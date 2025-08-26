All Fruits in Blox Fruits – Roblox

Update on August 26th: Added all the newest fruits in Blox Fruits.

The fruits in Blox Fruits are everything. These special devil fruits give you amazing powers that can help you become the pirate king you’ve always wanted to be. In Blox Fruits, there are 48 different fruits you can get right now. The game splits these fruits into different rarity levels, and the rarer they are, the more expensive and powerful they tend to be.

All Fruits in Blox Fruits

The fruit system in Blox Fruits works pretty simply. You eat a fruit, you get its powers, but you also become weak to water. It’s a fair trade when you think about how strong these abilities can make you in fights and quests. Each fruit belongs to one of three types:

Natural

Elemental

Beast

Then, there are five rarity levels in total:

Common

Uncommon

Rare

Legendary

Mythical

The most common method is buying them from the Blox Fruit Dealer using either in-game money or Robux. You can also find fruits that spawn under trees every hour, trade with other players, or get them as rewards from special events and raids.

Common fruits are the cheapest and easiest to find, while Mythical fruits can cost millions of in-game currency (Beli) or thousands of Robux. The rarer the fruit, the less likely you’ll find it spawning naturally in the game world. You can get fruits in several ways.

1. Common Fruits

Common fruits are your starting point in Blox Fruits. They’re cheap, easy to get, and perfect for new players who want to try out different abilities without spending too much money.

Fruit Icon Fruit Name Type Beli Cost Robux Cost Awakening Rocket Natural 5,000 50 – Kilo Natural 5,000 50 – Spin Natural 7,500 75 – Blade Natural 30,000 100 – Spring Natural 60,000 180 – Bomb Natural 80,000 220 – Smoke Elemental 100,000 250 – Spike Natural 180,000 380 –

2. Uncommon Fruits

Uncommon fruits give you more bang for your buck. These fruits start showing some serious power, and many players stick with uncommon fruits for a long time because they’re strong enough for most content but won’t break your wallet.

Fruit Icon Fruit Name Type Beli Cost Robux Cost Awakening Falcon Beast 300,000 650 – Flame Elemental 250,000 550 14,500 Ice Elemental 350,000 750 14,500 Sand Elemental 420,000 850 14,500 Dark Elemental 500,000 950 14,500 Eagle Beast 550,000 975 – Diamond Natural 600,000 1,000 –

3. Rare Fruits

Rare Fruits are where things start getting expensive, but the power boost is definitely worth it. These fruits can carry you through most of the game’s content, including harder boss fights and advanced quests.

Fruit Icon Fruit Name Type Beli Cost Robux Cost Awakening Rubber Natural 750,000 1,200 Yes Barrier Natural 800,000 1,250 – Light Elemental 650,000 1,100 14,500 Magma Elemental 960,000 1,300 14,500 Ghost Natural 940,000 1,275 – Door Natural 950,000 1,400 –

4. Legendary Fruits

Legendary fruits are serious business. These are the fruits that experienced players use for endgame content, PvP battles, and the hardest raids. They’re expensive, but they can completely change how you play the game.

Fruit Icon Fruit Name Type Beli Cost Robux Cost Awakening Creation Natural 1,400,000 1,750 – Quake Natural 1,000,000 1,500 17,000 Buddha Beast 1,200,000 1,650 14,500 Love Natural 1,300,000 1,700 – String Natural 1,500,000 1,800 17,300 Spider Natural 1,500,000 1,800 17,300 Sound Natural 1,700,000 1,900 – Phoenix Beast 1,800,000 2,000 18,500 Portal Natural 1,900,000 2,000 – Rumble Elemental 2,100,000 2,100 14,500 Pain Natural 2,300,000 2,200 – Paw Natural 2,300,000 2,200 – Blizzard Elemental 2,400,000 2,250 –

5. Mythical Fruits

Mythical fruits are the absolute best fruits in Blox Fruits. They’re extremely expensive and rare, but they give you powers that can dominate any situation. If you can afford one of these, you’re set for the entire game.

Fruit Icon Fruit Name Type Beli Cost Robux Cost Awakening Gravity Natural 2,500,000 2,300 – Mammoth Beast 2,700,000 2,350 – T-Rex Beast 2,700,000 2,350 – Dough Elemental 2,800,000 2,400 18,500 Shadow Natural 2,900,000 2,425 – Venom Natural 3,000,000 2,450 Control Natural 3,200,000 2,500 – Gas Elemental 3,200,000 2,500 – Spirit Natural 3,400,000 2,550 – Soul Natural 3,400,000 2,550 – Classic Dragon Beast 3,500,000 2,600 Leopard Beast 5,000,000 3,000 – Yeti Beast 5,000,000 3,000 – Kitsune Beast 8,000,000 4,000 No Dragon Beast 15,000,000 5,000 No

Note: We will keep adding new fruits with every update.

That’s the end of our list for all Fruits in Blox Fruits. Start with something affordable that matches your playstyle, then work your way up to the legendary and mythical fruits as you get more experienced and earn more money. Remember, the most expensive fruit isn’t always the best choice for every player. Pick something that’s fun for you to use!