Galaxy S25 Slim Will Launch Globally: Check Details Here

Multiple leaks and reports have surfaced suggesting that Samsung will launch a new phone, the Galaxy S25 Slim, alongside the S25 trio. The smartphone is expected to feature a thinner body, likely aimed as a direct competitor to Apple’s upcoming iPhone 17 Air. If fresh reports are accurate, Samsung plans to launch the phone globally.

The Galaxy S25 Slim has been spotted with model number SM-S937B/DS, where the “B” in the model number indicates a global version and the “DS” part confirms dual SIM card support.

Notably, the Galaxy S25, S25 Plus, and S25 Ultra are said to have the model numbers SM-S931x, SM-S936x, and SM-S938x respectively, based on the recent FCC certification. The spotted model SM-S937B is directly in line with the S25 series, hinting that it is indeed the Galaxy S25 Slim.

As for the specs, the Galaxy S25 Slim is expected to come with a 6.7-inch flat display and a triple camera setup with a 200MP primary sensor, a 50MP telephoto camera with 3.5x optical zoom, and a 50MP ultra-wide sensor. It will allegedly, use Samsung’s All Lenses on Prism (ALoP) design, which flips the traditional periscope design around by putting the lenses in front of the prism, not behind.

While earlier rumors suggested the S25 Slim would launch alongside the other models in January, it may actually arrive in the second quarter of 2025, which is between April and June. And no, it won’t be replacing the FE series, so you’ll still have an S25 Fan Edition launching sometime in 2025.