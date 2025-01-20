Galaxy Unpacked 2025: Date, Time, How to Watch, and What to Expect

With the new year comes the excitement of Samsung’s much-anticipated Unpacked event, which typically takes place in January. This time, Samsung is gearing up to launch its next-generation flagship Galaxy S25 series globally, alongside its latest innovations in AI technology. Here’s how you can watch the Galaxy Unpacked 2025 live and what to expect from the event.

How to Watch Samsung Galaxy Unpacked 2025 Livestream

The first Galaxy Unpacked event of 2025 will take place in San Jose, California, on Wednesday, January 22. Although the event is invite-only, the public can watch it live online. The livestream will begin at 10:00 AM PT and will be available on:”

Here’s the official Galaxy Unpacked January 2025 livestream link, which will go live at the scheduled date and time. To make sure you don’t miss it, click the ‘Notify Me‘ button on YouTube to get a reminder when the livestream starts.

What Time Does the Samsung Galaxy S25 Launch Start?

Galaxy Unpacked will begin at 10:00 AM PST, the local time in California, and 11:30 PM IST, the local time in India. However, the time and date may vary depending on your location. Here’s when the event starts in major time zones around the world:

US West Coast: 10:00 AM PST

10:00 AM PST US East Coast: 1:00 PM EST

1:00 PM EST India (New Delhi): 11:30 PM IST

11:30 PM IST United Kingdom: 6:00 PM GMT

6:00 PM GMT Central Europe: 7:00 PM CET

7:00 PM CET China (Beijing): 2:00 AM CST (January 23)

2:00 AM CST (January 23) Japan (Tokyo): 3:00 AM JST (January 23)

3:00 AM JST (January 23) South Korea (Seoul): 3:00 AM KST (January 23)

3:00 AM KST (January 23) Australia (Sydney): 5:00 AM AEDT (January 23)

What to Expect from the Launch Event?

Samsung will unveil its Galaxy S25 series at the event, including the Galaxy S25, Galaxy S25 Plus, and Galaxy S25 Ultra. The launch is expected to heavily emphasize the new One UI 7 and the Galaxy AI features introduced with the Galaxy S25 series.

The company recently released a teaser video for the launch, showcasing not one but four phone corners. While three are confirmed, the fourth might belong to the rumored Galaxy S25 Slim. It’s unclear whether this model will be fully launched or just teased during the event. Additionally, Samsung has reportedly been working on smart glasses, which might also make an appearance.

Samsung has already began the Galaxy S25 pre-reserve program with an early access to pre-order the phone.