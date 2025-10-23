Garden Tower Defense All Crates

Update: We last updated this Garden Tower Defense Crates article with the latest items on October 23, 2025.
Crates are the source for units in the Garden Tower Defense Roblox experience. Each Crate offers multiple towers that you can use to defend your base and progress the content. The towers inside crates have varying drop rates that depend on their rarities. That said, this article lists all Crates, their price, and the towers they offer.
The Complete List and Details of all Crates in Garden Tower Defense
Currently, you can purchase a total of ten Crates in Tower Defense. Additionally, one limited-time Crate is unobtainable currently, but was available during a specific event. Each Crate offers a varying number of towers, ranging from the lowest Common, Uncommon, Rare, Legendary, and Mythical to the highest Godly rarity. You can buy them from the Gerald Gnome by spending Seeds, an in-game currency. Gerald Gnome gives you two choices: either buy a single Crate or ten at once.
Here is the list of all Crates that are currently obtainable in Garden Tower Defense:
|Icon
|Crates
|Unit Price
|No. of Towers
|Classic Summon
|100
|11
|Enchanted Summon
|200
|7
|Sun Summon
|300
|7
|Astral Summon
|300
|7
|–
|Mushroom Summon
|300
|7
|Crystal Summon
|400
|7
|Tropical Summon
|400
|8
|Bee Summon
|500
|7
|Corrupted Summon
|500
|7
|–
|Halloween Summon
|100
|7
Here are the details of currently unobtainable Crates in Garden Tower Defense:
|Icon
|Crates
|Unit Price
|No. of Towers
|–
|Blossom Summon
|500
|7
Details of All Obtainable Garden Tower Defense Crates
Here are the towers, rarity, their drop rate, and stats of each obtainable Crate:
1. Classic Summon
You can obtain up to 18 towers from the Classic Summon Crate. Its stock refreshes every hour, with 11 obtainable towers. Here are the details:
|Icon
|Towers
|Rarity
|Drop Rate
|Placement Cost
|Base Stats
|Cactus
|Common
|20%
|150
|• DPS: 7
• Damage: 8
• Range: 5
• Attack Speed: 1.3 seconds
|Gnome
|Uncommon
|17%
|250
|• DPS: 9
• Damage: 11
• Range: 6
• Attack Speed: 1.25 seconds
|Pineapple Cannon
|Uncommon
|16%
|300
|• DPS: 2
• Damage: 10
• Range: 12
• Attack Speed: 5 seconds
|Potato
|Uncommon
|15%
|300
|• DPS: 7
• Damage: 4
• Range: 7
• Attack Speed: 1.30 seconds
|Money Tree
|Rare
|11%
|400
|• Damage: +20 money
• Attack Speed: 5 seconds
|Mushroom
|Rare
|10%
|650
|• DPS: 4
• Damage: 7
• Range: 10
• Attack Speed: 1.76 seconds
|Palm Tree
|Legendary
|5%
|700
|• Damage: 53
• Range: 16
• Attack Speed: 4 seconds
|Broccoli
|Legendary
|4%
|800
|• DPS: 24
• Damage: 90
• Range: 6
• Attack Speed: 4 seconds
|Peas in a Pod
|Mythical
|1%
|1000
|• DPS: 20
• Damage: 10
• Range: 12
• Attack Speed: 0.5 seconds
|Watermelon
|Mythical
|0.99%
|1000
|• DPS: 44
• Damage: 13
• Range: 15
• Attack Speed: 3 seconds
|Bloodvine
|Godly
|0.1%
|2000
|• Damage: 100
• Range: 20
• Attack Speed: 2.50 seconds
2. Enchanted Summon
|Icon
|Towers
|Rarity
|Drop Rate
|Placement Cost
|Base Stats
|Onion
|Common
|30%
|150
|• DPS: 3
• Damage: 4
• Range: 10
• Attack Speed: 1.71 seconds
|Strawberry
|Uncommon
|28%
|200
|• DPS: 3
• Damage: 3
• Range: 12
• Attack Speed:
1.33 seconds
|Pumpkin
|Rare
|22%
|350
|• DPS: 8
• Damage: 10
• Range: 7
• Attack Speed: 1.3 seconds
|Ghost Pepper
|Rare
|14%
|400
|• DPS: 6
• Damage: 2
• Fire Damage: 5
• Range: 7
• Attack Speed: 1.3 seconds
|Pak Choi
|Legendary
|5%
|1500
|• DPS: 8
• Damage: 15
• Burst Damage: 1
• Range: 6
• Attack Speed: 4 seconds
|Laser Plant
|Mythical
|0.99%
|1500
|• DPS: 24
• Damage: 6
• Burst Damage: 1
• Range: 20
• Attack Speed: 1 second
|Venus Flytrap
|Godly
|0.01%
|2900
|• DPS: 150
• Damage: 225
• Burst: 1
• Radius: 10
3. Sun Summon
|Icon
|Towers
|Rarity
|Drop Rate
|Placement Cost
|Base Stats
|Sawflower
|Common
|45%
|200
|• DPS: 8
• Damage: 2
• Burst Damage: 1
• Range: 5
• Attack Speed: 1.3 seconds
|Eggplant
|Uncommon
|35%
|300
|• DPS: 13
• Damage: 25
• Range: 7
• Attack Speed: 2 seconds
|Durian
|Rare
|14%
|1000
|• DPS: 10
• Damage: 4
• Burst Damage: 1
• Range: 10
• Attack Speed: 2 seconds
|Sonic Bloom
|Legendary
|4.75%
|–
|–
|Speed Sprinkler
|Mythical
|1%
|600
|Range: 12
Exclusive Ability
Buffs attack speed of towers within its range.
