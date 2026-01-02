If you are stuck on the crossword clue: Fruit Pastries, here are the possible answers for it that will help you solve the puzzle. We will give you all the answers for this crossword clue. This clue might appear in more than one crossword. We have covered all the answers to this clue, so you don’t have to worry about that. Just match the letter count and fill in your answer!

Fruit Pastries – Crossword Clue Answers

Here are the Best Answers for the crossword clue: Fruit Pastries.

3 letters – PIE

PIE 4 letters – TART

TART 7 letters – STRUDEL

STRUDEL 8 letters – PLUMTART

PLUMTART 9 letters – AICOTTART, APPLETART

AICOTTART, APPLETART 11 letters – PRUNEDANISH, APRICOTTART

Below are all the answers for the crossword clue: Fruit Pastries. The answers for this crossword clue are in a range of 3 to 14 letters.

Letter Count Potential Answer(s) 3 Letters PIE, RPA 4 Letters TART, PEAR, PIES 5 Letters DONUT, TORTE, TARTS, HORNS, PUFFS, FLANS 6 Letters HIPPIE, SCURRY, PIEMAN, DANISH 7 Letters STRUDEL, TARTLET, ATHEART, COOKERY, PLETART, TEXTING, JAMTART, CHORLEY 8 Letters PLUMTART, APPLEPIE, STRUDELS, HAWAIIAN, NOISETTE, TARTLETS, MINCEPIE, TURNOVER 9 Letters AICOTTART, APPLETART, PEARTARTS, MINCEPIES, BOUNSWEET, TURNOVERS, PEACHPIES, CRABAPPLE 10 Letters CHERRYTART, APRICOTJAM, TARTETATIN, BLACKTARTS, APPLETOVER, ECCLESCAKE 11 Letters PRUNEDANISH, APPLEDANISH, BLUEBERRIES, CLEMENTINES, APRICOTTART, TARTGALLERY 12 Letters PAPERJAMTART 13 Letters APPLETURNOVER, APPLESTRUDELS, CHERRYSTRUDEL 14 Letters ORANGETURNOVER

More Clues:

Hope you have found the answer to your crossword clue. If you come up with another answer to this clue, please do share your answer with us on our X/Twitter so we can update our database.