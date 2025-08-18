Gamescom 2025 Watch Guide – 7 Games to Expect Plus Dates, Times, and Streams

Gamescom 2025 is about to kick off, and if you’re a gaming fan, you absolutely don’t want to miss this. You will get to see trailers, gameplay reveals, and maybe even some surprise release dates. The event runs from August 19th to 24th, 2025, in Cologne, Germany, but you don’t need to pack your bags. You can watch everything from your couch, and honestly, that’s probably better than standing in those crazy, long lines. Here’s your Gamescom 2025 watch guide.

When to Watch Gamescom 2025 Opening Night Live?

Gamescom 2025 will kick off with its Opening Night Live on Tuesday, August 19th, 2025. If you want to watch the live stream, here is the schedule for different time zones:

City/Region Local Date & Time Germany (CEST) August 19 – 8:00 PM London (BST) August 19 – 7:00 PM New York (EDT) August 19 – 2:00 PM Los Angeles (PDT) August 19 – 11:00 AM Mumbai (IST) August 19 – 11:30 PM Beijing (CST) August 20 – 2:00 AM Tokyo / Seoul (JST) August 20 – 3:00 AM Sydney (AEST) August 20 – 4:00 AM

Here is the countdown to make it easier for you:

Maybe after watching the Opening Night Live, you still want to find out more? Below is the complete schedule for all the major streams you should know about:

Event Date and Time (CEST) Opening Night Live (Pre-show) August 19 – 7:30 PM Opening Night Live (Main Show) August 19 – 8:00 PM Xbox Day 1 Broadcast August 20 – 3:00 PM Future Games Show August 20 – 8:00 PM Xbox Day 2 Broadcast August 21 – 3:00 PM Awesome Indies Showcase August 21 – 6:00 PM Gamescom Award Show August 22 – 3:00 PM

Where and How to Watch Gamescom 2025?

Now that we’ve covered the timing, let’s talk about where you can actually watch Gamescom 2025. The easiest way is through the official Gamescom channels:

They’ll be streaming live every day, including Opening Night Live. Lots of streamers will be watching along on both YouTube and Twitch, too. This is pretty awesome if you want to see your favorite creators react to all the new game reveals and trailers in real time. Also, if you miss any of the events live, don’t worry. Most will be available as replays on YouTube right after they end.

Big Games to Watch for in Gamescom 2025

Here is the list of 7 big games you need to keep an eye on from the event:

1. Call of Duty: Black Ops 7

This is the big one everyone’s talking about. Call of Duty: Black Ops 7 is getting its worldwide reveal during Opening Night Live. We’re talking full gameplay, story details, and most likely a release date.

2. Resident Evil Requiem

The upcoming Resident Evil Requiem is going to give us another look at what might be Leon Kennedy’s return to Raccoon City. You’ll see new footage during Opening Night Live, plus additional coverage throughout the Xbox streams.

3. Ghost of Yotei

The follow-up to Ghost of Tsushima is called Ghost of Yotei, and it’s moving the action from feudal Japan to a new setting. The first game was absolutely beautiful, and this one looks like it’ll continue that tradition. Sony’s keeping details pretty tight, but Gamescom should give us a much better look at what to expect from this samurai adventure.

4. The Outer Worlds 2

This is the sci-fi RPG sequel that fans have been waiting for. The first game let you explore space while making choices that actually mattered to the story. The sequel offers even more planets to explore and more complex moral decisions.

5. Silent Hill f

This one’s taking a different approach with “Soulslike” combat, which means it’ll be challenging and atmospheric at the same time. Silent Hill f comes out September 25th, so any footage at Gamescom will be pretty close to final. Perfect timing if you want to see exactly what you’ll be playing soon.

6. Ninja Gaiden 4

Action fans, this one’s for you. Ninja Gaiden 4 brings back the lightning-fast combat and acrobatic ninja moves the series is famous for. You’ll see it during Opening Night Live and Xbox‘s Day 2 broadcast.

7. World of Warcraft: Midnight

This is the next big expansion for WoW, and Gamescom will show off its opening cinematic. Blizzard always goes all-out with these cinematics. Even if you don’t play WoW, these cinematics are worth watching just for the incredible animation and storytelling.

That’s the end of our Gamescom 2025 watch guide, covering everything about when, where, and how to watch the event and Opening Night Live. Are you ready for a week of gaming goodness? Trust me, you’ll definitely want to see what surprises Geoff Keighley has planned this time around!