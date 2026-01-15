If you are stuck on the crossword clue: Funds That Can Be Apportioned, here are the possible answers for it that will help you solve the puzzle. We will give you all the answers for this crossword clue. This clue might appear in more than one crossword. We have covered all the answers to this clue, so you don’t have to worry about that. Just match the letter count and fill in your answer!

Funds That Can Be Apportioned – Crossword Clue Answers

Here are the Best Answers for the crossword clue: Funds That Can Be Apportioned.

5 letters – ALLOT

Below are all the answers for the crossword clue: Funds That Can Be Apportioned. The answers for this crossword clue are in a range of 3 to 17 letters.

Letter Count Potential Answer(s) 3 Letters ATE, EAT, CUT, FIX, LOT 4 Letters MASS, EAST, PARE, EATS, METE, DOLE, DEAL, DOSE, FAIR, GIVE, HALF, LESS, LINE, NEAR, PART, RATE, SEMI, SOME, ZONE, EMIT 5 Letters ALLOT, DEALT, DOSED, LEASE, PUNNY, SPLIT, PARES, RANUP, RANTO, INCUR, SHARE, ABOUT, ALIGN, ALLOW, ARRAY, AWARD, BITTY, CARVE, CLOSE, COUNT, CUTUP, DIVVY, GRANT, HALVE, LEAVE, PLACE, QUOTA, RALLY, RANGE, SCANT, SERVE, SHIFT, SHORT, SLICE, SPACE, TYCHO, BREAK, SPEND, BLAME, ISSUE, SHINE, REMIT, EMITS, PRISM, YIELD, COINS, SHEAR, EDERE, PLUMB, TREAT, PROVE, DOLED, METED 6 Letters ASSIGN, COMMIT, DEVOTE, FEARED, PRENUP, NELSON, ABSORB, OFFSET, REININ, DEFRAY, DIVIDE, ASSESS, RATION, ACCORD, BESTOW, BIASED, BISECT, BUDGET, FAIRLY, LINEUP, MIDWAY, NEARLY, NUMBER, PARCEL, PARTLY, RATHER, REDUCE, SETOUT, SLIGHT, SPREAD, IMPART, DEPLOY, CONFER 7 Letters SLASHED, MEASURE, PRORATE, SEGMENT, EARMARK, PASSOUT, INFLICT, RENEWSA, MANDELA, ABSORBS, UPFRONT, CUTDOWN, DOLEOUT, METEOUT, CARVEUP, CLOSELY, COMPOSE, DEALOUT, DISHOUT, DISPOSE, DIVVYUP, HALFWAY, MARSHAL, PARTIAL, PORTION, PRESENT, SECTION, SHAREIN, SLICEUP, SPLITUP, UNREADY, ASCRIBE, DELIVER, ARRANGE, APPOINT, SHARING, CONSIGN, BOOTLEG 8 Letters RUNSOVER, DELICATE, TAKEOVER, DEFRAYED, ALLOCATE, WEIGHOUT, DISPENSE, DECREASE, DEDICATE, DESIRING, DISTRICT, DIVIDEUP, GOHALVES, GOSHARES, INCREASE, MEAGRELY, DIVIDING, DISPERSE, SETASIDE, COURIERS, RESOURCE, ALLOTED, DOLEDOUT, METEDOUT,PRORATED, SEPARATED 9 Letters FAKETIANS, BAGLADIES, PALTRIEST, PARCELOUT, ATTRIBUTE, CIRCULATE, PARTITION, DESIGNATE, ADMEASURE 10 Letters MOUNTINGUP, DISTRIBUTE, ADMINISTER, ALLOCATION 11 Letters DOLETHERICE, UNIMPORTANT, APPROPRIATE, DISSEMINATE, DISPENSABLE 12 Letters DISTRIBUTING, REDISTRIBUTE 17 Letters CONTINENTALDIVIDE

