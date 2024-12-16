Gaming Phones to Get Retro Upgrade: Slide-Out Controllers

A Sony patent expiring in 2025 could introduce the way for gaming phones with built-in slide-out controllers.

Current gaming phones, like the ROG Phone 9 Pro, lack the ergonomic advantages of dedicated controls.

Back in 2011, Sony Ericsson introduced a game-changing interface for mobile gaming with its Xperia Play with its slide-out gamepad that brought console-like controls to Smartphones. Now with Sony’s patent set to expire in 2025, we might finally see a revival of this innovative concept – a smartphone with a sliding controller.

The Present Gaming Landscape

Gaming phones like the ASUS ROG Phone 9 Pro are pushing boundaries in mobile gaming hardware. Today’s smartphones have come a long way. They come with powerful Snapdragon 8 Elite chipsets, capacitive shoulder buttons, gaming accessories, and advanced cooling systems. Gaming smartphones are showing good results in gaming areas, especially for mobile gamers.

However, they still lack one critical feature that’s built-in physical controls like those of the Xperia Play. Instead, users rely on add-ons, which can be a little clumsy and less convenient. Even having touch-controlled triggers is not that convenient and it doesn’t give that feel of an in-hand controller.

The Impact of Patent Expiring

Sony’s patent expiry on June 21, 2025, could finally allow manufacturers to design smartphones with integrated controllers. This shift would address a key pain point for mobile gamers which is the lack of precise and ergonomic controls like a PlayStation Controller. The timing aligns perfectly with the advancements in mobile processors, displays, and battery technologies making it a successor to the Xperia Play.

You could soon experience gaming on your phone with the same feel and control as a PlayStation controller attached, taking the mobile gaming experience to a new level. With cutting-edge advancements to smartphones running PC games like GTA V, the potential for enjoying high-end games with immersive haptic feedback directly on the most accessible device—the smartphone—is closer than ever.

This change could mark the beginning of a new era for mobile gaming, making the way for devices with powerful hardware and ergonomic gaming controls. As we expect innovations from brands like ASUS, Razer, and many more brands, the future of mobile gaming looks brighter and more competitive than ever specifically for game enthusiasts.