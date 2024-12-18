Galaxy S25 Series to Get Qi2 Wireless Charging But With a Catch

The Samsung Galaxy S25 series is slated to launch globally in January next year. The launch will include the Galaxy S25, Galaxy S25+, Galaxy S25 Ultra, and the rumored Samsung smart glasses. Previously, a tipster suggested the flagship phones would feature Qi2 wireless charging. Now, a new leak confirms the same but adds a twist. Read on.

Galaxy S25 Series to Get Qi2 Wireless Charging

The tipster @chunvn8888, known for accurate leaks about Samsung devices, has confirmed this development in a recent post on X (formerly Twitter). According to the leak, the Galaxy S25, S25+, and S25 Ultra will all support Qi2 wireless charging.

But what is Qi2, and what makes it so special? Qi2 is the successor to the current Qi standard, offering improvements in speed and efficiency. It has two main profiles:

This profile uses magnets to precisely align the device with the charger, similar to Apple’s MagSafe technology. This ensures optimal power transfer and potentially faster charging speeds. Extended Power Profile (EPP): This profile offers faster charging speeds without magnets, relying on improved power delivery standards.

According to the tipster, the Galaxy S25 series will support 25W Qi2 wireless charging, a significant upgrade from the Galaxy S24’s 15W Qi wireless charging. This aligns with Apple’s recent move to increase wireless charging speeds to 25W on the iPhone 16 series with the new MagSafe charger.

Here’s the twist: It appears the S25 series will utilize the EPP profile of Qi2. This means the phones themselves won’t have built-in magnets for auto-alignment as iPhones do with MagSafe. Some users might find this disappointing, as they might have expected full MagSafe-like functionality with the S25 series.

Samsung to Sell Magnetic Charging Cases Separately

Samsung will reportedly offer first-party cases with a Qi2 magnet ring for those who desire magnetic functionality. This allows users to choose whether they want the convenience of magnetic alignment or prefer a slimmer profile without magnets.

Apart from basic magnetic ring cases, we hope to see some interesting MagSafe-like cases from Samsung, like wallet cases, vegan leather options, and more. This approach gives users flexibility and choice and is very similar to what Oppo did recently with its Find X8 series – wherein the brand sells a magnetic case separately.

At present, the HMD Skyline is the only Android phone with Qi2 charging support. That would make the Samsung Galaxy S25 probably the first series of phones to popularize the newer wireless charging standard on the Android market. Only time will tell.