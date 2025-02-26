Framework Mini Modular Desktop PC and Convertible Laptop Launched

Framework, the company known for its easy-to-repair and upgradeable modular laptops, has leaped into the desktop market. The company unveiled its first mini PC called the Framework Desktop, a powerful compact PC that can be fully configured according to your needs. Moreover, it also showcased its first convertible laptop called Framework 12 catered to students with affordable pricing. Here is everything you need to know about the features and prices of both products.

Framework Desktop PC Brings Insane Lego-Like Upgradability Features

The Framework Desktop might fool you with its compact size but it’s powerful enough to rival even the most powerful PCs out there. Powered by the AMD Ryzen AI Max processor, it is a fully configurable machine that can be specced up to 128GB of LPDDR5X. You can max it out with a 16-core and 32 threads Ryzen Max+ 395 and 40-core GPU based on the RDNA 3.5 architecture. But that’s not all.

Framework offers plenty of customization options including choosing your primary storage and secondary storage, operating system (Windows, Linus, or none). You can customize to the tiniest detail such as the choice of your CPU fan made by Noctua or Corsaier, the power cable, and even the side panel. That’s what Framework sells – fully configurable PCs.

The Frameowrk PC has multi-colored slots on the front similar to LEGOs. You can choose the color of tiles you want, even 3D print your tiles, or pick one with logos on them. With such a wide range of options, it’s like visiting a subway and wondering which items to add to your sub. There are expansion cards available for USB-C, USB-A, microSD card, ethernet, SD card, audio, and additional storage.

Despite packing such powerful specifications, it’s narrower than a typical gamepad and slightly taller than a pack of noodles. This makes it portable enough for carrying into your LAN parties or ideal for a compact desk setup. Thanks to the modularity, you can repair it quickly and easily, at home yourself.

All work and no play can make Framework a dull boy but not really it seems. Framework claims its Desktop can easily match an RTX 4070 laptop in terms of gaming performance – impressive for an in-built GPU. You can easily play titles like Cyberpunk and Black Myth Wukong at more than 60 FPS on 1440p. Although don’t expect it to run Cyberpunk with ray tracing enabled at the highest possible setting as it isn’t a gaming-oriented product.

Framework is for those who like to build their PCs and want control over every single detail. Right from the fan to the USB ports.

Starting at $1099, it isn’t exactly made for everyone. However, its top configuration for $1999 with 128GB of RAM can easily give the Mac Studio a run for its money which costs $4800 for a similar configuration.

Framework 12: The First Configurable Convertible Laptop

Unlike the Framework Desktop, the Framework 12 is a more accessible and affordable product and yes, it is modular just the same. It has a 12.2-inch touchscreen that can be flipped to convert into a tablet of sorts. The Full-HD screen has a peak brightness of more than 400 nits so you can even use it outdoors. However, just like the desktop, you can customize the laptop and swap in and out parts as you please.

That means swappable USB ports, keyboards, batteries, and even a mainboard. Incredible.

Designed for students, it has a durable body and comes with stylus support. You also get a cool two-tone look and 13th Gen Intel Core i3 and Core i5 powering it.

Despite being targeted as an affordable product, you can configure it with up to 48GB of DDR5 RAJM, 2TB of NVMe storage, and Wi-Fi 6e which will increase the price by a good margin. All of these modules are upgradable and easily swappable. Just like the Framework Desktop, you can run it on Windows or Linux depending on your preference.

The pre-order for laptops starts in April and the company hasn’t shared the pricing of the product yet. But we can expect it to retail for less than $750 since that is what the Framework Laptop 13 retails for.