Framed Answer, Hints Today: Game #1400 (January 9, 2026)

Framed is the ultimate daily challenge game or puzzle for film lovers! Inspired by the Wordle format, Framed tasks you with identifying a movie using only a series of still images. With six chances to get it right, it’s a race to see how well you know your favorite blockbusters and indie gems. If today’s frames have you scratching your head, don’t worry. Here are some hints to help you keep your winning streak alive, followed by the full answer for Framed #1400.

Hints for Today’s Framed Movie

If the first few images didn’t give it away, these clues should point you in the right direction:

Release Year: This sharp political satire was released in 2005 .

Release Year: This sharp political satire was released in 2005.
Genre: A biting Comedy / Drama focused on media, lobbying, and moral spin.

Leading Man: Stars Aaron Eckhart in a slick, fast-talking lead role.

Starting Letter: The movie title starts with the letter T.

Today’s Framed #1400 Answer (January 9, 2026)

Still stuck? It happens to the best of us! If the hints weren’t enough and you just want to save your winning streak, here is the solution for today’s puzzle.

The answer to Framed #1400 on January 9 is: THANK YOU FOR SMOKING

This was a dialogue-driven solve where tone mattered more than imagery. Early shots of offices, interviews, and debates could feel generic, but once the unmistakable satire and rapid-fire rhetoric emerged, the film became clear. Players tuned into political or media satire likely solved this quicker than most. I’d rate this one 3 out of 5 for difficulty.

Yesterday’s Framed #1399 Answer (January 8, 2026)

In case you missed yesterday’s quiz, the answer is provided below:

The answer to yesterday’s Framed was: THE BUTLER

How to Play Framed

If you’re new to the game, here is a quick breakdown of how to play: