Galaxy G Fold, Samsung’s 1st Tri-Fold Phone Could Debut With a Massive 10-Inch Screen

Samsung is working on its 1st tri-fold phone reportedly called the Galaxy G Fold.

It will have a 6.49-inch cover screen and a massive 10-inch display when unfolded.

The phone will have a new folding mechanism with both screens bending inwards

Samsung hosted its Galaxy Unpacked event last month where it showcased its flagship Galaxy S25 series. At the end of the event, the company also teased some upcoming products including its first-ever Tri-fold phone. Reportedly called the Samsung Galaxy G Fold, it will compete with Huawei Mate XT which was the world’s first foldable with a triple display.

Galaxy G Fold Will Be Samsung’s 1st Tri-Fold Phone

The Galaxy G Fold will be the first foldable from the company with a massive 10-inch display. This will make it the biggest foldable phone from the company to date but still a bit smaller than the Mate XT.

Analyst Ross Young speculates that the Samsung Galaxy G Fold could debut with a 6.49-inch cover display similar to the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6. However, the 10-inch inner screen will surely be an upgrade over the Z Fold 6 and also over the upcoming Z Fold 7.

The main difference however lies in the hinge as Samsung’s upcoming foldable could use a different folding mechanism. True to its name, the Galaxy G Fold will have a G-style folding pattern where the screen folds inwards on both sides. Unlike the Huawei Mate XT where a part of the screen is exposed, Samsung’s approach seems more practical.

G Fold to Use New Hinge Design, Will Be 1st Globally Available Tri-Fold

The company is also likely to improve its durability with a better hinge design. Furthermore, the larger cover will be a stark contrast to Samsung’s current philosophy of having narrow cover displays. The inner screen will also have a new protective film and could have an under-display camera similar to the Z Fold lineup. Moreover, the Samsung Galaxy G Fold could be powered by the latest Snapdragon 8 Elite chipset making it the most powerful tri-fold phone.

Samsung Galaxy G Fold will be the first tri-fold phone available globally. Expected to launch later this year, it is likely to go on sale from January 2026. Given that the Mate XT doesn’t run on Android, the Samsung Galaxy G Fold will also be the first Android phone with a triple folding display which could make it a commercial success if priced right. Another first would be the contender for the longest-supported tri-fold phone as it will receive seven years of OS updates.