|Pyropetal
|Godly
|0.245%
|2000
|• DPS: 110
• Damage: 15
• Fire Damage: 40
• Range: 11
• Attack Speed: 3 seconds
|Lucky Clover
|Godly
|0.005%
|1500
|• Range: 10
Exclusive Ability
• Boosts the damage of towers within its range by two times with a 1/4 chance
4. Astral Summon
|Icon
|Towers
|Rarity
|Drop Rate
|Placement Cost
|Base Stats
|Stunnion
|Common
|45%
|150
|• DPS: 3
• Damage: 6
• Range: 8
• Attack Speed: 2 seconds
Exclusive Ability
• Its attack can bounce from one enemy to another (up to 3) with half of the total damage and a small stun.
|Daisy
|Uncommon
|35%
|300
|• DPS: 6
• Damage: 7
• Range: 7
• Attack Speed: 1.2 seconds
Exclusive Ability
• It has a 10% chance of debuffing enemies and increasing their damage taken by 10%.
|Linkberry
|Rare
|14%
|300
|• DPS: 8
• Damage: 20
• Range: 1-0
• Attack Speed: 2.5 seconds
Exclusive Ability
• Every time you place a Linkberry, its damage increases by 20%.
|Caulicannon
|Legendary
|4.75%
|2000
|• DPS: 25
• Damage: 75
• AoE Damage: 8
• Range: 12
• Attack Speed: 3 seconds
|UFO Seedling
|Mythical
|1%
|1300
|• DPS: 25
• Damage: 25
• Range: Infinite
• Attack Speed: 1 second
Exclusive Ability
• It can attack every enemy irrespective of the distance.
|Robo Flower
|Godly
|0.24%
|2000
|• DPS: 53
• Damage: 45
• Range: 12
• Attack Speed: 0.86 seconds
Exclusive Ability
• Its damage increases by 20% every second (up to a maximum of double the base damage). However, this buff will be removed when it stops attacking.
|Mudmauler
|Godly
|0.01%
|4000
|• DPS: 150
• Damage: 300
• AoE Damage: 8
• Range: 13
• Attack Speed: 3 seconds
Exclusive Ability
• It deals three times more damage to enemies that have HP less than 35%.
5. Mushroom Summon
|Icon
|Towers
|Rarity
|Drop Rate
|Placement Cost
|Base Stats
|Pine Tree
|Common
|45%
|300
|• DPS: 12
• Damage: 12
• Burst: 1
• Range: 10
• Attack Speed: 3 seconds
|Groundbreaker
|Uncommon
|35%
|400
|• DPS: 9
• Damage: 3
• Burst: 1
• Range: 8
• Attack Speed: 2 seconds
|Gooseberries
|Rare
|14%
|1080
|• DPS: 20
• Damage: 20
• Range: 10
• Attack Speed: 1 second
|Fragpetal
|Legendary
|4.75%
|1500
|• DPS: 20
• Damage: 100
• Radius: 20
• Range: 10
• Attack Speed: 5 seconds
|Rosemire
|Mythical
|1%
|1250
|• DPS: 35
• Damage: 45
• Slow Effect: 3%
• Range: 12
• Attack Speed: 1.3 seconds
|Rangeleaf
|Godly
|0.24%
|750
|• Range: 10
Exclusive Ability
• It increases the range of all units within its range.
