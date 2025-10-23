Home » Gaming » Garden Tower Defense All Crates

Garden Tower Defense All Crates

October 23, 2025

Crates are the source for units in the Garden Tower Defense Roblox experience. Each Crate offers multiple towers that you can use to defend your base and progress the content. The towers inside crates have varying drop rates that depend on their rarities. That said, this article lists all Crates, their price, and the towers they offer.

Garden Tower Defense Crates

The Complete List and Details of all Crates in Garden Tower Defense

Currently, you can purchase a total of ten Crates in Tower Defense. Additionally, one limited-time Crate is unobtainable currently, but was available during a specific event. Each Crate offers a varying number of towers, ranging from the lowest Common, Uncommon, Rare, Legendary, and Mythical to the highest Godly rarity. You can buy them from the Gerald Gnome by spending Seeds, an in-game currency. Gerald Gnome gives you two choices: either buy a single Crate or ten at once.

Here is the list of all Crates that are currently obtainable in Garden Tower Defense:

IconCratesUnit PriceNo. of Towers
Garden Tower defense classic summonClassic Summon10011
Garden tower defense enchanted summonEnchanted Summon2007
Garden tower defense sun summonSun Summon3007
garden tower defense astral summonAstral Summon3007
Mushroom Summon3007
garden tower defense crystal crateCrystal Summon4007
garden tower defense tropical summonTropical Summon4008
garden tower defense bee crateBee Summon5007
garden tower defense crate corrupted summonCorrupted Summon5007
Halloween Summon1007

Here are the details of currently unobtainable Crates in Garden Tower Defense:

IconCratesUnit PriceNo. of Towers
Blossom Summon5007

Details of All Obtainable Garden Tower Defense Crates

Here are the towers, rarity, their drop rate, and stats of each obtainable Crate:

1. Classic Summon

You can obtain up to 18 towers from the Classic Summon Crate. Its stock refreshes every hour, with 11 obtainable towers. Here are the details:

IconTowersRarityDrop RatePlacement CostBase Stats
Garden tower defense units CactusCactusCommon20%150• DPS: 7
• Damage: 8
• Range: 5
• Attack Speed: 1.3 seconds
Garden tower defense units gnomeGnomeUncommon17%250• DPS: 9
• Damage: 11
• Range: 6
• Attack Speed: 1.25 seconds
Pineapple CannonPineapple CannonUncommon16%300• DPS: 2
• Damage: 10
• Range: 12
• Attack Speed: 5 seconds
Garden tower defense units potatoPotatoUncommon15%300• DPS: 7
• Damage: 4
• Range: 7
• Attack Speed: 1.30 seconds
Garden Tower defense units Money treeMoney TreeRare11%400• Damage: +20 money
• Attack Speed: 5 seconds
MushroomMushroomRare10%650• DPS: 4
• Damage: 7
• Range: 10
• Attack Speed: 1.76 seconds
Garden tower defense Palm treePalm TreeLegendary5%700• Damage: 53
• Range: 16
• Attack Speed: 4 seconds
BroccoliBroccoliLegendary4%800• DPS: 24
• Damage: 90
• Range: 6
• Attack Speed: 4 seconds
Peas in a PodPeas in a PodMythical1%1000• DPS: 20
• Damage: 10
• Range: 12
• Attack Speed: 0.5 seconds
WatermelonWatermelonMythical0.99%1000• DPS: 44
• Damage: 13
• Range: 15
• Attack Speed: 3 seconds
BloodvineBloodvineGodly0.1%2000• Damage: 100
• Range: 20
• Attack Speed: 2.50 seconds

2. Enchanted Summon

IconTowersRarityDrop RatePlacement CostBase Stats
Garden tower defense OnionOnionCommon30%150• DPS: 3
• Damage: 4
• Range: 10
• Attack Speed: 1.71 seconds
strawberryStrawberryUncommon28%200• DPS: 3
• Damage: 3
• Range: 12
• Attack Speed:
1.33 seconds
PumpkinPumpkinRare22%350• DPS: 8
• Damage: 10
• Range: 7
• Attack Speed: 1.3 seconds
Garden tower defense pepperGhost PepperRare14%400• DPS: 6
• Damage: 2
• Fire Damage: 5
• Range: 7
• Attack Speed: 1.3 seconds
Garden tower defense pak choiPak ChoiLegendary5%1500• DPS: 8
• Damage: 15
• Burst Damage: 1
• Range: 6
• Attack Speed: 4 seconds
Laser PlantLaser PlantMythical0.99%1500• DPS: 24
• Damage: 6
• Burst Damage: 1
• Range: 20
• Attack Speed: 1 second
Gardens tower Defense Venus FlytrapVenus FlytrapGodly0.01%2900• DPS: 150
• Damage: 225
• Burst: 1
• Radius: 10

