Gachiakuta Episode 5: Release Date and Countdown Timer

Rudo arrives at the Cleaners HQ and meets Semiu, who scans his abilities.

Riyo takes Rudo on his first mission into a polluted zone filled with trash beasts.

Episode 5 will likely reveal more about the mysterious figure who appears at the end of Episode 4.

Here’s everything you need to know about Gachiakuta Episode 5’s release date, time, and where to watch it.

Gachiakuta Episode 5 will continue Rudo’s path as a new member of the Cleaners. Episode 4 saw Rudo go on his first mission under Riyo’s guidance. The episode also focused on his introduction to the Cleaners’ base and a field mission that tested his instincts and abilities.

Now that Rudo has completed his first mission for the Cleaners, the next episode will likely explore the aftermath of their mission and introduce the hooded figure teased at the end of the last episode.

What Happened in Gachiakuta Episode 4?

Semiu in Gachiakuta Episode 4 | Credits: Bones Film

Gachiakuta Episode 4 opens with Rudo arriving at the Cleaners’ headquarters alongside Enjin, Riyo, and Zanka. Here, Enjin introduces him to Semiu, the group’s receptionist, whose Vital Instrument is a pair of glasses that enhance her vision and let her assess someone’s abilities. She analyzes Rudo and notices something unusual in his aura, but chooses not to report it. Instead, she tells Enjin that Rudo is already pretty athletic, but would need training to be able to draw on his Giver powers on command.

Enjin gives Rudo a tour of the HQ and explains the different divisions within the Cleaners. When they reach the boss’s office, Rudo tries to storm in, hoping to negotiate for information about returning to the Sphere. Enjin stops him and advises him to work in exchange for information. Inside, they find the office empty. Semiu tells them that the boss is off on business, and no one knows when he will return. Rudo gets annoyed at this, but then Riyo suggests he come with her on a field mission.

What Was Rudo’s First Mission

Riyo, Rudo, and the Supporters in Gachiakuta Episode 4 | Credits: Bones Film

Semiu briefs them on their mission. A nearby town has reported trash beasts gathering near its barricades, and the residents have requested a cleanup. She explains the dangers of the polluted zone and hands Rudo a mask, warning him that inhaling the toxic air for even 15 minutes could be fatal.

Rudo then heads out with Riyo and meets the Supporters, a faction within the Cleaners who help in operations without having Giver powers. There, he meets Gris, a Supporter with an absurdly strong grip that stuns Rudo during a handshake.

Riyo with her Vital Instrument in Gachiakuta Episode 4 | Credits: Bones Film

On the mission, Riyo uses her Vital Instrument, a massive pair of scissors called The Ripper, to mow down the smaller trash beasts before moving to the biggest one. However, even after slicing the massive trash beast in half, it still doesn’t go away. As the Supporters fight off the smaller enemies, one trash beast blindsides a Supporter. Rudo rushes in and creates a strange spiky weapon from a stick, but he struggles to control it. Riyo saves him and praises his instinct to help.

She then finishes off the massive trash beast by targeting its weak spot and reveals that it had a fused Vital Instrument inside. The episode ends with one of the human traffickers from Episode 2 waking up in a dark room, where he sees a hooded figure. The figure asks him about the spherite kid who attacked him, setting the stage for a new threat.

What to Expect from Gachiakuta Episode 5

The mysterious figure in Gachiakuta Episode 4 | Credits: Bones Film

With Rudo’s first mission complete, Episode 5 will likely explore what this successful outing means for his growth as a Cleaner. He may start receiving formal training to improve his Vital Instrument control and build chemistry with the rest of the Cleaners team. More focus on Riyo, Zanka, or even the Supporters could reveal new sides to these characters.

We saw episode 4 end with a mysterious hooded figure questioning one of the human traffickers about Rudo’s whereabouts. Episode 5 could explore who this figure is, what his motives are, and how he connects to Rudo.

The Trash Beast exploding in Gachiakuta Episode 4 | Credits: Bones Film

Gachiakuta Episode 5 is scheduled to be released on Sunday, August 10, 2025, at 11:30 PM JST. Check the release time in your region below:

Time Zone Time Date Pacific Standard Time (PST) 8:00 AM Sunday, August 10 Eastern Standard Time (EST) 11:00 AM Sunday, August 10 British Summer Time (BST) 4:00 PM Sunday, August 10 Central European Summer Time 5:00 PM Sunday, August 10 Indian Standard Time (IST) 8:30 PM Sunday, August 10 Philippine Time (PHT) 11:00 PM Sunday, August 10 Japanese Standard Time (JST) 11:30 PM Sunday, August 10 Australian Central Time (ACST) 12:00 AM Monday, August 11

Where to Watch Gachiakuta Episode 5

Rudo in Gachiakuta Episode 4 | Credits: Bones Film

You can watch Gachiakuta Episode 5 on Crunchyroll shortly after its broadcast in Japan. The platform continues to stream new episodes weekly throughout the Summer 2025 anime season.

With Rudo completing his first field mission, the next episodes will push deeper into his journey as a Cleaner. The appearance of a mysterious hooded figure at the end of Episode 4 hints at new threats emerging from the shadows.