Gachiakuta Episode 7: Release Date and Countdown Timer, and Recap

Summary:

Rudo faces Jabber Wonger in a fight after Griss is struck down and Zanka is poisoned.

The amulet Vital Instrument grants Rudo the ability to dodge attacks automatically.

Episode 7 will showcase the peak of their clash as Jabber enters a berserk state.

Here’s everything you need to know about Gachiakuta Episode 7’s release date, time, and where to watch it.

Gachiakuta Episode 7 will see the clash between Rudo and Jabber reach its peak as a berserk Jabber fights Rudo. Episode 6 focused on Rudo and his companions trying to escape, only to be intercepted by the Raider, Jabber Wonger. The battle took a turn when Jabber fatally injured Griss, pushing Rudo into despair and awakening Griss’s amulet as a Vital Instrument.

Gachiakuta Episode 7 is scheduled to be released on Sunday, August 24, 2025, at 11:30 PM JST. The upcoming episode is setting up a massive clash between Rudo and Jabber, but it won’t be Rudo who claims victory against this crazed maniac.

What Happened in Gachiakuta Episode 6?

Jabber stabbing Griss in Gachiakuta Episode 6 | Credits: Bones Film

In Episode 6 of Gachiakuta, Rudo, Griss, and their group search for a way out and finally find an exit. Griss sends some of the Supporters ahead to report what happened, while he stays back with Rudo and Follow to look for Zanka. Their search is interrupted when the Raider, Jabber Wonger, suddenly appears. Jabber reveals that Zanka is not dead but poisoned, and then attacks. Using his claws, he strikes Griss in the chest, leaving him badly injured and sending Rudo into despair.

As Rudo watches his friend fall, he remembers his foster father, Regto, and an important moment from his childhood. In the memory, Rudo found a doll thrown into the trash and cried, unable to understand why someone would discard it when it could still be fixed. This showed Regto how much Rudo valued objects, even broken ones. That lesson becomes the foundation of Rudo’s true power.

Rudo in Gachiakuta Episode 6 | Credits: Bones Film

Back in the present, Rudo picks up Griss’s amulet and turns it into a Vital Instrument. The amulet awakens with a special ability that reflects Gris’s prayer for everyone’s safe return. It detects hostile intent and forces Rudo to dodge Jabber’s attacks automatically. No matter how fast or precise Jabber’s strikes are, the amulet makes Rudo evade them, leaving the Raider confused and frustrated.

Realizing his attacks will not work, Jabber takes a dangerous step. He stabs himself with his Vital Instrument, which carries deadly toxins, and pushes his body into a dazed state. By removing his conscious intent, he hopes to bypass the amulet’s defense. The episode ends with Jabber stumbling forward in this berserk condition, preparing for a brutal clash with Rudo.

What to Expect from Gachiakuta Episode 7

Rudo and Jabber in Gachiakuta Episode 6 | Credits: Bones Film

Gachiakuta Episode 7 will bring the battle between Rudo and Jabber to its climax. With Jabber in a berserk state, the amulet’s ability to sense intent may no longer protect Rudo, forcing him to find another way to fight back. This confrontation could test the limits of Rudo’s power as a Giver and highlight his ability to adapt under pressure.

At the same time, Griss’s critical injury and Zanka’s condition will weigh heavily on Rudo. The episode may also introduce unexpected allies or interventions that tip the balance of the fight, especially since the preview suggests Rudo won’t be the one to finish Jabber. Whatever happens, this episode promises one of the most intense battles of the series so far.

Gachiakuta Episode 7 is scheduled to be released on Sunday, August 24, 2025, at 11:30 PM JST. Check the release time in your region below:

Time Zone Time Date Pacific Standard Time (PST) 8:00 AM Sunday, August 24 Eastern Standard Time (EST) 11:00 AM Sunday, August 24 British Summer Time (BST) 4:00 PM Sunday, August 24 Central European Summer Time 5:00 PM Sunday, August 24 Indian Standard Time (IST) 8:30 PM Sunday, August 24 Philippine Time (PHT) 11:00 PM Sunday, August 24 Japanese Standard Time (JST) 11:30 PM Sunday, August 24 Australian Central Time (ACST) 12:00 AM Monday, August 25

Here is the countdown timer for Gachiakuta Episode 7:

Where to Watch Gachiakuta Episode 7

Rudo punching Jabber in Gachiakuta Episode 6 | Credits: Bones Film

Gachiakuta Episode 7 will be available to stream on Crunchyroll shortly after its broadcast in Japan. The platform is releasing new episodes every week throughout the Summer 2025 anime season. For a full breakdown of all episode release dates, you can read this article: Gachiakuta Anime Schedule: All Episodes and Their Release Dates.

With Rudo locked in a desperate fight against a berserk Jabber, the upcoming episode will drive his journey as a Cleaner into even darker and more dangerous territory.