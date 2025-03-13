Gaming Studios Avoid Fall 2025 Launch as GTA 6 Release Window Remains Firm

Studios are scheduling major games for summer 2025 to avoid competing with GTA 6 release.

Fall 2025’s gaming calendar remains nearly empty except for Borderlands 4 and Directive 8020.

Industry preparations suggest Rockstar will keep its fall 2025 launch target for GTA 6.

Gaming studios and developers seem to be making way for what will likely be the biggest game launch in history. With major titles like Death Stranding 2 and Mafia: The Old Country set to release in the summer of 2025, it’s clear many are steering clear of the fall release window – and for good reason, as the GTA 6 release window remains firm.

Big Studios and Developers Schedule Releases Away From GTA 6

No game developer wants to compete with Rockstar’s powerhouse. Death Stranding 2: On the Beach has officially announced its release date of June 26th, 2025, for PlayStation 5. The highly anticipated sequel from legendary creator Hideo Kojima will feature Norman Reedus returning as Sam Bridges, alongside new characters played by Elle Fanning, Shioli Kutsuna, George Miller, and more.

Additionally, Take-Two's Mafia: The Old Country is also set for a summer 2025 release.

Additionally, Take-Two’s Mafia: The Old Country is also set for a summer 2025 release. Since it shares the same parent company as Rockstar Games, this timing is no coincidence. We feel like it’s a strategic move to prevent both games from competing for sales.

Only A Few Major Games Announced for Fall 2025

When we look at the fall 2025 gaming calendar, it’s notably sparse for major AAA releases. The biggest confirmed title for that period is Borderlands 4, launching on September 23rd, 2025. Since Borderlands is published by 2K, another Take-Two company, this suggests GTA 6 may arrive later in the autumn season to avoid internal competition.

The only major game set for an October 2 release is the survival horror title Directive 8020. The lack of other big fall releases shows just how much the industry recognizes GTA 6’s market dominance

The hype for GTA 6 is unlike anything in gaming history. When Rockstar released the first trailer in December 2023, it broke records with over 90 million views in 24 hours. Now, the views have already reached 244 million. Everyone knows that launching a game alongside GTA 6 would be a disaster for most studios. It is like booking a local band’s concert on the same night as a Beyonce or Taylor Swift stadium show; nobody would show up.

Fans have waited over a decade since GTA 5 came out in 2013, and everything is lining up for GTA 6’s big launch. The way the industry is preparing suggests Rockstar will stick to its fall 2025 release date. Are you excited about it?