|Fungal Barrage
|Godly
|0.01%
|4500
|• DPS: 234
• Damage: 350
• Poison Damage: 30
• Range: 21
• Radius: 8
• Attack Speed: 1.5 seconds
6. Crystal Summon
|Icon
|Towers
|Rarity
|Drop Rate
|Placement Cost
|Base Stats
|Dragon Fruit
|Uncommon
|28%
|600
|• DPS: 20
• Damage: 20
• Fire Damage: 10
• Burst Damage: 1
• Range: 10
• Attack Speed: 6 seconds
|Slapleaf
|Rare
|29%
|400
|• DPS: 10
• Damage: 12
• Burst: 1
• Range: 7
• Attack Speed: 2.5 seconds
|Stemstrike
|Rare
|26%
|400
|• DPS: 8
• Damage: 15
• Range: 5
• Attack Speed: 2 seconds
|Boombulb
|Legendary
|5.4%
|650
|• DPS: 16
• Damage: 7
• Range: 10
• Attack Speed: 3 seconds
|Potshade
|Mythical
|1.25%
|1200
|• DPS: 15
• Damage: 30
• Range: 15
• Attack Speed: 2 seconds
|Electroleaf
|Godly
|0.34%
|2000
|• DPS: 30
• Damage: 10
• Range: 15
• Attack Speed: 2 seconds
Exclusive Ability
• Its attack can bounce from one enemy to another.
|Mango Cluster
|Godly
|0.01%
|1000
|• DPS: 25
• Damage: 25
• AoE Damage: 12
• Range: 15
• Attack Speed: 3 seconds
7. Tropical Summon
|Icon
|Towers
|Rarity
|Drop Rate
|Placement Cost
|Base Stats
|Radish
|Common
|36%
|200
|• DPS: 6
• Damage: 10
• Burst: 1
• Range: 5
• Attack Speed: 4 seconds
|Scarecrow
|Uncommon
|27%
|650
|• DPS: 4
• Damage: 4
• Slow Effect: 5%
• Range: 7
• Attack Speed: 1.3 seconds
|Kiwi Cannon
|Rare
|18%
|1000
|• DPS: 7
• Damage: 5
• Burst: 1
• Attack Speed:
6 seconds
|Grandma
|Rare
|14%
|1000
|• DPS: 17
• Damage: 10
• Burst: 1
• Range: 12
• Radius: 4
• Attack Speed: 3 seconds
|Umbra
|Legendary
|4%
|1500
|• DPS: 8
• Damage: 20
• Range: 20
• Attack Speed: 2.5 seconds
Exclusive Ability
• It can disable enemies that are hiding.
|Lawnmower
|Mythical
|0.85%
|700
|• DPS: 4
• Damage: 15
• Range: 15
• Attack Speed: 4 seconds
Exclusive Ability
• It stuns the enemy with its attack.
|Stun Flower
|Godly
|0.14%
|1000
|• DPS: 4
• Damage: 15
• Range: 15
• Attack Speed: 4 seconds
Exclusive Ability
• It stuns the enemy with its attack.
|Confusion Plant
|Godly
|0.01%
|1500
|• DPS: 9
• Damage: 45
• Range: 10
• Attack Speed: 5 seconds
Exclusive Ability
• It confuses enemies with attacks. The enemies will walk back the way they came from.
8. Bee Summon
|Icon
|Towers
|Rarity
|Dop Rate
|Placement Cost
|Base Stats
|Pomegranate
|Common
|36%
|200
|• DPS: 4
• Damage: 10
• Range: 7
• Attack Speed: 3 seconds
|Aloe Vera
|Uncommon
|38%
|400
|• DPS: 15
• Damage: 30
• Range: 5
• Attack Speed: 2 seconds
|Venus Floortrap
|Rare
|20%
|1000
|• Damage: 50
• Attack Speed: 1 second
|Fruit Molotov
|Legendary
|4.65%
|750
|• DPS: 13
• Damage: 15
• Fire Damage: 10
• Range: 15
• Attack Speed: 2 seconds
|Repair Worker
|Mythical
|1%
|500
|• Attack Speed: 5 seconds
Exclusive Ability
• Boosts allies’ base health over time.
