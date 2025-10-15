Home » Puzzles » Freak Object In Wild Dog- Crossword Clue Answers

Freak Object In Wild Dog- Crossword Clue Answers

by Abeer Chawake
by Abeer Chawake

If you are stuck on the crossword clue: Freak Object In Wild Dog, here are the possible answers for it that will help you solve the puzzle. We will give you all the answers for this crossword clue. This clue might appear in more than one crossword. We have covered all the answers to this clue, so you don’t have to worry about that. Just match the letter count and fill in your answer!

The answers for today’s crossword clue are in the range of 3 to 6 letters. Here are all the possible answers in a table format.

No of lettersPotential answers
3JAL
5DHOLE, DINGO, HYENA
6COYOTE, JACKAL, WOLVES

Hope you have found the answer to your crossword clue. If you come up with another answer to this clue, please do share your answer with us on our X/Twitter so we can update our database.

A part-time gamer and a full-time Tech Writer. Abeer is a tech enthusiast who keeps track of all the trending gadgets and smartphones. When he isn't busy smashing words with his keyboard, you can find him playing the latest PC Games or binge-watching TV Shows.

