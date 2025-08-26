Home » Gaming » All Fruits in Blox Fruits – Roblox

Update on August 26th: Added all the newest fruits in Blox Fruits.

The fruits in Blox Fruits are everything. These special devil fruits give you amazing powers that can help you become the pirate king you’ve always wanted to be. In Blox Fruits, there are 48 different fruits you can get right now. The game splits these fruits into different rarity levels, and the rarer they are, the more expensive and powerful they tend to be.

All Fruits in Blox Fruits

The fruit system in Blox Fruits works pretty simply. You eat a fruit, you get its powers, but you also become weak to water. It’s a fair trade when you think about how strong these abilities can make you in fights and quests. Each fruit belongs to one of three types:

  • Natural
  • Elemental
  • Beast

Then, there are five rarity levels in total:

  • Common
  • Uncommon
  • Rare
  • Legendary
  • Mythical

The most common method is buying them from the Blox Fruit Dealer using either in-game money or Robux. You can also find fruits that spawn under trees every hour, trade with other players, or get them as rewards from special events and raids.

Common fruits are the cheapest and easiest to find, while Mythical fruits can cost millions of in-game currency (Beli) or thousands of Robux. The rarer the fruit, the less likely you’ll find it spawning naturally in the game world. You can get fruits in several ways.

1. Common Fruits

Common fruits are your starting point in Blox Fruits. They’re cheap, easy to get, and perfect for new players who want to try out different abilities without spending too much money.

Fruit IconFruit NameTypeBeli CostRobux CostAwakening
Fruits in Blox FruitsRocketNatural5,00050
KiloNatural5,00050
SpinNatural7,50075
Fruits in Blox FruitsBladeNatural30,000100
SpringNatural60,000180
BombNatural80,000220
Fruits in Blox FruitsSmokeElemental100,000250
SpikeNatural180,000380

2. Uncommon Fruits

Uncommon fruits give you more bang for your buck. These fruits start showing some serious power, and many players stick with uncommon fruits for a long time because they’re strong enough for most content but won’t break your wallet.

Fruit IconFruit NameTypeBeli CostRobux CostAwakening
FalconBeast300,000650
FlameElemental250,00055014,500
IceElemental350,00075014,500
SandElemental420,00085014,500
Fruits in Blox FruitsDarkElemental500,00095014,500
Fruits in Blox FruitsEagleBeast550,000975
Fruits in Blox FruitsDiamondNatural600,0001,000

3. Rare Fruits

Rare Fruits are where things start getting expensive, but the power boost is definitely worth it. These fruits can carry you through most of the game’s content, including harder boss fights and advanced quests.

Fruit IconFruit NameTypeBeli CostRobux CostAwakening
RubberNatural750,0001,200Yes
BarrierNatural800,0001,250
LightElemental650,0001,10014,500
Fruits in Blox FruitsMagmaElemental960,0001,30014,500
Fruits in Blox FruitsGhostNatural940,0001,275
DoorNatural950,0001,400

4. Legendary Fruits

Legendary fruits are serious business. These are the fruits that experienced players use for endgame content, PvP battles, and the hardest raids. They’re expensive, but they can completely change how you play the game.

Fruit IconFruit NameTypeBeli CostRobux CostAwakening
Fruits in Blox Fruits'CreationNatural1,400,0001,750
QuakeNatural1,000,0001,50017,000
Fruits in Blox FruitsBuddhaBeast1,200,0001,65014,500
Fruits in Blox FruitsLoveNatural1,300,0001,700
StringNatural1,500,0001,80017,300
SpiderNatural1,500,0001,80017,300
SoundNatural1,700,0001,900
Fruits in Blox FruitsPhoenixBeast1,800,0002,00018,500
PortalNatural1,900,0002,000
RumbleElemental2,100,0002,10014,500
PainNatural2,300,0002,200
PawNatural2,300,0002,200
Fruits in Blox FruitsBlizzardElemental2,400,0002,250

5. Mythical Fruits

Mythical fruits are the absolute best fruits in Blox Fruits. They’re extremely expensive and rare, but they give you powers that can dominate any situation. If you can afford one of these, you’re set for the entire game.

Fruit IconFruit NameTypeBeli CostRobux CostAwakening
GravityNatural2,500,0002,300
Fruits in Blox FruitsMammothBeast2,700,0002,350
T-RexBeast2,700,0002,350
Fruits in Blox FruitsDoughElemental2,800,0002,40018,500
ShadowNatural2,900,0002,425
Fruits in Blox FruitsVenomNatural3,000,0002,450
ControlNatural3,200,0002,500
Fruits in Blox FruitsGasElemental3,200,0002,500
SpiritNatural3,400,0002,550
SoulNatural3,400,0002,550
Classic DragonBeast3,500,0002,600
LeopardBeast5,000,0003,000
Fruits in Blox FruitsYetiBeast5,000,0003,000
KitsuneBeast8,000,0004,000No
DragonBeast15,000,0005,000No

Note: We will keep adding new fruits with every update.

That’s the end of our list for all Fruits in Blox Fruits. Start with something affordable that matches your playstyle, then work your way up to the legendary and mythical fruits as you get more experienced and earn more money. Remember, the most expensive fruit isn’t always the best choice for every player. Pick something that’s fun for you to use!

Shida is a gaming writer at TechWiser who loves getting comfy with a good book. When she is not writing, you'll catch her growing crops in Stardew Valley and Fields of Mistria, or exploring Fortnite. For Shida, nothing beats a day split between reading books and playing games.

