From iPhone to Google Messages: Satellite Texting is the New Frontier

Google Messages, like Apple, is going to roll out satellite messaging capabilities allowing users to send messages in areas without cell service.

This feature utilizes low-Earth orbit satellites to enable communication expanding the reach of messaging services even in remote locations.

You need carrier support to use this feature.

Android Authority says Google Messages is bringing satellite messaging to Android users, enabling text communication even in areas without cellular coverage. This feature, similar to what iPhones offer, relies on low-Earth orbit satellites for expanding connectivity options for users in remote locations. If you find yourself in a situation with no service or Wi-Fi, don’t panic. Satellite messaging allows you to contact your friends or family and inform them when you are in an emergency.

What You Need for Satellite Messaging on Android

Firstly, your phone should have Android 15 as it supports satellite messaging.

You should also know that this feature requires carrier support to function for example T-Mobile is currently beta-testing its satellite messaging service in collaboration with Starlink.

This feature will be integrated directly into the Google Messages app, which is the default messaging app for many Android devices. Since users already rely on Google Messages, there’s no need for a separate app for satellite messaging.

Note: This feature is not supported by group chats as it is built only for emergency purposes.

These satellite messaging options will only appear when your device is without an internet or cellular connection. So the users have access to messaging in situations where traditional networks are unavailable.

When the feature is available, you will see a pop-up at the top of the Google Messages app that says “Connect to satellite to send and receive messages.” A “Connect” option will appear at the top of the screen which will allow you to initiate satellite messaging when there is no internet or cellular network connection available.

This is just an example image so ignore that the network is available there. Also, this feature is only limited to the Pixel 9 series for the US market.

Once satellite messaging becomes fully available, it will revolutionize the way we stay connected in areas with no network coverage. Let’s see if this feature performs as well as Apple’s satellite messaging. Share your thoughts with us on our X.