|Ballistic Banana
|Godly
|0.33%
|1500
|• DPS: 20
• Damage: 100
• AoE: 12
• Range: 10
• Attack Speed: 5
|Beehive
|Godly
|0.01%
|2500
|• DPS: 75
• Range: Infinity
• Attack Speed: 5 seconds
9. Corrupted Summon
|Icon
|Towers
|Rarity
|Drop Rate
|Placement Cost
|Base Stats
|Lumberjack
|Common
|36%
|500
|• DPS: 25
• Damage: 25
• Range: 12
• Attack Speed: 1 second
|Spikeroot
|Uncommon
|28%
|700
|• DPS: 57
• Damage: 38
• Range: 7
• Attack Speed: 2 seconds
|Drillbulb
|Rare
|22%
|500
|• DPS: 25
• Damage: 300
• Range: 8
• Attack Speed: 2 seconds
|Garden Fairy
|Legendary
|11.9%
|.3000
|• DPS: 30
• Damage: 30
• Range: 20
• Attack Speed: 1 second
|Blackberries
|Mythical
|1.85%
|1000
|• DPS: 40
• Damage: 20
• Range: 15
• Attack Speed: 3 seconds
|Passion Shooter
|Godly
|0.24%
|2000
|• DPS: 64
• Damage: 16
• Range: 20
• Attack Speed: 2.5 seconds
|Shadestool
|Godly
|0.01%
|5500
|• DPS: 300
• Damage: 75
• Range: 17
• Attack Speed: 1 second
10. Halloween Summon
Halloween Summon is a time-limited Crate that will be available during the Halloween event.
|Icon
|Towers
|Rarity
|Drop Rate
|Placement Cost
|Base Stats
|Headless
|Common
|45%
|600
|• DPS: 15
• Damage: 2
• Fire Damage: 3
• Range: Infinity
• Attack Speed: 1 second
Exclusive Ability
• It can attack any enemies irrespective of their distance.
|Skeleflower
|Uncommon
|35%
|625
|• DPS: 41
• Damage: 35
• Range: 12
• Attack Speed: 0.86 seconds
|Pumpkrawler
|Rare
|14%
|550
|• DPS: 10
• Damage: 10
• Range: 13
• Attack Speed: 2 seconds
|Molten Pumpkin
|Legendary
|4.75%
|1100
|• DPS: 50
• Damage: 32
• Fire Damage: 30
• Range: 15
• Attack Speed: 4 seconds
|Thronzilla
|Mythical
|1%
|900
|• DPS: 41
• Damage: 4
• Fire Damage: 25
• Range: 9
• Radius: 12
• Attack Speed: 2.5 seconds
|Deathesia
|Godly
|0.245%
|1850
|• DPS: 600
• Damage: 10
• Attack Speed: 3 seconds
Exclusive Ability
• It has a 20% chance to increase its damage by 7.5% for 5 seconds.
|Witchleaf
|Godly
|0.005%
|4500
|• DPS: 207
• Damage: 270
• Slow Effect: 10%
• Range: 9
• Attack Speed: 1.33 seconds
Also Read:
- Garden Tower Defense Admin Abuse Times
- Garden Tower Defense Units Tier List
- Roblox Garden Tower Defense Codes
Details of All Unobtainable Crates
Here are the towers, rarity, their drop rate, and stats of each unobtainable Crate:
1. Blossom Summon
The Blossom Summon Crate during the Admin x Anime x GTD update. Here are its details:
|Icon
|Towers
|Rarity
|Drop Rate
|Placement Cost
|Base Stats
|Cherry Blossom
|Common
|45%
|300
|• DPS: 26
• Damage: 16
• Range: 10
• Attack Speed: 2.5 seconds
|Vine Hair
|Uncommon
|35%
|900
|• DPS: 8
• Damage: 18
• Range: 17
• Attack Speed: 2.5 seconds
Exclusive Ability
• It can fling enemies backward.
|Mushroom Girl
|Rare
|14%
|600
|• DPS: 9
• Damage: 18
• Radius: 8
• Range: 10
• Attack Speed: 2 seconds
|Bonsai Tree
|Legendary
|4.75%
|250
|• DPS: 8
• Damage:
+15 money
• Range: 2
• Attack Speed (damage):
2 seconds
• Attack Speed (money):
5 seconds
|Cursed Fruit
|Mythical
|1%
|1500
|• DPS: 35
• Damage: 50
• Range: 12
• Attack Speed: 1.43 seconds
Exclusive Ability
• It has a random chance of duplicating up to five times, gaining five times more DPS.
|Spider Lily
|Godly
|0.245%
|4000
|• DPS: 100
• Damage: 100
• Range: 20
• Attack Speed: 1 second
|Chomp Man
|Godly
|0.005%
|4750
|• DPS: 234
• Damage: 100
• Range: 23
• Attack Speed: 1 second
That concludes our Garden Tower Defense Crates list. We hope you found the article helpful.