3. Sun Summon

IconTowersRarityDrop RatePlacement CostBase Stats
Garden tower Defense SawflowerSawflowerCommon45%200• DPS: 8
• Damage: 2
• Burst Damage: 1
• Range: 5
• Attack Speed: 1.3 seconds
EggplantEggplantUncommon35%300• DPS: 13
• Damage: 25
• Range: 7
• Attack Speed: 2 seconds
Garden tower defense DurianDurian Rare14%1000• DPS: 10
• Damage: 4
• Burst Damage: 1
• Range: 10
• Attack Speed: 2 seconds
Sonic BloomSonic BloomLegendary4.75%
Speed Sprinkler Speed SprinklerMythical1%600Range: 12

Exclusive Ability
Buffs attack speed of towers within its range.
Garden Tower Defense PyropetalPyropetalGodly0.245%2000• DPS: 110
• Damage: 15
• Fire Damage: 40
• Range: 11
• Attack Speed: 3 seconds
Lucky CloverLucky CloverGodly0.005%1500• Range: 10

Exclusive Ability
• Boosts the damage of towers within its range by two times with a 1/4 chance

4. Astral Summon

IconTowersRarityDrop RatePlacement CostBase Stats
Garden Tower Defense StunnionStunnionCommon45%150• DPS: 3
• Damage: 6
• Range: 8
• Attack Speed: 2 seconds

Exclusive Ability
• Its attack can bounce from one enemy to another (up to 3) with half of the total damage and a small stun.
Garden Tower Defense DaisyDaisyUncommon35%300• DPS: 6
• Damage: 7
• Range: 7
• Attack Speed: 1.2 seconds

Exclusive Ability
• It has a 10% chance of debuffing enemies and increasing their damage taken by 10%.
Garden Tower Defense LinkberryLinkberryRare14%300• DPS: 8
• Damage: 20
• Range: 1-0
• Attack Speed: 2.5 seconds

Exclusive Ability
• Every time you place a Linkberry, its damage increases by 20%.
Garden tower defense caulicannonCaulicannonLegendary4.75%2000• DPS: 25
• Damage: 75
• AoE Damage: 8
• Range: 12
• Attack Speed: 3 seconds
Garden tower defense UFO SeedlingUFO SeedlingMythical1%1300• DPS: 25
• Damage: 25
• Range: Infinite
• Attack Speed: 1 second

Exclusive Ability
• It can attack every enemy irrespective of the distance.
Garden Tower Defense RoboflowerRobo FlowerGodly0.24%2000• DPS: 53
• Damage: 45
• Range: 12
• Attack Speed: 0.86 seconds

Exclusive Ability
• Its damage increases by 20% every second (up to a maximum of double the base damage). However, this buff will be removed when it stops attacking.
Garden tower defense mudmaulerMudmaulerGodly0.01%4000• DPS: 150
• Damage: 300
• AoE Damage: 8
• Range: 13
• Attack Speed: 3 seconds

Exclusive Ability
• It deals three times more damage to enemies that have HP less than 35%.

5. Mushroom Summon

IconTowersRarityDrop RatePlacement CostBase Stats
garden tower defense pine treePine TreeCommon45%300• DPS: 12
• Damage: 12
• Burst: 1
• Range: 10
• Attack Speed: 3 seconds
garden tower defense groundbreakerGroundbreakerUncommon35%400• DPS: 9
• Damage: 3
• Burst: 1
• Range: 8
• Attack Speed: 2 seconds
GoseberriesGooseberriesRare14%1080• DPS: 20
• Damage: 20
• Range: 10
• Attack Speed: 1 second
Garden Tower Defense FragpetalFragpetalLegendary4.75%1500• DPS: 20
• Damage: 100
• Radius: 20
• Range: 10
• Attack Speed: 5 seconds
Garden Tower defense RosemireRosemireMythical1%1250• DPS: 35
• Damage: 45
• Slow Effect: 3%
• Range: 12
• Attack Speed: 1.3 seconds
Garden tower defense rangeleafRangeleafGodly0.24%750• Range: 10

Exclusive Ability
• It increases the range of all units within its range.
Garden tower defense fungal barrageFungal BarrageGodly0.01%4500• DPS: 234
• Damage: 350
• Poison Damage: 30
• Range: 21
• Radius: 8
• Attack Speed: 1.5 seconds

