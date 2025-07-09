Gachiakuta Episode 2: Release Date, Countdown Timer, Preview

Gachiakuta Episode 2 will continue Rudo’s desperate journey in the Pit after his brutal fall from the city above. Episode 1 introduced viewers to the harsh class divide, with Rudo being framed for murder and dropped into the Pit as punishment. Now, with danger lurking around every corner, episode 2 will dive deeper into the world of the discarded and the monsters that inhabit it.

According to the official preview, the next episode will see Rudo begin adapting to his strange surroundings, uncover the truth about the Cleaners, and start learning about the powers behind the weapons made from trash that resonate with emotion and memory.

What Happened in Gachiakuta Episode 1?

Gachiakuta Episode 1 begins with a reflection on the souls that dwell in discarded trash. A brief scene shows a girl crying over her torn stuffed toy, which her mother coldly throws away. The story then shifts focus to a hooded boy rummaging through a waste site. A guard identifies him as a suspected Trash Raider and opens fire. The boy narrowly escapes and is later mocked by townsfolk for his dirty appearance.

The boy is revealed to be Rudo, an orphan who lives in the slums with his foster father, Regto. Because his biological father was a criminal who killed someone and was thrown into the pit, Rudo is often treated with suspicion and disdain by others. However, his friend Chiwa shows him kindness. Back home, Regto playfully mocks Rudo for his crush on Chiwa and warns him to stay away from the waste site. Rudo then reveals he wears gloves to hide the deep scars and burns on his hands.

The next day, Rudo watches the execution of a criminal thrown into the abyss, a massive pit where heaps of trash and convicts are dumped. Chiwa joins him and comments on the harsh divide in their society. Rudo eventually gives her the stuffed toy that he raided from the trash, then rushes home, only to find a masked man stabbing Regto. In shock, Rudo tries to fight back but is overpowered. The killer leaves with a mysterious book dropped on the floor.

Soon after, Rudo is falsely accused of murder and dragged to the edge of the abyss. As he’s chained and cast down, he sees Chiwa’s disappointed gaze and the masked man in the crowd. Filled with rage and betrayal, Rudo vows revenge while falling. Surprisingly, he survives the fall and lands in a strange world made of trash, where he sees a creature forming from the waste, leaving him to wonder if he has fallen into Hell.

What to Expect from Gachiakuta Episode 2

Preview shots for Gachiakuta Episode 2 show Rudo in the vast, trash-filled landscape in the Pit. He is then seen being attacked by large beasts made entirely of garbage. In the middle of the fight, a man named Enjin appears and rescues him.

Based on these images, the episode will likely focus on Rudo’s first encounter with the Trash Beasts and his introduction to Enjin. Viewers can expect the story to begin exploring how people survive in the Pit and possibly get the first hints about the Cleaners and the use of “Vital Instruments.”

Gachiakuta Episode 2 will be released on Sunday, July 13, 2025, at 11:30 PM JST. It will be available to stream across various time zones at the following times:

Where to Watch Gachiakuta Episode 2

Gachiakuta Episode 2 will be available to stream on Crunchyroll shortly after its Japanese broadcast. New episodes will air weekly, and an English dub is expected to follow later this season. With Rudo facing beats made of trash in the Pit, meeting Enjin, and stepping into a larger conflict, episode 2 will expand the world-building and introduce new key elements, such as awakened powers and the Cleaners’ mission.