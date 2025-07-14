Gachiakuta Episode 3: Release Date, Countdown Timer, and Preview

Summary:

Rudo awakens his Giver powers after fighting some human traffickers.

Enjin tests Rudo’s strength and offers him a place among the Cleaners.

Episode 3 will likely follow Rudo as he meets the Cleaners and learns about their mission.

Here’s everything you need to know about Gachiakuta Episode 3’s new release date, time, and where to watch it.

Gachiakuta Episode 3 will follow Rudo as he continues his journey in the Pit. In Episode 1, he was falsely accused of murder and thrown into it. Episode 2 showed him battling trash monsters before being rescued by Enjin. That episode also featured the awakening of Rudo’s Giver powers.

Gachiakuta Episode 3 is set to be released on Sunday, July 27, 2025, after a one-week delay due to Election Day in Japan. The episode will likely see Rudo meeting the Cleaners for the first time and learn more about the world that he fell into.

What Happened in Gachiakuta Episode 2?

Gachiakuta Episode 2 begins with Rudo falling deep into the Pit. Almost immediately, he finds himself under attack by massive monsters made of trash. Though outmatched, he manages to fend off a few of them with sheer force.

Enjin, a mysterious man wielding a weaponised umbrella, appears just in time to save Rudo. After defeating the beasts, Enjin explains that returning to the Sphere is no longer an option. He then takes Rudo to an isolated area and deliberately leaves him in front of a group of human traffickers.

The traffickers try to capture Rudo, hoping to sell him since people from the Sphere are despised and often targeted. Enjin’s goal is to see whether Rudo’s powers will awaken under stress. Pushed to the brink, Rudo finally taps into his hidden potential.

His gloves transform into a Vital Instrument, and he unleashes a massive blast that defeats all the traffickers. Enjin returns, revealing the setup was a test to confirm Rudo’s powers. He invites Rudo to join the Cleaners, but Rudo declines.

What to Expect from Gachiakuta Episode 3

With Enjin now aware of Rudo’s Giver powers, Episode 3 will likely show Rudo entering the Cleaners’ base and learning about their mission. He may also start training to better control his powers.

The episode might also explore how Vital Instruments work in the Pit and how Rudo deals with Regto’s death. We may also see new characters appear, including Riyo Reaper.

Gachiakuta Episode 3 will be delayed by a week due to Election Day in Japan. The new release date is Sunday, July 27, 2025, at 11:30 PM JST. Check the release time for your region below:

Time Zone Local Time and Date Pacific Standard Time (PST) 8:00 AM, Sunday, July 27 Eastern Standard Time (EST) 11:00 AM, Sunday, July 27 British Summer Time (BST) 4:00 PM, Sunday, July 27 Central European Summer Time 5:00 PM, Sunday, July 27 Indian Standard Time (IST) 8:30 PM, Sunday, July 27 Philippine Time (PHT) 11:00 PM, Sunday, July 27 Japanese Standard Time (JST) 11:30 PM, Sunday, July 27 Australian Central Time (ACST) 12:00 AM, Monday, July 28

Where to Watch Gachiakuta Episode 3

Gachiakuta Episode 3 will be available to stream on Crunchyroll shortly after its broadcast in Japan. New episodes will release weekly throughout the Summer 2025 anime season.

With Rudo joining the Cleaners and finally unlocking his powers, Gachiakuta Episode 3 will likely expand the anime’s core power system, its key factions, and Rudo’s long road to revenge.