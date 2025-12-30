If you are stuck on the crossword clue: French Farewell, here are the possible answers for it that will help you solve the puzzle. We will give you all the answers for this crossword clue. This clue might appear in more than one crossword. We have covered all the answers to this clue, so you don’t have to worry about that. Just match the letter count and fill in your answer!

French Farewell – Crossword Clue Answers

Here are the Best Answers for the crossword clue: French Farewell.

5 letters – ADIEU

ADIEU 7 letters – BONSOIR

BONSOIR 8 letters – AUREVOIR

Below are all the answers for the crossword clue: French Farewell. The answers for this crossword clue are in a range of 3 to 23 letters.

Letter Count Potential Answer(s) 3 Letters CUT 4 Letters AWOL, EXIT, LEGO, TEST 5 Letters ADIEU, SALUT, AWOLS, HOOKY, CIRCA, AGILE, LAGOS 6 Letters REVOIR, ADIEUX, ADIEUS 7 Letters BONSOIR, TRUANCY, IMPETUS 8 Letters AUREVOIR, ABIENTOT 9 Letters INRUSHING 11 Letters GOODBYEKISS, ABSENTEEISM, DEFENCELESS 12 Letters CARTEBLANCHE 13 Letters NONATTENDANCE 15 Letters ABRUPTDEPARTURE, SECRETDEPARTURE, QUATORZEJUILLET 18 Letters ABSENTWITHOUTLEAVE 20 Letters UNANNOUNCEDDEPARTURE 23 Letters ABSENTWITHOUTPERMISSION

More Clues:

Hope you have found the answer to your crossword clue. If you come up with another answer to this clue, please do share your answer with us on our X/Twitter so we can update our database.