Gachiakuta Episode 4: Release Date, Countdown Timer, and Preview

Summary:

Enjin recruits Rudo into the Cleaners and introduces him to Zanka and Riyo.

Rudo ends up getting into a fight with Zanka and fights him with a plunger.

Episode 4 will likely follow Rudo as he arrives at the Cleaners’ HQ and begins his new life as a Cleaner.

Here’s everything you need to know about Gachiakuta Episode 4’s release date, countdown timer, and where to stream.

Gachiakuta Episode 4 will continue Rudo’s journey through the Pit. So far, he has been falsely accused of Regto’s murder and thrown into this strange world below. After meeting Enjin, Rudo awakened his powers as a Giver and learned about the trash beasts born from corrupted Anima. Episode 3 ended with Rudo joining the Cleaners and heading to their headquarters,

Gachiakuta Episode 4 is set to release on Sunday, August 3, 2025, at 11:30 PM JST. In this episode, Rudo will likely meet the rest of the Cleaners team and take his first steps into his new life as a Cleaner in the world below.

What Happened in Gachiakuta Episode 3?

Rudo in Gachiakuta Episode 3 | Credits: Bones Film

Gachiakuta Episode 3 begins with Enjin speaking to Zanka about Rudo’s potential. He explains to Zanka that Rudo has natural talent and that he has already recruited the boy for the Cleaners. Rudo hears this and protests, saying he never agreed to join. Enjin reminds him that he is in no position to refuse. The doctor treating Rudo backs up Enjin, making it clear that Rudo owes his life to the man.

After his treatment, Enjin takes Rudo to a diner and starts explaining how the world works. He tells Rudo that the Trash Beasts are born from discarded items tainted by emotional energy known as Anima. People known as Givers can channel their souls into sentimental objects to create weapons called Vital Instruments, which are the only tools capable of destroying these beasts. Enjin says these powers are rare, and the Cleaners are always in need of more Givers.

Rudo Meets Enjin

Zanka in Gachiakuta Episode 3 | Credits: Bones Film

Rudo agrees to join the Cleaners if Enjin tells him how to get back to the Sphere. Enjin, however, admits that he doesn’t know, but suggests their boss might have answers. He also gives Rudo some money earned from selling his old clothes and leaves him to figure things out. Just then, a cat runs off with his money.

Rudo chases it down and manages to trap it with a staff, only for Zanka to intervene and ask him to give back the staff. The staff turns out to be Zanka’s Vital Instrument. Zanka gets angry at Rudo stealing his staff, but Rudo manages to explain the situation and diffuse his anger.

Riyo playing with Rudo’s hair in Gachiakuta Episode 3 | Credits: Bones Film

However, things heat up again when Rudo tries to be friendly and smiles creepily at him, which Zanka takes for Rudo mocking him. A fight breaks out, and Zanka proves to be faster and puts Rudo on the ropes. Rudo uses a toilet plunger to fight back, hitting Zanka with a splash of poop, which essentially defeats him.

Enjin soon returns with his car and bursts out laughing after hearing the story. He introduces Rudo to Riyo, who starts playing with his hair as they all ride toward the Cleaners’ headquarters.

What to Expect from Gachiakuta Episode 4

Enjin in Gachiakuta Episode 3 | Credits: Bones Film

Now that Rudo is part of the Cleaners, Episode 4 will likely show him adjusting to life within the organization. We might get to see Rudo sparring with Zanka and honing his combat abilities as he continues to learn about the strange world that he is now a part of.

The episode may also introduce new regions of the Pit and explore the enemies that the Cleaners fight, other than the trash beasts. As Rudo begins to take part in missions, we may see new characters, dangerous enemies, and further development of how powerful the Cleaners are and how the Giver system works.

Rudo and Zanka in in Gachiakuta Episode 3 | Credits: Bones Film

Gachiakuta Episode 4 is set to be released on Sunday, August 3, 2025, at 11:30 PM JST on Japanese broadcasting channels. Check the release time for your region below:

Time Zone Time Date Pacific Standard Time (PST) 8:00 AM Sunday, August 3 Eastern Standard Time (EST) 11:00 AM Sunday, August 3 British Summer Time (BST) 4:00 PM Sunday, August 3 Central European Summer Time 5:00 PM Sunday, August 3 Indian Standard Time (IST) 8:30 PM Sunday, August 3 Philippine Standard Time (PHT) 11:00 PM Sunday, August 3 Japanese Standard Time (JST) 11:30 PM Sunday, August 3 Australian Central Time (ACST) 12:00 AM Monday, August 4

Here is the countdown timer for Gachiakuta Episode 4:

Where to Watch Gachiakuta Episode 4

Rudo in Gachiakuta Episode 3 | Credits: Bones Film

Gachiakuta Episode 4 will be available to stream on Crunchyroll shortly after its broadcast in Japan. New episodes will release weekly during the Summer 2025 anime season.

With Rudo now a member of the Cleaners, Gachiakuta Episode 4 will explore his growth as a fighter, his role in the group, and his path forward in the strange and violent world of the Pit.