6. Crystal Summon

IconTowersRarityDrop RatePlacement CostBase Stats
garden tower defense dragon fruitDragon FruitUncommon28%600• DPS: 20
• Damage: 20
• Fire Damage: 10
• Burst Damage: 1
• Range: 10
• Attack Speed: 6 seconds
SlapleafSlapleafRare29%400• DPS: 10
• Damage: 12
• Burst: 1
• Range: 7
• Attack Speed: 2.5 seconds
Garden tower defense stemstrikeStemstrikeRare26%400• DPS: 8
• Damage: 15
• Range: 5
• Attack Speed: 2 seconds
BoombulbBoombulbLegendary5.4%650• DPS: 16
• Damage: 7
• Range: 10
• Attack Speed: 3 seconds
PotshadePotshadeMythical1.25%1200• DPS: 15
• Damage: 30
• Range: 15
• Attack Speed: 2 seconds
ElectroleafElectroleafGodly0.34%2000• DPS: 30
• Damage: 10
• Range: 15
• Attack Speed: 2 seconds

Exclusive Ability
• Its attack can bounce from one enemy to another.
Garden Tower Defense Mango ClusterMango ClusterGodly0.01%1000• DPS: 25
• Damage: 25
• AoE Damage: 12
• Range: 15
• Attack Speed: 3 seconds

7. Tropical Summon

IconTowersRarityDrop RatePlacement CostBase Stats
garden tower defense radishRadishCommon36%200• DPS: 6
• Damage: 10
• Burst: 1
• Range: 5
• Attack Speed: 4 seconds
Garden tower defense ScarecrowScarecrowUncommon27%650• DPS: 4
• Damage: 4
• Slow Effect: 5%
• Range: 7
• Attack Speed: 1.3 seconds
Garden tower defense kiwi cannonKiwi CannonRare18%1000• DPS: 7
• Damage: 5
• Burst: 1
• Attack Speed:
6 seconds
GrandmaGrandmaRare14%1000• DPS: 17
• Damage: 10
• Burst: 1
• Range: 12
• Radius: 4
• Attack Speed: 3 seconds
Garden tower defense UmbraUmbraLegendary4%1500• DPS: 8
• Damage: 20
• Range: 20
• Attack Speed: 2.5 seconds

Exclusive Ability
• It can disable enemies that are hiding.
LawnmowerLawnmowerMythical0.85%700• DPS: 4
• Damage: 15
• Range: 15
• Attack Speed: 4 seconds

Exclusive Ability
• It stuns the enemy with its attack.
Garden tower defense Stun flowerStun FlowerGodly0.14%1000• DPS: 4
• Damage: 15
• Range: 15
• Attack Speed: 4 seconds

Exclusive Ability
• It stuns the enemy with its attack.
garden tower defense Confusion PlantConfusion PlantGodly0.01%1500• DPS: 9
• Damage: 45
• Range: 10
• Attack Speed: 5 seconds

Exclusive Ability
• It confuses enemies with attacks. The enemies will walk back the way they came from.

8. Bee Summon

IconTowersRarityDop RatePlacement CostBase Stats
Garden tower defense PomegranatePomegranateCommon36%200• DPS: 4
• Damage: 10
• Range: 7
• Attack Speed: 3 seconds
garden tower defense aloe veraAloe VeraUncommon38%400• DPS: 15
• Damage: 30
• Range: 5
• Attack Speed: 2 seconds
Garden tower defense Venus FloortrapVenus FloortrapRare20%1000• Damage: 50
• Attack Speed: 1 second
garden tower defense fruit molotovFruit MolotovLegendary4.65%750• DPS: 13
• Damage: 15
• Fire Damage: 10
• Range: 15
• Attack Speed: 2 seconds
repair workerRepair WorkerMythical1%500• Attack Speed: 5 seconds

Exclusive Ability
• Boosts allies’ base health over time.
ballistic bananaBallistic BananaGodly0.33%1500• DPS: 20
• Damage: 100
• AoE: 12
• Range: 10
• Attack Speed: 5
beehiveBeehiveGodly0.01%2500• DPS: 75
• Range: Infinity
• Attack Speed: 5 seconds

