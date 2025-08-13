Games Coming to GeForce NOW (August 2025)

- 10 games are coming to GeForce Now this August 2025.
- You need to own these games to play them on GeForce Now.
- Here is the complete list of all the games with their purchase links.
Update: This article was last updated with all new games coming to NVIDIA’s GeForce NOW cloud service in August 2025.
August is here, and GeForce NOW is loading up with support for fresh games you can stream right from the cloud. It involves different genres, including some big titles. It basically allows you to stream PC games from the cloud to various devices, like laptops, desktops, Macs, Chromebooks, and even mobile devices. Here are all the games coming to GeForce NOW this month, so you can mark your calendar and dive in.
New Games on GeForce NOW This Month
To play these titles on GeForce NOW, you’ll need to own them on a supported digital store such as Steam, Epic Games Store, or Ubisoft Connect. You can stream them instantly through NVIDIA’s cloud servers without downloading or installing them locally once you have purchased them.
Also Read:
- How to Play Nvidia GeForce Now in Unsupported Countries
- All Games Coming and Leaving PlayStation Plus (August 2025)
- All Games Coming and Leaving Xbox Game Pass (August 2025)
|Date
|Game
|Genre
|Available
|Aug 12
|Echoes of the End
|Action-Adventure / Fantasy
|Steam
|Aug 14
|Warhammer 40,000: Dawn of War – Definitive Edition
|Real-Time Strategy
|Steam
|Aug 15
|Supraworld
|Open-World Adventure
|Steam, Epic Games
|Aug 20
|VOID/BREAKER
|Roguelike Action
|Seam, XBOX
|Aug 28
|Aztecs: The Last Sun
|Narrative Adventure
|Steam
|TBD
|Funko Fusion
|Action-Adventure
|Steam, XBOX
|TBD
|Among Us 3D
|Social Deduction / Party
|Steam
|TBD
|Field of Glory II: Medieval
|Turn-Based Strategy
|Steam
|TBD
|The Rogue Prince of Persia
|Action-Platformer
|Steam, Ubisoft
|TBD
|No Sleep for Kaname Date – From AI: THE SOMNIUM FILES
|Adventure / Visual Novel
|Steam
That’s it, peeps! This is the full list of games coming to GeForce Now this month. There will be more games in the future as more new games keep coming to GeForce Now. Stay tuned for future updates.