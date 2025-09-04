Galaxy S25 FE to Tab S11: Your Full Recap of Samsung Galaxy Unpacked 2025

Samsung has announced three new products at its Galaxy Unpacked 2025 event.

These include the Galaxy S25 FE, Galaxy Tab S11 series, and the Buds 3 FE

Here’s everything that Samsung announced at the Galaxy Unpacked event.

With just a few days to go for Apple’s much-awaited “Awe Dropping event”, Samsung has announced a bunch of new products at its own Galaxy Unpacked event. These include the mid-range Samsung Galaxy S25 FE and the affordable Galaxy Buds 3 FE. The South Korean giant also unveiled the premium Galaxy Tab S11 and S11 Ultra. Here’s everything you need to know about the latest Galaxy Unpacked event.

Samsung Galaxy S25 FE: For the Hardcore Samsung Fans

Announced at the Samsung Galaxy Unpacked 2025, the Samsung Galaxy S25 FE is the fifth member in the S25 lineup, making this year’s S series the most extensive one in recent years. Unlike the S25 Edge, there isn’t anything groundbreaking here, and it’s mostly an iterative upgrade over the S24 FE. You get a familiar 6.7-inch Full-HD+ Dynamic AMOLED 2x panel with a 120Hz refresh rate.

What’s changed? Well, you get an ultrasonic fingerprint sensor, which is quicker and more secure. The performance is more or less similar; you get the Exynos 2400, which has a 0.1GHz higher clock speed than last year’s Exynos 2400e. While you can choose between 128GB and 256GB of storage, there is only 8GB of RAM, which is inadequate for 2025’s AI standards. It has the same triple camera setup on the back with 50MP primary, 12MP ultrawide, and 8MP telephoto with 3x zoom.

Also Read:

The S25 FE ships with the latest One UI 8 based on Android 16 and will get 7 years of OS updates. This means you get 1 year of additional updates compared to the rest of the S25 series, which arrived with One UI 7. The S25 FE, despite its affordable price, borrows some useful AI features from the Ultra, such as Audio Eraser, Circle to Search in gaming, and 4K Slow-Mo.

Pricing And Availability

The S25 FE packs a 4,900mAh battery, which is a significant leap over the 4,700mAh one on the S24 FE. In terms of charging speed, you get 45W wired and 15W wireless charging. It costs $649 and will go on sale starting today, with buyers getting 6 months of Google AI Pro.

Samsung Galaxy Tab S11 and S11 Ultra: The New iPad Pro Killer?

Another major highlight of the September Galaxy Unpacked 2025 event was the new tablets. The Samsung Galaxy Tab S11 and S11 Ultra bring a redesigned stylus that is circular instead of a cone. There is also a new Dex mode that can turn your tablet into an external monitor with four customizable workspaces. The S11 Ultra measures 5.1mm with a new U-shaped notch and an anti-reflective coating. Both tablets offer a peak brightness of 1600 nits and an under-display fingerprint sensor.

New Upgraded DeX Mode

It lets you run DeX on both screens for better multitasking, allowing you to drag and drop apps between displays. You can create up to four workspaces, each based on your use case, one for work, another for planning trips, etc. Samsung is also offering a Book Cover Keyboard Slim case that not only protects your tablet but also adds a keyboard with a dedicated AI key.

New AI Features And Upgraded Processor

Both tablets ship with One UI 8 and offer features like Gemini Live, Drawing Assist, Writing Assist, and Circle To Search. Samsung has also focused on curating third-party apps such as Goodnotes, Clip Studio Paint, LumaFusion, and Notion. Both tablets also use the MediaTek Dimensity 9400 Plus, an upgrade from last year’s Dimensity 9300+ on the Tab S10 series. It offers 33 percent in NPU, 24 percent in CPU, and 27 percent in GPU. Other features include a quad speaker setup, an IP68 rating, and a quad speaker setup.

Also Read:

Pricing And Availability

The S11 Ultra is available in 12GB/16GB RAM options, while the smaller S11 gets 12GB RAM across all variants. Samsung still offers a microSD card slot, for what it’s worth, so you can always expand your storage in the future. When it comes to battery backup, the Tab S11 packs an 8,400mAh cell while the bigger S11 Ultra has an 11,600mAh battery with 45W wired charging. In terms of accessories, you get a Book Cover Keyboard Slim case, a Book cover, a Frame Cover, and an Anti-Reflective screen protector. The Tab S11 starts at $1050, while its bigger sibling, the Tab S11 Ultra, begins at $1560

Samsung Galaxy Buds 3 FE: For Budget-Conscious Users

Last but not least. Samsung has also announced a pair of affordable earbuds. The Buds 3 FE was revealed at the Samsung Galaxy Unpacked 2025 event and are the successor to the original Galaxy Buds FE, which arrived in 2023. Not only does it look similar to the more expensive Buds 3 Pro, with the same blade-inspired design, but it is also lightweight. Each earbuds weighs 5 grams and has an IP54 rating, so you can use them during your gym workouts.

The Buds 3 FE use bigger 11mm dynamic drivers and offer 32dB of ANC. It comes with 24-bit Hi-Fi audio and 360-degree Spatial Audio. There’s a Crystal Clear Call feature to remove background noise during calls, thanks to three microphones on the buds. Furthermore, you get new pinch and swipe controls just like the flagship Buds 3.

Pricing And Availability

The Buds 3 FE gets a massive 515mAh battery just like the Buds 3 Pro. Samsung claims it can last up to 8.5 hours with ANC off and 6.5 hours with noise cancellation on. Other features include Live Translation via Interpreter and Hands Free Gemini, just like the Buds 3 Pro. It starts at $149.99, which is $50 expensive than the original Buds FE and will be available in Black and Gray starting today.