Full Breakdown of Sarada’s Mangekyo Sharingan Abilities in Boruto

Boruto: Two Blue Vortex chapter 21 showed fans how powerful Sarada’s Mangekyo Sharingan truly is. When Omnipotence took effect, the whole world believed that Boruto had killed his father, Naruto. The shock of this devastating news triggered Sarada’s Mangekyo Sharigan into awakening.

However, the true powers of Sarada’s Mangekyo remained a mystery until chapter 21, where she defeated Ryu and showed what is arguably the strongest Mangekyo ability in the series. This guide will explore just how powerful Sarada’s Mangekyo Sharingan is and what other abilities she might reveal in the upcoming chapters of Boruto: Two Blue Vortex.

How Sarada Awakened Her Mangekyo Sharingan

The Mangekyo Sharingan is one of the strongest dojutsu in the Narutoverse and can be awakened by members of the Uchiha clan when they suffer the trauma of losing someone close. Only a few Uchihas have ever been able to awaken the Mangekyo Sharingan, with Sarada awakening hers at just the age of 12.

Eida’s Omnipotence swapped everyone’s memories and made the world believe Naruto Uzumaki was killed by his son, Boruto. The emotional impact of this event triggered Sarada to finally awaken her Mangekyo Sharingan.

Despite the effect of Omnipotence, however, Sarada couldn’t believe Boruto is capable of killing his own father. She knew that something was that Boruto was in danger now that the whole of Konoha was against him. Despite the dire circumstances, she asked Sasuke to help Boruto out, showing how much she cared for him.

The awakening of Sarada’s Mangekyo was born from the fear of losing a loved one and the urge to protect them. Not from the pain of actually losing them, as is the case with all other Mangekyo users. This makes her Mangekyo awakening even more special, as it seems like she is finally able to achieve what other Uchihas couldn’t.

Sarada’s Mangekyo Sharingan Power: Ohirume

Sarada’s Mangekyo Sharingan ability is called Ohirume, which refers to the Goddess of the Sun, Amaterasu. This hints at the possibility of Sarada inheriting some of the Sun Goddess’ powers, particularly the black flames known as Amaterasu. Seeing that both Itachi and Sasuke were capable of using this technique, it is no surprise that Sarada might have inherited it as well. However, for now, her primary power is Ohirume, and it’s absolutely broken.

1. Black Hole Creation

Ohirume gives Sarada the ability to create black hole spheres. These black holes are powerful gravitational forces capable of drawing in anything within their reach. The sheer destructive power of this ability is unparalleled, as Sarada can target specific objects or enemies, making her control over the gravitational pull incredibly precise. Unlike the Universal Pull of the Rinnegan, which is more indiscriminate, Sarada’s Ohirume allows for tactical control, targeting specific threats while leaving other objects or individuals unaffected.

This ability was shown in Boruto: Two Blue Vortex Chapter 21, where Sarada used Ohirume to engage in a fight against Ryu, an Otsutsuki-level threat. Using her black hole creations, she was able to restrict Ryu’s movements and, ultimately, crush him with an overwhelming gravitational force. So, she has the power to unleash literal black holes, which is very difficult to counter and even run away from.

2. Defensive Capabilities

Ohirume is an ability that can also be used defensively. By creating black holes around herself, Sarada can suck in incoming attacks, making her safe from them. In her fight against Ryu, Sarada used her Mangekyo ability to suck all the iron sand into a void, making Ryu’s attack useless.

She managed to turn the tide of the fight completely once she activated her Mangekyo Sharingan. The ability to create black holes is such a powerful technique that enemies can neither land attacks on her nor effectively run away, making her a deadly opponent to go up against.

Sarada’s Second Mangekyo Sharingan Ability: What’s Next?

While Sarada’s Ohirume is an incredibly powerful ability, the true extent of her Mangekyo Sharingan remains unclear. In the Naruto series, most Mangekyo Sharingan users possess more than one ability, and fans are eagerly waiting for the reveal of Sarada’s second power.

There is speculation that Sarada could inherit Amaterasu, the legendary black flames of the Uchiha clan, as her second ability. Given the connection between the name Ohirume and the Sun Goddess Amaterasu, it seems plausible that Sarada could be destined to wield this fire power. She could also wield a Susasnoo like Kakashi’s, which can throw black holes, making Sarada truly one of the most broken characters in Boruto in terms of power.

The Future of Sarada’s Mangekyo Sharingan

With the awakening of her Mangekyo Sharingan and the revelation of Ohirume, Sarada is set to become one of the most powerful figures in the Boruto series. Her role as a leader, a shinobi, will only continue to grow as she hones her abilities.

As the Uchiha legacy passes from generation to generation, Sarada stands poised to carry the weight of her clan’s history, and with powers like Ohirume at her disposal, there’s little doubt that she will play a pivotal role in the future of Boruto. Currently, fans are hyped to see Sarada live up to her Uchiha name, and they are hoping the upcoming chapters of the Two Blue Vortex manga reveal more of Sarada’s potential powers.

Will Sarada Continue Itachi’s Legacy?

Itachi Uchiha was a genius born in the wrong era who had to make the most gut-wrenching decisions for the sake of peace. The massacre of the Uchiha Clan was needed to stop the coup on Konoha, but it branded Itachi as a murderous traitor and tarnished the Uchiha Clan’s image. Despite his sacrifice, his brother, Sasuke, thought it was appropriate to join the Akatsuki and try to seek revenge on Konoha, a village his brother gave his life to protect.

It is safe to say that Itachi had the Will of Fire, he just had shitty options to choose from. However, the ideal of peace he held can now be carried forward by Sarada as she’s now closer to her dream of becoming the Hokage. Sarada would be the first Uchiha to become Hokage, a dream Obito once wanted to achieve. She carries the legacy of a complex clan on her back, and with her drive to protect the people of Konoha, Sarada can write a new chapter for her clan.

Is Sarada the strongest Uchiha?

While Ohirume is a powerful ability, it’s too early to say that Sarada is already the strongest Uchiha in the series. Some of her fellow Uchihas possessed unlimited chakra, Hashirama cells, and other enhancements that made them even more powerful. Unless she gets exhausted every time she uses her Mangekyo, Sarada has the potential to surpass all other Uchihas, including her father, Sasuke Uchiha, who was Indra’s reincarnation and received Six Paths powers from Hagoromo Otsutsuki himself.

As Kakashi once said, the next generation always surpasses the previous one, and Sarada is shaping up to be an example of that. She seems destined to rise to the top of the Uchiha clan and become one of the strongest dojutsu users in Boruto.