Frieren Chapter 141: Release Date, Hiatus, Speculation and More

Frieren chapter 141 has announced an indefinite hiatus. Chapter 140 shows the team’s preparation for an impending battle with a shadow organization that is targeting Serie. As they get ready for the ball, a lot of lighthearted bickering takes place. At the same time, Serie reveals how exactly she chose these particular members to protect her.

Chapter 141 of Frieren has not received an official release date. Chapter 140 of the manga declared an indefinite hiatus, without confirming its return date.

Where to Read Frieren?

You can read the latest chapters of Frieren on Viz Media. You can also buy the physical volumes to read it. The manga normally releases two chapters per month, but due to the indefinite hiatus, the next chapter’s release date is unsure.

Recap of Frieren Chapter 140

Frieren | Credits: Shogakukan

Chapter 140 of Frieren takes place on the final day of the National Foundation festival. The ball will be held at the palace on the same night, and the duty of Frieren and the group is to serve as bodyguards to Serie who has been invited as a foreign dignitary. A group called Shadow Warriors has planned an assassination of Serie. The tea decides to divide themselves and have an available group of raiders. Serie suggests that they can get as violent as they want during a raid.

Land asks Serie why she paired him up with Ubel, but Serie insists they are not incompatible and Land must lear to hold Ubel’s reins. Sein asks Stark if there will be gorgeous ladies at the ball, to which the latter is flabbergasted. In another scene, Sense, Serie, Fern, and Frieren are changing into their ball gowns and styling their dresses.

frieren is going on hiatus ;~; i don't want that pic.twitter.com/qx4jKsyQqk — your friend (@classyvandalism) December 25, 2024

Fern asks Sense to tighten her corset till she can’t breathe, but since she won’t be able to fight that way, Sense declines. Frieren then asks Fern to do her hair and gets chided by Serie. Serie then offers to tie up Frieren’s hair, and Frieren tells her to drop dead instead. Serie reminds everyone else that they are free to walk off the operation and no one will be forced, not even Frieren and Fern.

As Serie combs Sense’s hair, she asks why Serie chose this respective group of individuals for the task. Serie says that it was based on the wishes of those who won the First Class Mage Exam. The ones who have been selected are those who wish for privileges that are far from what she desires.

Land asked for a spell to allow him to locate his family’s remains to give them a burial. Ubel wanted a spell to find her elder sister. Fern wanted a spell to simplify laundry. Sense, on the other hand, asked for a spell that would let her sleep soundly even after she kills someone. Serie admits that maybe these people would exceed her expectations and create a future that she cannot attain.

The last panel of the manga shows Serie, Sense, Frieren, Fern, Stark, Sein, and Falsh entering the ball while Ubel and Land enter separately.

Frieren Chapter 141 Speculation

Chapter 141 of Frieren will probably begin the attack on Serie. The shadow organization that had been targeting her will finally make its move. This will spurn the protagonists into action to save Serie. All of the selected members are powerful people who will definitely find their match. Otherwise, Serie would not have created such an overpowered team unless she feared danger.

Nonetheless, chapter 141 is much anticipated as not only will the group have to make awkward conversations with others, but they also have to prepare for an unavoidable battle. Let’s hope that Serie survives the danger because, like she said, can you imagine a future without her?