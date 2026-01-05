Frozen Dessert – Crossword Clue Answers

If you are stuck on the crossword clue: Frozen Dessert, here are the possible answers for it that will help you solve the puzzle. We will give you all the answers for this crossword clue. This clue might appear in more than one crossword. We have covered all the answers to this clue, so you don’t have to worry about that. Just match the letter count and fill in your answer!

3 letter – ICE

ICE 5 letter – BOMBE

BOMBE 6 letter – SORBET, GELATO, SUNDAE, FRAPPE

SORBET, GELATO, SUNDAE, FRAPPE 7 letter – SHERBET, ICEMILK

SHERBET, ICEMILK 8 letter – ICE CREAM

Letter Count Potential Answer(s) 2 Letters BO 3 Letters ICE, EDY, PIE 4 Letters TCBY, ICES 5 Letters BOMBE, GLACE, JELLY, LOLLY 6 Letters SORBET, GELATO, FRAPPE, YOGURT, GELATI, ICEPOP, SUNDAE, CHOICE, ICEPIE, MOUSSE 7 Letters PARFAIT, SHERBET, ICEMILK, SPUMONI, SARALEE, TORTONI 8 Letters ICECREAM, SHERBETS, WATERICE, ICELOLLY 10 Letters PEACHMELBA 11 Letters ICECREAMBAR 13 Letters MOCHIICECREAM 14 Letters TURTLEICECREAM 15 Letters VANILLAICECREAM

