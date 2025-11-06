Frankenstein Netflix Release Date, Countdown Timer, and Platform

Summary:

Guillermo del Toro’s Frankenstein hits Netflix this week with Oscar Isaac and Jacob Elordi in lead roles.

Early reviews hail it as a masterpiece: a monster movie with a hauntingly human soul.

Here’s everything you need to know about Frankenstein (2025).

If you’ve been waiting to see Guillermo del Toro’s haunting take on Frankenstein, the wait is almost over. Following its limited theatrical release, the gothic adaptation will finally make its way to Netflix this week. Starring Oscar Isaac and Jacob Elordi, this adaptation of Mary Shelley’s timeless tale promises to be a powerful mix of horror, tragedy, and humanity.

When Will Frankenstein Stream on Netflix?

Oscar Isaac as Victor Frankenstein | Credits: Netflix

You can stream Frankenstein on Netflix starting this Friday, November 7, at 3 a.m. ET/12 a.m. PT. In the UK, it drops at 8 a.m. GMT; for viewers in Europe, the film starts at 9 a.m. CEST. The movie will be 2 hours and 29 minutes long, so get ready to be up all night!

Here is when it will release in different regions:

Region / Timezone Release Date Release Time Pacific Time (PT) Friday, November 7, 2025 12:00 AM Eastern Time (ET) Friday, November 7, 2025 3:00 AM Mexico (CST) Friday, November 7, 2025 2:00 AM Brazil (BRT) Friday, November 7, 2025 4:00 AM United Kingdom (GMT) Friday, November 7, 2025 8:00 AM Europe (CET) Friday, November 7, 2025 9:00 AM South Africa (SAST) Friday, November 7, 2025 9:00 AM UAE (GST) Friday, November 7, 2025 12:00 PM India (IST) Friday, November 7, 2025 1:30 PM Indonesia (WIB) Friday, November 7, 2025 3:00 PM Philippines (PHT) Friday, November 7, 2025 4:00 PM Singapore (SGT) Friday, November 7, 2025 4:00 PM South Korea (KST) Friday, November 7, 2025 5:00 PM Japan (JST) Friday, November 7, 2025 5:00 PM Australia (AEST) Friday, November 7, 2025 6:00 PM New Zealand (NZST) Friday, November 7, 2025 8:00 PM

Here’s a countdown to watch Frankenstein on Netflix:

What to Expect From Guillermo del Toro’s Frankenstein?

“A reimagining of Mary Shelley’s classic tale,” this version centers on Victor Frankenstein’s obsessive ambition to create life, and the monstrous consequences that follow. Oscar Isaac stars as Victor Frankenstein, with Jacob Elordi transforming into the Creature in a role that required ten hours of makeup daily to capture the horror and heartbreak of existence.

Who is in Frankenstein?

Victor Frankenstein as seen in Frankenstein (2025) | Credits: Netflix

The film features a star-studded cast, with Oscar Isaac as Victor Frankenstein, Jacob Elordi as the Creature, and Mia Goth in a dual role as Elizabeth and Victor’s mother. The cast also includes Christoph Waltz, Charles Dance, Felix Kammerer, Ralph Ineson, and Lars Mikkelsen.

How Was Frankenstein Received?

Frankenstein is already earning critical acclaim, boasting an 85% critics’ score and a 95% audience score on Rotten Tomatoes as of November 2025. Reviewers are describing it as “a monster movie with a soul,” praising Guillermo del Toro’s visuals and Elordi’s emotionally charged performance.

How to Watch Frankenstein on Netflix

To stream Frankenstein (2025), you will need a Netflix subscription. Plans begin at $7.99/month with ads, or choose ad-free at $17.99 and $24.99 for higher resolutions and multiple devices.