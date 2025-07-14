Home » Anime » Gachiakuta Episode 3: Release Date, Countdown Timer, and Preview

Srinjoy Ganguly
  • Rudo awakens his Giver powers after fighting some human traffickers.
  • Enjin tests Rudo’s strength and offers him a place among the Cleaners.
  • Episode 3 will likely follow Rudo as he meets the Cleaners and learns about their mission.
  • Here’s everything you need to know about Gachiakuta Episode 3’s new release date, time, and where to watch it.
Rudo in Gachiakuta Episode 2 | Credits: Bones Film

Gachiakuta Episode 3 will follow Rudo as he continues his journey in the Pit. In Episode 1, he was falsely accused of murder and thrown into it. Episode 2 showed him battling trash monsters before being rescued by Enjin. That episode also featured the awakening of Rudo’s Giver powers.

Gachiakuta Episode 3 is set to be released on Sunday, July 27, 2025, after a one-week delay due to Election Day in Japan. The episode will likely see Rudo meeting the Cleaners for the first time and learn more about the world that he fell into.

What Happened in Gachiakuta Episode 2?

Enjin in Gachiakuta Episode 2 | Credits: Bones Film

Gachiakuta Episode 2 begins with Rudo falling deep into the Pit. Almost immediately, he finds himself under attack by massive monsters made of trash. Though outmatched, he manages to fend off a few of them with sheer force.

Enjin, a mysterious man wielding a weaponised umbrella, appears just in time to save Rudo. After defeating the beasts, Enjin explains that returning to the Sphere is no longer an option. He then takes Rudo to an isolated area and deliberately leaves him in front of a group of human traffickers.

Rudo in Gachiakuta Episode 2 | Credits: Bones Film

The traffickers try to capture Rudo, hoping to sell him since people from the Sphere are despised and often targeted. Enjin’s goal is to see whether Rudo’s powers will awaken under stress. Pushed to the brink, Rudo finally taps into his hidden potential.

His gloves transform into a Vital Instrument, and he unleashes a massive blast that defeats all the traffickers. Enjin returns, revealing the setup was a test to confirm Rudo’s powers. He invites Rudo to join the Cleaners, but Rudo declines.

What to Expect from Gachiakuta Episode 3

Enjin stopping Rudo in Gachiakuta Episode 2 | Credits: Bones Film

With Enjin now aware of Rudo’s Giver powers, Episode 3 will likely show Rudo entering the Cleaners’ base and learning about their mission. He may also start training to better control his powers.

The episode might also explore how Vital Instruments work in the Pit and how Rudo deals with Regto’s death. We may also see new characters appear, including Riyo Reaper.

Gachiakuta Episode 3 Release Date and Countdown Timer

Gachiakuta Episode 3 will be delayed by a week due to Election Day in Japan. The new release date is Sunday, July 27, 2025, at 11:30 PM JST. Check the release time for your region below:

Time ZoneLocal Time and Date
Pacific Standard Time (PST)8:00 AM, Sunday, July 27
Eastern Standard Time (EST)11:00 AM, Sunday, July 27
British Summer Time (BST)4:00 PM, Sunday, July 27
Central European Summer Time5:00 PM, Sunday, July 27
Indian Standard Time (IST)8:30 PM, Sunday, July 27
Philippine Time (PHT)11:00 PM, Sunday, July 27
Japanese Standard Time (JST)11:30 PM, Sunday, July 27
Australian Central Time (ACST)12:00 AM, Monday, July 28

Where to Watch Gachiakuta Episode 3

Rudo in Gachiakuta Episode 2 | Credits: Bones Film

Gachiakuta Episode 3 will be available to stream on Crunchyroll shortly after its broadcast in Japan. New episodes will release weekly throughout the Summer 2025 anime season.

With Rudo joining the Cleaners and finally unlocking his powers, Gachiakuta Episode 3 will likely expand the anime’s core power system, its key factions, and Rudo’s long road to revenge.

Srinjoy is an anime content writer for both TechWiser and Sportskeeda. With 2 years of experience, he combines his background in Media Science and Filmmaking with a strong passion for anime and pop culture journalism. He stays on top of the latest anime releases and industry trends while working toward his goal of publishing his own manga someday. His articles are thoroughly researched, drawing from trusted sources such as major Japanese news outlets. He also actively engages with the anime community on platforms like X to track spoilers, release schedules, and breaking news.