9. Corrupted Summon

IconTowersRarityDrop RatePlacement CostBase Stats
garden tower defense lumberjackLumberjackCommon36%500• DPS: 25
• Damage: 25
• Range: 12
• Attack Speed: 1 second
garden tower defense spikerootSpikerootUncommon28%700• DPS: 57
• Damage: 38
• Range: 7
• Attack Speed: 2 seconds
garden tower defense drillbulbDrillbulbRare22%500• DPS: 25
• Damage: 300
• Range: 8
• Attack Speed: 2 seconds
Garden tower defense Garden FairyGarden FairyLegendary11.9%.3000• DPS: 30
• Damage: 30
• Range: 20
• Attack Speed: 1 second
garden tower defense blackberriesBlackberriesMythical1.85%1000• DPS: 40
• Damage: 20
• Range: 15
• Attack Speed: 3 seconds
garden tower defense passion shooterPassion ShooterGodly0.24%2000• DPS: 64
• Damage: 16
• Range: 20
• Attack Speed: 2.5 seconds
garden tower defense shadestoolShadestoolGodly0.01%5500• DPS: 300
• Damage: 75
• Range: 17
• Attack Speed: 1 second

10. Halloween Summon

Halloween Summon is a time-limited Crate that will be available during the Halloween event.

IconTowersRarityDrop RatePlacement CostBase Stats
garden tower defense headlessHeadlessCommon45%600• DPS: 15
• Damage: 2
• Fire Damage: 3
• Range: Infinity
• Attack Speed: 1 second

Exclusive Ability
• It can attack any enemies irrespective of their distance.
garden tower defense skeleflowerSkeleflowerUncommon35%625• DPS: 41
• Damage: 35
• Range: 12
• Attack Speed: 0.86 seconds
Garden tower defense pumpkrawlerPumpkrawlerRare14%550• DPS: 10
• Damage: 10
• Range: 13
• Attack Speed: 2 seconds
Garden tower defense molten pumpkinMolten PumpkinLegendary4.75%1100• DPS: 50
• Damage: 32
• Fire Damage: 30
• Range: 15
• Attack Speed: 4 seconds
Garden tower defense thronzillaThronzillaMythical1%900• DPS: 41
• Damage: 4
• Fire Damage: 25
• Range: 9
• Radius: 12
• Attack Speed: 2.5 seconds
garden tower defense deathesiaDeathesiaGodly0.245%1850• DPS: 600
• Damage: 10
• Attack Speed: 3 seconds

Exclusive Ability
• It has a 20% chance to increase its damage by 7.5% for 5 seconds.
garden tower defense witchleafWitchleafGodly0.005%4500• DPS: 207
• Damage: 270
• Slow Effect: 10%
• Range: 9
• Attack Speed: 1.33 seconds

Also Read:

Details of All Unobtainable Crates

Here are the towers, rarity, their drop rate, and stats of each unobtainable Crate:

1. Blossom Summon

The Blossom Summon Crate during the Admin x Anime x GTD update. Here are its details:

IconTowersRarityDrop RatePlacement CostBase Stats
garden tower defense cherry blossomCherry BlossomCommon45%300• DPS: 26
• Damage: 16
• Range: 10
• Attack Speed: 2.5 seconds
garden tower defense vine hairVine HairUncommon35%900• DPS: 8
• Damage: 18
• Range: 17
• Attack Speed: 2.5 seconds

Exclusive Ability
• It can fling enemies backward.
garden tower defense mushroom girlMushroom GirlRare14%600• DPS: 9
• Damage: 18
• Radius: 8
• Range: 10
• Attack Speed: 2 seconds
garden tower defense bonsai treeBonsai TreeLegendary4.75%250• DPS: 8
• Damage:
+15 money
• Range: 2
• Attack Speed (damage):
2 seconds
• Attack Speed (money):
5 seconds
garden tower defense cursed fruitCursed FruitMythical1%1500• DPS: 35
• Damage: 50
• Range: 12
• Attack Speed: 1.43 seconds

Exclusive Ability
• It has a random chance of duplicating up to five times, gaining five times more DPS.
garden tower defense spider lilySpider LilyGodly0.245%4000• DPS: 100
• Damage: 100
• Range: 20
• Attack Speed: 1 second
garden tower defense chomp manChomp ManGodly0.005%4750• DPS: 234
• Damage: 100
• Range: 23
• Attack Speed: 1 second

That concludes our Garden Tower Defense Crates list. We hope you found the article helpful.

Nidesh Acharya is a gaming writer at TechWiser, covering guides and news on several Roblox experiences. While not writing, you can find him watching videos on geopolitics, reading books, expanding his Philosophical Knowledge, watching movies, and writing poetry and fiction.

