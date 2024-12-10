Galaxy S25 to Feature MagSafe-like Qi2 Wireless Charging: Here’s What It Means

Rumor has it that the Samsung Galaxy S25 series will include a game-changing upgrade: Qi2 wireless charging. Introduced in 2023, this next-generation technology could deliver a MagSafe-like experience to Samsung’s flagship phones and might even open up possibilities for exciting new accessories.

Galaxy S25 Could Get Qi2 Wireless Charging

According to popular tipster Ice Universe, who has generally been very reliable with Samsung leaks, a rumor on Weibo mentions Qi2 support on the Galaxy S25 series. He confirmed in a Weibo private chat that the rumor was “true” (via @Jukanlosreve).

Reportedly, the entire S25 lineup—the Galaxy S25, Galaxy S25 Plus, and Galaxy S25 Ultra—will feature Qi2 wireless charging. Although they’ll likely still be limited to 15W wireless charging speeds, the rumored Galaxy S25 Slim could also be included.

Ice Universe: The S25 series will feature Qi2. — Jukanlosreve (@Jukanlosreve) December 9, 2024

This means these phones would magnetically attach to and align with the wireless charger, providing a MagSafe-like charging experience. Samsung had earlier introduced Qi2 on its smart ring, the Galaxy Ring.

To date, we’ve seen Qi2 on only one Android phone so far: the HMD Skyline.

What is Qi2 Charging?

Qi2 charging is the second generation of the Qi (pronounced Chee) wireless charging standard. It uses Magnetic Power Profile (MPP), which is based on Apple’s MagSafe technology. It uses a ring of magnets to ensure chargers align automatically and fit perfectly, allowing for faster charging speeds.

The Wireless Power Consortium, which manages the charging protocol, announced this next-generation Qi2 standard about two years ago, in early 2023. But as mentioned, its adoption has been very slow, with the HMD Skyline being the only Android phone on the market right now with this technology.

Here’s Why It Matters

The Qi2 wireless charging technology comes with several advantages, such as:

Perfect alignment: The magnets ensure your device aligns perfectly with the charging pad, so you don’t have to fiddle every time to find that perfect spot. This perfect alignment reduces energy wasted due to misalignment and results in quicker charging.



The magnets ensure your device aligns perfectly with the charging pad, so you don’t have to fiddle every time to find that perfect spot. This perfect alignment reduces energy wasted due to misalignment and results in quicker charging. Faster charging speeds: While Qi2 currently supports a maximum charging speed of only 15W (the same as Qi), speeds will increase as the technology matures. For starters, Qi began at 5W and gradually upgraded to 15W.



While Qi2 currently supports a maximum charging speed of only 15W (the same as Qi), speeds will increase as the technology matures. For starters, Qi began at 5W and gradually upgraded to 15W. Wider compatibility: Qi2 can charge any Qi2-supported device, including iPhones and Android phones (one charger for all!). It’s also backward compatible with Qi, meaning you can use a Qi2 charger to power up older Qi-enabled devices.



If your phone supports Qi but lacks magnets, you can buy a magnetic ring that attaches to its back or a case with built-in magnets. However, keep in mind that a standard Qi charger may not be able to charge Qi2 devices.

While the Galaxy S25 series may only get 15W wireless charging speeds (as opposed to the new iPhones, which go as high as 25W with newer MagSafe chargers), this would still mean we could have MagSafe-like accessories for the next-gen Samsung flagships. These might include case wallets, wireless magnetic chargers, and power banks—all without needing to stick an additional ring on the back of your phone.

As per leaks, the Galaxy S25 series is slated to launch on January 22, 2025.