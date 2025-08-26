All Fruits in Blox Fruits – Roblox

Update on August 26th: Added all the newest fruits in Blox Fruits.
The fruits in Blox Fruits are everything. These special devil fruits give you amazing powers that can help you become the pirate king you’ve always wanted to be. In Blox Fruits, there are 48 different fruits you can get right now. The game splits these fruits into different rarity levels, and the rarer they are, the more expensive and powerful they tend to be.
Table of Contents
All Fruits in Blox Fruits
The fruit system in Blox Fruits works pretty simply. You eat a fruit, you get its powers, but you also become weak to water. It’s a fair trade when you think about how strong these abilities can make you in fights and quests. Each fruit belongs to one of three types:
- Natural
- Elemental
- Beast
Then, there are five rarity levels in total:
- Common
- Uncommon
- Rare
- Legendary
- Mythical
The most common method is buying them from the Blox Fruit Dealer using either in-game money or Robux. You can also find fruits that spawn under trees every hour, trade with other players, or get them as rewards from special events and raids.
Common fruits are the cheapest and easiest to find, while Mythical fruits can cost millions of in-game currency (Beli) or thousands of Robux. The rarer the fruit, the less likely you’ll find it spawning naturally in the game world. You can get fruits in several ways.
1. Common Fruits
Common fruits are your starting point in Blox Fruits. They’re cheap, easy to get, and perfect for new players who want to try out different abilities without spending too much money.
|Fruit Icon
|Fruit Name
|Type
|Beli Cost
|Robux Cost
|Awakening
|Rocket
|Natural
|5,000
|50
|–
|Kilo
|Natural
|5,000
|50
|–
|Spin
|Natural
|7,500
|75
|–
|Blade
|Natural
|30,000
|100
|–
|Spring
|Natural
|60,000
|180
|–
|Bomb
|Natural
|80,000
|220
|–
|Smoke
|Elemental
|100,000
|250
|–
|Spike
|Natural
|180,000
|380
|–
2. Uncommon Fruits
Uncommon fruits give you more bang for your buck. These fruits start showing some serious power, and many players stick with uncommon fruits for a long time because they’re strong enough for most content but won’t break your wallet.
|Fruit Icon
|Fruit Name
|Type
|Beli Cost
|Robux Cost
|Awakening
|Falcon
|Beast
|300,000
|650
|–
|Flame
|Elemental
|250,000
|550
|14,500
|Ice
|Elemental
|350,000
|750
|14,500
|Sand
|Elemental
|420,000
|850
|14,500
|Dark
|Elemental
|500,000
|950
|14,500
|Eagle
|Beast
|550,000
|975
|–
|Diamond
|Natural
|600,000
|1,000
|–
3. Rare Fruits
Rare Fruits are where things start getting expensive, but the power boost is definitely worth it. These fruits can carry you through most of the game’s content, including harder boss fights and advanced quests.
|Fruit Icon
|Fruit Name
|Type
|Beli Cost
|Robux Cost
|Awakening
|Rubber
|Natural
|750,000
|1,200
|Yes
|Barrier
|Natural
|800,000
|1,250
|–
|Light
|Elemental
|650,000
|1,100
|14,500
|Magma
|Elemental
|960,000
|1,300
|14,500
|Ghost
|Natural
|940,000
|1,275
|–
|Door
|Natural
|950,000
|1,400
|–
4. Legendary Fruits
Legendary fruits are serious business. These are the fruits that experienced players use for endgame content, PvP battles, and the hardest raids. They’re expensive, but they can completely change how you play the game.
|Fruit Icon
|Fruit Name
|Type
|Beli Cost
|Robux Cost
|Awakening
|Creation
|Natural
|1,400,000
|1,750
|–
|Quake
|Natural
|1,000,000
|1,500
|17,000
|Buddha
|Beast
|1,200,000
|1,650
|14,500
|Love
|Natural
|1,300,000
|1,700
|–
|String
|Natural
|1,500,000
|1,800
|17,300
|Spider
|Natural
|1,500,000
|1,800
|17,300
|Sound
|Natural
|1,700,000
|1,900
|–
|Phoenix
|Beast
|1,800,000
|2,000
|18,500
|Portal
|Natural
|1,900,000
|2,000
|–
|Rumble
|Elemental
|2,100,000
|2,100
|14,500
|Pain
|Natural
|2,300,000
|2,200
|–
|Paw
|Natural
|2,300,000
|2,200
|–
|Blizzard
|Elemental
|2,400,000
|2,250
|–
5. Mythical Fruits
Mythical fruits are the absolute best fruits in Blox Fruits. They’re extremely expensive and rare, but they give you powers that can dominate any situation. If you can afford one of these, you’re set for the entire game.
|Fruit Icon
|Fruit Name
|Type
|Beli Cost
|Robux Cost
|Awakening
|Gravity
|Natural
|2,500,000
|2,300
|–
|Mammoth
|Beast
|2,700,000
|2,350
|–
|T-Rex
|Beast
|2,700,000
|2,350
|–
|Dough
|Elemental
|2,800,000
|2,400
|18,500
|Shadow
|Natural
|2,900,000
|2,425
|–
|Venom
|Natural
|3,000,000
|2,450
|Control
|Natural
|3,200,000
|2,500
|–
|Gas
|Elemental
|3,200,000
|2,500
|–
|Spirit
|Natural
|3,400,000
|2,550
|–
|Soul
|Natural
|3,400,000
|2,550
|–
|Classic Dragon
|Beast
|3,500,000
|2,600
|Leopard
|Beast
|5,000,000
|3,000
|–
|Yeti
|Beast
|5,000,000
|3,000
|–
|Kitsune
|Beast
|8,000,000
|4,000
|No
|Dragon
|Beast
|15,000,000
|5,000
|No
Note: We will keep adding new fruits with every update.
That’s the end of our list for all Fruits in Blox Fruits. Start with something affordable that matches your playstyle, then work your way up to the legendary and mythical fruits as you get more experienced and earn more money. Remember, the most expensive fruit isn’t always the best choice for every player. Pick something that’s fun for you to use!