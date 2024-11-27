Galaxy S25 Ultra Leaked Images Show S Pen Slot and One UI 7

The Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra generates buzz online with only two months left before its global launch. Yesterday, a real-life video surfaced showing at least half of the S25 Ultra, and today, we have freshly leaked images that reveal not only the S Pen slot but also offer a glimpse of the upcoming One UI 7.

Galaxy S25 Ultra Leaked Images Show Phone’s Bottom

The folks at Android Authority have obtained fresh images of the Galaxy S25 Ultra, specifically showcasing the phone’s bottom. There are three photos in total: one displaying the phone’s bottom in full, with the S Pen slot, USB-C port, SIM slot, and speaker; another showing the phone plugged in and charging, revealing the new charging notification on the Always On Display, a feature of One UI 7.

While some rumors previously suggested Samsung would move the S Pen to the right side, these photos confirm it remains on the left, similar to the S24 Ultra and S23 Ultra.

The third photo provides a closeup of the Galaxy S25 Ultra’s top left portion. The bezels are thin and symmetrical, giving the phone a premium look similar to the iPhone 16 Pro, particularly with the rounded corners. Samsung seems to be shifting away from the boxy design of its predecessors.

One UI 7 Screenshots Reiterate What’s Already Coming

We also have a look at fresh screenshots of One UI 7 based on Android 15 from the Galaxy S25 Ultra. The screenshots show the new quick settings panel UI with horizontal volume and brightness sliders and a new split function: notifications appear by swiping down on the left side of the status bar, and the quick settings panel opens by swiping down on the top right corner.

The screenshots also reveal the app drawer with new icons for the Gallery, Camera, Clock, and other system apps. Be sure to check out the One UI 7 camera interface and the new battery icon in the top right corner.

Samsung has already confirmed that One UI 7 will be available in stable form to all eligible devices when the Galaxy S25 series launches next year. Based on leaks, the Galaxy S25 series is expected to launch on January 22, 2025.