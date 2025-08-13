Games Coming to GeForce NOW (August 2025)

10 games are coming to GeForce Now this August 2025.

You need to own these games to play them on GeForce Now.

Here is the complete list of all the games with their purchase links.

Update: This article was last updated with all new games coming to NVIDIA’s GeForce NOW cloud service in August 2025.

August is here, and GeForce NOW is loading up with support for fresh games you can stream right from the cloud. It involves different genres, including some big titles. It basically allows you to stream PC games from the cloud to various devices, like laptops, desktops, Macs, Chromebooks, and even mobile devices. Here are all the games coming to GeForce NOW this month, so you can mark your calendar and dive in.

New Games on GeForce NOW This Month

To play these titles on GeForce NOW, you’ll need to own them on a supported digital store such as Steam, Epic Games Store, or Ubisoft Connect. You can stream them instantly through NVIDIA’s cloud servers without downloading or installing them locally once you have purchased them.

Date Game Genre Available Aug 12 Echoes of the End Action-Adventure / Fantasy Steam Aug 14 Warhammer 40,000: Dawn of War – Definitive Edition Real-Time Strategy Steam Aug 15 Supraworld Open-World Adventure Steam, Epic Games Aug 20 VOID/BREAKER Roguelike Action Seam, XBOX Aug 28 Aztecs: The Last Sun Narrative Adventure Steam TBD Funko Fusion Action-Adventure Steam, XBOX TBD Among Us 3D Social Deduction / Party Steam TBD Field of Glory II: Medieval Turn-Based Strategy Steam TBD The Rogue Prince of Persia Action-Platformer Steam, Ubisoft TBD No Sleep for Kaname Date – From AI: THE SOMNIUM FILES Adventure / Visual Novel Steam

That’s it, peeps! This is the full list of games coming to GeForce Now this month. There will be more games in the future as more new games keep coming to GeForce Now. Stay tuned for future updates.