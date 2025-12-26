How to Get to Island 3 in The Forge (Frostspire Expanse)

Island 3, also known as Frostspire Expanse or Winter Island, is the newest location added to The Forge in the first major update. This frozen island is packed with ice caves, powerful enemies, and valuable resources essential for late-game progression. If you want to continue advancing in The Forge, reaching Island 3 is a must. The island also features a Santa NPC who offers Christmas-themed quests that reward exclusive items, blueprints, and totems. This guide explains the requirements and steps needed to reach Frostspire Expanse in Forge.

Requirements to Reach Island 3 in Forge Roblox

Before you can travel to Frostspire Expanse, you need to meet specific requirements:

Level 70: You must reach level 70 before the Portal Tool allows you to select Island 3.

Portal Tool: You need the Portal Tool unlocked and available. This tool is obtained early in the game by completing the tutorial, talking to the Wizard NPC, and reaching level 10. Once unlocked, the Portal Tool becomes your primary method of traveling between islands.

Completion of Previous Islands: While not explicitly required, you should have progressed through Islands 1 and 2 to ensure you have adequate equipment, weapons, and pickaxes to handle the tougher enemies and mining requirements on Island 3.

How to Get to Island 3 in Forge Roblox

Once you meet the requirements, traveling to Island 3 is straightforward:

Step 1: Spawn the Portal and interact.

Spawn the Portal and interact. Step 2: Select “Frostspire Expanse” (Island 3) from the island selection menu. The option only appears if you’re level 70 or higher.

Step 3: Click the "Teleport" button to instantly travel to Island 3.

You’ll spawn near the island’s starting area where a spirit guide directs you to Bjorn, the main quest NPC. From there, you can begin the Island 3 questline, interact with the Santa NPC for Christmas rewards, explore ice caves filled with Crystal enemies, and mine new ores.

That’s how you reach Island 3 in The Forge. Make sure you’re level 70 and have the Portal Tool unlocked, then simply teleport to Frostspire Expanse from the island menu. Once there, talk to Bjorn to start your questline and visit Santa for exclusive Christmas items. You can also visit our The Forge Wiki for more information about the game and its other gameplay mechanics.