Home » Gaming » Games Coming to GeForce NOW (August 2025)

Games Coming to GeForce NOW (August 2025)

by Anchit Srivastava
written by Anchit Srivastava 0 comment
  • 10 games are coming to GeForce Now this August 2025.
  • You need to own these games to play them on GeForce Now.
  • Here is the complete list of all the games with their purchase links.

Update: This article was last updated with all new games coming to NVIDIA’s GeForce NOW cloud service in August 2025.

August is here, and GeForce NOW is loading up with support for fresh games you can stream right from the cloud. It involves different genres, including some big titles. It basically allows you to stream PC games from the cloud to various devices, like laptops, desktops, Macs, Chromebooks, and even mobile devices. Here are all the games coming to GeForce NOW this month, so you can mark your calendar and dive in.

Games Coming to GeForce NOW This August 2025

New Games on GeForce NOW This Month

To play these titles on GeForce NOW, you’ll need to own them on a supported digital store such as Steam, Epic Games Store, or Ubisoft Connect. You can stream them instantly through NVIDIA’s cloud servers without downloading or installing them locally once you have purchased them.

Also Read:

DateGameGenreAvailable
Aug 12Echoes of the EndAction-Adventure / FantasySteam
Aug 14Warhammer 40,000: Dawn of War – Definitive EditionReal-Time StrategySteam
Aug 15SupraworldOpen-World AdventureSteam, Epic Games
Aug 20VOID/BREAKERRoguelike ActionSeam, XBOX
Aug 28Aztecs: The Last SunNarrative AdventureSteam
TBDFunko FusionAction-AdventureSteam, XBOX
TBDAmong Us 3DSocial Deduction / PartySteam
TBDField of Glory II: MedievalTurn-Based StrategySteam
TBDThe Rogue Prince of PersiaAction-PlatformerSteam, Ubisoft
TBDNo Sleep for Kaname Date – From AI: THE SOMNIUM FILESAdventure / Visual NovelSteam

That’s it, peeps! This is the full list of games coming to GeForce Now this month. There will be more games in the future as more new games keep coming to GeForce Now. Stay tuned for future updates.

Working as a Tech Writer at Tech Wiser, I’m passionate about technology since childhood. I enjoy discussing it with friends, exploring new techs, and analyzing features in Android, iOS, and other technologies. My goal is to simplify complex information about current and emerging technologies, making them more accessible and understandable to people interested in learning more.

You may also like

Today’s Jumble Answers (August 13, 2025)

Today’s Poeltl #1266 Hints and Answer for August 13, 2025

Games Coming And Going To Apple Arcade (August 2025)

Today’s Minute Cryptic Hints & Answer, August 13, 2025

Roblox I Wanna Run Away Tower Codes (August 2025)

Today’s Phrazle Answer (AM|PM) – August 13, 2025

Today’s Nerdle Answers and Hints #1302 (August 13, 2025)

Today’s NYT Mini Crossword Answers: August 13, 2025

Battlefield Play Order – Chronological and Release Date Guide

Today’s Octordle #1297 Hints And Answers – August 13, 2025