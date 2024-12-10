Galaxy S25 Ultra Camera Details Leaked on Camera FV-5

The Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra is currently the most hyped of the S25 trio and the most awaited among fans. Amid a myriad of leaks, camera details for the S25 Ultra have surfaced online. We now have the S25 Ultra’s main camera specifications, thanks to its US variant appearing on the Camera FV-5 platform.

Galaxy S25 Ultra Camera Details via Camera FV-5 Listing

For those unaware, Camera FV-5 is a professional camera app for Android devices that offers DSLR-like manual controls. The Galaxy S25 Ultra appearing on it means someone has tested the app on the upcoming flagship phone.

The Camera FV-5 listing shows the Galaxy S25 Ultra’s model number as SM-S938U (which is the same model number that appeared on FCC) and reveals details about the primary rear camera.

Image: 91Mobiles

The listing suggests the Galaxy S25 Ultra will take 12.5-megapixel photos. However, the camera itself isn’t 12.5MP. It’s likely the phone’s 200-megapixel main camera is using a technique called pixel-binning to combine data from multiple pixels into one, resulting in a 12.5MP image. This often improves image quality, especially in low light.

The camera may have an f/1.7 aperture which is the same as the Galaxy S24 Ultra. The Camera FV-5 listing also reveals a 23.2mm focal length, 4080 x 3060 image resolution, EIS stabilization, 1/11,977 – 1/6 manual exposure range, and a 12-3200 ISO range. The phone will support JPEG/DNG picture formats and auto/manual focusing.

Galaxy S25 Ultra Camera Specs (Expected)

Camera FV-5 listing doesn’t reveal the exact camera sensor details. However, rumors suggest the Galaxy S25 Ultra will boast a 200-megapixel Samsung HP2 primary camera, complemented by a 50-megapixel Samsung JN3 ultra-wide-angle camera. The phone is also expected to feature two telephoto lenses – a 50-megapixel lens with 5x zoom and a 10-megapixel lens with 3x zoom.

Qualcomm’s latest Snapdragon 8 Elite chipset will power the Galaxy S25 Ultra. This chipset features the Qualcomm Spectra AI ISP (Image Signal Processing) with capabilities like:

Limitless real-time semantic segmentation: This allows the processor to understand the content of images and videos, enabling advanced features.

This allows the processor to understand the content of images and videos, enabling advanced features. Insight AI: This provides real-time skin and sky adjustments for more natural colors and lighting in challenging conditions.

This provides real-time skin and sky adjustments for more natural colors and lighting in challenging conditions. Ultra-low light video capture: This enhances video quality in low-light environments.

The Snapdragon 8 Elite also supports Video Object Eraser which is rumored to be included in the upcoming Galaxy S25 series. Meanwhile, you might want to check out the upcoming Video Audio Eraser feature in One UI 7.

The Galaxy S25 series is slated for an official launch in January 2025.