Framed Answer, Hints Today: Game #1397 (January 6, 2026)

Framed is the ultimate daily challenge game or puzzle for film lovers! Inspired by the Wordle format, Framed tasks you with identifying a movie using only a series of still images. With six chances to get it right, it’s a race to see how well you know your favorite blockbusters and indie gems. If today’s frames have you scratching your head, don’t worry. Here are some hints to help you keep your winning streak alive, followed by the full answer for Framed #1397.

Hints for Today’s Framed Movie

If the first few images didn’t give it away, these clues should point you in the right direction:

Release Year: This sharp satirical drama was released in 2023 .

This sharp satirical drama was released in . Genre: A biting Comedy / Drama that skewers publishing, media, and identity.

A biting that skewers publishing, media, and identity. Leading Man: Stars Jeffrey Wright in a critically acclaimed lead performance.

Stars in a critically acclaimed lead performance. Starting Letter: The movie title starts with the letter A.

Today’s Framed #1397 Answer (January 6, 2026)

Still stuck? It happens to the best of us! If the hints weren’t enough and you just want to save your winning streak, here is the solution for today’s puzzle.

The answer to Framed #1397 on January 6 is: AMERICAN FICTION

This was a dialogue and tone-driven solve rather than a visual one. Early images could easily resemble a straightforward literary drama, but as the satirical edge and self-aware moments came into focus, the film’s identity sharpened quickly. Players familiar with recent awards-season releases likely solved this sooner than most. I’d rate this one 3 out of 5 for difficulty.

Yesterday’s Framed #1396 Answer (January 5, 2026)

In case you missed yesterday’s quiz, the answer is provided below:

The answer to yesterday’s Framed was: COP LAND

How to Play Framed

If you’re new to the game, here is a quick breakdown of how to play: