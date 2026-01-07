Framed Answer, Hints Today: Game #1399 (January 8, 2026)

Framed is the ultimate daily challenge game or puzzle for film lovers! Inspired by the Wordle format, Framed tasks you with identifying a movie using only a series of still images. With six chances to get it right, it’s a race to see how well you know your favorite blockbusters and indie gems. If today’s frames have you scratching your head, don’t worry. Here are some hints to help you keep your winning streak alive, followed by the full answer for Framed #1399.

Hints for Today’s Framed Movie

If the first few images didn’t give it away, these clues should point you in the right direction:

Release Year: This historical drama was released in 2013 .

This historical drama was released in . Genre: A sweeping Drama inspired by real-life events.

A sweeping inspired by real-life events. Leading Man: Stars Forest Whitaker in a restrained, acclaimed central performance.

Stars in a restrained, acclaimed central performance. Starting Letter: The movie title starts with the letter T.

Today’s Framed #1399 Answer (January 8, 2026)

Still stuck? It happens to the best of us! If the hints weren’t enough and you just want to save your winning streak, here is the solution for today’s puzzle.

The answer to Framed #1399 on January 8 is: THE BUTLER

This was a context-driven solve that unfolded gradually. Early images of the White House and period settings could blend into other historical dramas, but once the long-span timeline and recurring presidential backdrops became clear, the identity sharpened. Many players likely solved this a few frames in rather than instantly. I’d rate this one 3 out of 5 for difficulty.

Yesterday’s Framed #1398 Answer (January 7, 2026)

In case you missed yesterday’s quiz, the answer is provided below:

The answer to yesterday’s Framed was: IDENTITY

How to Play Framed

If you’re new to the game, here is a quick breakdown of how to play: