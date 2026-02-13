Every Game Announced at PlayStation State of Play February 2026

Sony just wrapped up their February 2026 State of Play, and it was packed with so much exciting news. The hour-long presentation showed off dozens of upcoming PS5 games, from big surprises to long-awaited updates. Let’s break down every game that was announced at PlayStation State of Play in February 2026.

Game Title Release Date Description God of War: Sons of Sparta February 12, 2026 Side-scrolling action platformer from Mega Cat Studios. Rayman: 30th Anniversary Edition February 13, 2026 This is the Definitive edition with five game versions, 120 bonus levels, and a documentary. Neva: Prologue February 19, 2026 Prequel DLC showing how Alba and wolf cub Neva first met. Resident Evil: Requiem February 27, 2026 Leon returns and is infected again alongside Sherry. Legacy of Kain: Defiance Remastered March 3, 2026 Dark fantasy classic game with updated visuals and refined controls. Marathon March 5, 2026 Bungie’s sci-fi extraction shooter with Server Slam. Ghost of Yotei Legends March 10, 2026 This one is a free four-player co-op mode coming in Patch version 1.5. Death Stranding 2: On the Beach (PC) March 19, 2026 There will be a PC version with unlocked framerates and ultra-widescreen support. Legacy of Kain: Ascendance March 31, 2026 The first new Legacy of Kain game since 2003. Coming as a retro pixel sidescroller. Darwin’s Paradox April 2, 2026 You can play as an octopus sneaking through factories to reach the ocean. Pragmata April 25, 2026 Capcom’s sci-fi adventure starring Hugh and android Diana. Saros April 30, 2026 Housemarque’s roguelike shooter with eclipse events and a modifier system. 007: First Light May 27, 2026 This is IO Interactive’s Bond origin story set in Iceland. Dead or Alive 6: Last Round June 25, 2026 Definitive version with standard and free-to-play editions. Beast of Reincarnation August 4, 2026 Sci-fi action-adventure mixing real-time and turn-based combat. Marvel Tokon: Fighting Souls August 6, 2026 The superhero fighter with Wolverine, Magik, Storm, and Danger join the roster. Metal Gear Solid: Master Collection Vol. 2 August 27, 2026 Metal Gear Solid 4, Peace Walker, and Ghost Babel finally leave PS3! Kena: Scars of Kosmora 2026 Sequel to Bridge of Spirits with elemental Spirit Guiding mechanics. Brigandine: Abyss 2026 Fantasy strategy RPG with hex-grid battles returns to PlayStation. Control Resonant 2026 Play as Dylan Faden with a shapeshifting Aberrant weapon. Crimson Moon 2026 Gothic action-adventure with solo or two-player co-op demon hunting. Mina the Hollower Spring 2026 Yacht Club’s action-adventure with 25+ bosses. Demo is available now. Castlevania: Belmont’s Curse 2026 First new Castlevania in over a decade from Evil Empire and Motion Twin. Silent Hill: Townfall 2026 First-person horror with retro CRT TV device mechanics. Star Wars: Galactic Racer 2026 A racing game in Star Wars’ Outer Rim with Ben Quadinaros confirmed in the game. Yakoh Shinobi Ops 2027 Four-player co-op stealth with top-down tactical gameplay. John Wick (Untitled) TBA Saber Interactive’s gun-fu action game with its original story. Project Windless TBA Krafton’s open-world action RPG based on The Bird That Drinks Tears. Rev.Noir TBA Konami’s JRPG, set in a world threatened by deadly lightfall phenomenon. Dead or Alive (New Project) TBA Brand-new entry teased 30 years after the original game. God of War Trilogy Remake TBA Complete remake of original Greek trilogy in early development.

The Biggest Announcements

Want to see the biggest shocks of the night? Check out the news below:

God of War

Sony Santa Monica ended the show with two big announcements. They are actually remaking the original God of War trilogy. It’s still very early in development, but still very exciting for everyone hearing the news. They also made God of War: Sons of Sparta. This is a 2D side-scrolling game with Mega Cat Studios, which came out the same day they announced it on February 12th, 2026.

Castlevania

Konami announced a new Castlevania game called Belmont’s Curse, coming in 2026. It’s being made by Evil Empire and Motion Twin, the teams who created Dead Cells. The game celebrates Castlevania’s 40th birthday and goes back to the classic 2D exploration gameplay with updated visuals and new features.

Metal Gear Solid 4

One of the most requested announcements became reality. Metal Gear Solid: Master Collection Vol. 2 arrives on August 27th, bringing MGS4: Guns of the Patriots, Peace Walker, and Ghost Babel to modern consoles. This is huge news since MGS4 has been stuck on PS3 for nearly two decades.

PlayStation Plus Updates

Several games join PlayStation Plus throughout the year. Co-op puzzler Big Walk launches day one into Monthly Games. Premium members get Tekken Dark Resurrection (originally on PSP) in March and Time Crisis in May.

February’s Game Catalog (starting February 17th, 2026) includes:

Marvel’s Spider-Man 2

Test Drive Unlimited Solar Crown

Neva

Season: A Letter to the Future

Disney Pixar Wall-E for Premium members

So that’s every game announced at the State of Play in February 2026. It shows you that Sony is not slowing down with PS5 content. You are getting everything, from massive remakes to creative indie games. The God of War announcements also show Sony still values its legacy franchises while experimenting with new formats. Keep this list handy so you don’t miss out on any releases that interest you.