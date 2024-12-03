Galaxy Z Flip 7 and Z Fold 7 Are Getting Bigger Screens for Binge-Watching

While Samsung is preparing to launch the Galaxy S25 trio, the foldables have started to make noise on the internet. We’re already seeing multiple leaks for both the Galaxy Z Fold 7 and Galaxy Z Flip 7, and with the latest leak, it seems Samsung’s upcoming fold and flip are getting larger screens.

The information comes from Display analyst Ross Young, who claimed that the Galaxy Z Fold 7 will get its display from the Galaxy Z Fold Special Edition. That means an 8-inch foldable screen on the inside and a 6.5-inch display on the outer cover. That’s an increase over the current-gen Z Fold 6’s 6.3-inch inner display and 4.6-inch outer.

On the other hand, the Galaxy Z Flip 7 is also getting a size upgrade. It will be coming with a 6.85-inch display that folds and a 4-inch cover screen on the outside. In comparison, the current-gen Z Flip 6 has a 6.7-inch inner display and a 3.4-inch cover screen.

The bigger screen will mean you can enjoy more screen real estate for binge-watching movies and TV shows. And even the outer display getting a size upgrade means you can use the phone more comfortably and open it less often. This would also let Samsung fit bigger batteries in the chassis, which is much needed, especially for the Flip.

Maybe Samsung will make these phones even thinner, considering the fierce competition from Chinese players who are making slimmer, lighter, and cheaper folding and flip phones. The latter is also a reason why we’re hearing reports of an affordable Galaxy Z Flip 7 FE in the pipeline.

Ross Young posted this as a follow-up to a post mentioning how foldable phone sales have stagnated in Q3 2024. Samsung and, in fact, even Huawei have suffered a decline in shipments. According to DSCC, the foldable panel market might slow down in 2025.

However, with Samsung innovating more, brands like OnePlus making more phones like the OnePlus Open, and Apple launching its first foldable phone in 2026, the market could recover. This potential for growth is further supported by the increasing demand for larger screens and more versatile form factors.

The Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 7 will be powered by Snapdragon 8 Elite processors while Z Flip 7 could get the Exynos 2500. While Samsung has yet to confirm a release date, the phones are expected to launch around July 2025.