 2011 .

Release Year: This heartfelt comedy-drama was released in 2011. Genre: A balanced Comedy / Drama that mixes humor with serious subject matter.

Leading Man: Stars Joseph Gordon-Levitt, with strong support from Seth Rogen.

Starting Letter: The movie title starts with the number 5.

Today’s Framed #1395 Answer (January 4, 2026)

Still stuck? It happens to the best of us! If the hints weren’t enough and you just want to save your winning streak, here is the solution for today’s puzzle.

The answer to Framed #1395 on January 4 is: 50/50

This was a tone-based solve that unfolded gradually. Early images could easily read as a low-key friendship comedy, but as hospital settings and emotional beats appeared, the film’s identity became clearer. Many players likely needed a few frames before committing. I’d rate this one 3 out of 5 for difficulty.

Yesterday’s Framed #1394 Answer (January 3, 2026)

In case you missed yesterday’s quiz, the answer is provided below:

The answer to yesterday’s Framed was: WICKED.

How to Play Framed

If you’re new to the game, here is a quick breakdown of how to play: