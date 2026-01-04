Framed Answer, Hints Today: Game #1396 (January 5, 2026)

Framed is the ultimate daily challenge game or puzzle for film lovers! Inspired by the Wordle format, Framed tasks you with identifying a movie using only a series of still images. With six chances to get it right, it’s a race to see how well you know your favorite blockbusters and indie gems. If today’s frames have you scratching your head, don’t worry. Here are some hints to help you keep your winning streak alive, followed by the full answer for Framed #1396.

Hints for Today’s Framed Movie

If the first few images didn’t give it away, these clues should point you in the right direction:

Release Year: This gritty crime drama was released in 1997 .

This gritty crime drama was released in . Genre: A grounded Crime / Drama with a serious, character-driven tone.

A grounded with a serious, character-driven tone. Leading Man: Stars Sylvester Stallone in a rare restrained performance, supported by a strong ensemble cast.

Stars in a rare restrained performance, supported by a strong ensemble cast. Starting Letter: The movie title starts with the letter C.

Today’s Framed #1396 Answer (January 5, 2026)

Still stuck? It happens to the best of us! If the hints weren’t enough and you just want to save your winning streak, here is the solution for today’s puzzle.

The answer to Framed #1396 on January 5 is: COP LAND

This was a subtle, atmosphere-heavy solve. Early images of a sleepy town and understated policing could easily blend into other ’90s dramas, but once the tension between characters and the moral stakes sharpened, the film became easier to identify. Many players likely needed a few frames before feeling confident. I’d rate this one 3.5 out of 5 for difficulty.

Yesterday’s Framed #1395 Answer (January 4, 2026)

In case you missed yesterday’s quiz, the answer is provided below:

The answer to yesterday’s Framed was: 50/50.

How to Play Framed

If you’re new to the game, here is a quick breakdown of how to play: