All Games Coming and Leaving PlayStation Plus (August 2025)

Update: This article was last updated to highlight the games coming and leaving PlayStation Plus in August 2025.

August brings a new set of games to PlayStation Plus, along with a few that will soon say goodbye. From dark action adventures to survival shooters and anime fighters, there’s a mix of genres to try out this month. Whether you’re looking to dive into something new or finally wrap up a title you’ve been putting off, this month has plenty to keep you busy. But remember, some big games are leaving soon, so make sure you grab them or finish your playthrough before they’re gone. Here’s a list of all the games coming and leaving PlayStation Plus this month.

Games Coming and Leaving Soon on PlayStation Plus (August 2025)

PS Plus Monthly Games Coming

Starting August 5, PlayStation Plus Essential subscribers can download these games for free—keep them in your library as long as your subscription remains active:

Release DateTitleGenreQuick note
August 5Lies of PSoulslike / Action-RPGA dark Pinocchio reimagining with Legion Arms and branching lies.
August 5DayZSurvival / MultiplayerHarsh open-world survival with permadeath and massive maps.
August 5My Hero One’s Justice 2Arena Fighter / FightingOver-the-top anime battles using unique character Quirks.

Games Leaving PlayStation Plus Game Catalogue

If you’re on PlayStation Plus, mark your calendars because these titles are set to leave the PlayStation Plus Game Catalogue on August 19, 2025. If any of these are on your backlog, now’s the time to jump in before they’re gone.

Game TitleGenre
Star Wars Jedi: SurvivorAction-Adventure
TopSpin 2K25Sports (Tennis)
The Witcher 3: Wild HuntRPG
Wild HeartsAction RPG / Monster Hunting
Ride 5Racing
Sword Art Online: Last RecollectionJRPG
Naruto to Boruto: Shinobi StrikerFighting / Action
Sword Art Online: Alicization LycorisJRPG
Sword Art Online: Fatal BulletShooter / JRPG
Sword Art Online: Hollow RealizationJRPG
Sword Art Online: Lost SongJRPG
Vacation SimulatorSimulation
BugsnaxAdventure

Once these titles leave the catalogue, you’ll need to purchase them to continue playing—unless they happen to return in a future rotation.

That’s everything for PlayStation Plus this month, peeps! Three new titles to enjoy, and a stack of great games leaving soon—so make sure to add them to your playlist before they’re gone. September’s lineup could bring some surprises, so stay tuned.

