Garden Tower Defense All Crates

Update: We last updated this Garden Tower Defense Crates article with the latest items on October 23, 2025.

Crates are the source for units in the Garden Tower Defense Roblox experience. Each Crate offers multiple towers that you can use to defend your base and progress the content. The towers inside crates have varying drop rates that depend on their rarities. That said, this article lists all Crates, their price, and the towers they offer.

The Complete List and Details of all Crates in Garden Tower Defense

Currently, you can purchase a total of ten Crates in Tower Defense. Additionally, one limited-time Crate is unobtainable currently, but was available during a specific event. Each Crate offers a varying number of towers, ranging from the lowest Common, Uncommon, Rare, Legendary, and Mythical to the highest Godly rarity. You can buy them from the Gerald Gnome by spending Seeds, an in-game currency. Gerald Gnome gives you two choices: either buy a single Crate or ten at once.

Here is the list of all Crates that are currently obtainable in Garden Tower Defense:

Icon Crates Unit Price No. of Towers Classic Summon 100 11 Enchanted Summon 200 7 Sun Summon 300 7 Astral Summon 300 7 – Mushroom Summon 300 7 Crystal Summon 400 7 Tropical Summon 400 8 Bee Summon 500 7 Corrupted Summon 500 7 – Halloween Summon 100 7

Here are the details of currently unobtainable Crates in Garden Tower Defense:

Icon Crates Unit Price No. of Towers – Blossom Summon 500 7

Details of All Obtainable Garden Tower Defense Crates

Here are the towers, rarity, their drop rate, and stats of each obtainable Crate:

1. Classic Summon

You can obtain up to 18 towers from the Classic Summon Crate. Its stock refreshes every hour, with 11 obtainable towers. Here are the details:

Icon Towers Rarity Drop Rate Placement Cost Base Stats Cactus Common 20% 150 • DPS: 7

• Damage: 8

• Range: 5

• Attack Speed: 1.3 seconds Gnome Uncommon 17% 250 • DPS: 9

• Damage: 11

• Range: 6

• Attack Speed: 1.25 seconds Pineapple Cannon Uncommon 16% 300 • DPS: 2

• Damage: 10

• Range: 12

• Attack Speed: 5 seconds Potato Uncommon 15% 300 • DPS: 7

• Damage: 4

• Range: 7

• Attack Speed: 1.30 seconds Money Tree Rare 11% 400 • Damage: +20 money

• Attack Speed: 5 seconds Mushroom Rare 10% 650 • DPS: 4

• Damage: 7

• Range: 10

• Attack Speed: 1.76 seconds Palm Tree Legendary 5% 700 • Damage: 53

• Range: 16

• Attack Speed: 4 seconds Broccoli Legendary 4% 800 • DPS: 24

• Damage: 90

• Range: 6

• Attack Speed: 4 seconds Peas in a Pod Mythical 1% 1000 • DPS: 20

• Damage: 10

• Range: 12

• Attack Speed: 0.5 seconds Watermelon Mythical 0.99% 1000 • DPS: 44

• Damage: 13

• Range: 15

• Attack Speed: 3 seconds Bloodvine Godly 0.1% 2000 • Damage: 100

• Range: 20

• Attack Speed: 2.50 seconds

2. Enchanted Summon

Icon Towers Rarity Drop Rate Placement Cost Base Stats Onion Common 30% 150 • DPS: 3

• Damage: 4

• Range: 10

• Attack Speed: 1.71 seconds Strawberry Uncommon 28% 200 • DPS: 3

• Damage: 3

• Range: 12

• Attack Speed:

1.33 seconds Pumpkin Rare 22% 350 • DPS: 8

• Damage: 10

• Range: 7

• Attack Speed: 1.3 seconds Ghost Pepper Rare 14% 400 • DPS: 6

• Damage: 2

• Fire Damage: 5

• Range: 7

• Attack Speed: 1.3 seconds Pak Choi Legendary 5% 1500 • DPS: 8

• Damage: 15

• Burst Damage: 1

• Range: 6

• Attack Speed: 4 seconds Laser Plant Mythical 0.99% 1500 • DPS: 24

• Damage: 6

• Burst Damage: 1

• Range: 20

• Attack Speed: 1 second Venus Flytrap Godly 0.01% 2900 • DPS: 150

• Damage: 225

• Burst: 1

• Radius: 10

3. Sun Summon

Icon Towers Rarity Drop Rate Placement Cost Base Stats Sawflower Common 45% 200 • DPS: 8

• Damage: 2

• Burst Damage: 1

• Range: 5

• Attack Speed: 1.3 seconds Eggplant Uncommon 35% 300 • DPS: 13

• Damage: 25

• Range: 7

• Attack Speed: 2 seconds Durian Rare 14% 1000 • DPS: 10

• Damage: 4

• Burst Damage: 1

• Range: 10

• Attack Speed: 2 seconds Sonic Bloom Legendary 4.75% – – Speed Sprinkler Mythical 1% 600 Range: 12



Exclusive Ability

Buffs attack speed of towers within its range. Pyropetal Godly 0.245% 2000 • DPS: 110

• Damage: 15

• Fire Damage: 40

• Range: 11

• Attack Speed: 3 seconds Lucky Clover Godly 0.005% 1500 • Range: 10



Exclusive Ability

• Boosts the damage of towers within its range by two times with a 1/4 chance

4. Astral Summon

Icon Towers Rarity Drop Rate Placement Cost Base Stats Stunnion Common 45% 150 • DPS: 3

• Damage: 6

• Range: 8

• Attack Speed: 2 seconds



Exclusive Ability

• Its attack can bounce from one enemy to another (up to 3) with half of the total damage and a small stun. Daisy Uncommon 35% 300 • DPS: 6

• Damage: 7

• Range: 7

• Attack Speed: 1.2 seconds



Exclusive Ability

• It has a 10% chance of debuffing enemies and increasing their damage taken by 10%. Linkberry Rare 14% 300 • DPS: 8

• Damage: 20

• Range: 1-0

• Attack Speed: 2.5 seconds



Exclusive Ability

• Every time you place a Linkberry, its damage increases by 20%. Caulicannon Legendary 4.75% 2000 • DPS: 25

• Damage: 75

• AoE Damage: 8

• Range: 12

• Attack Speed: 3 seconds UFO Seedling Mythical 1% 1300 • DPS: 25

• Damage: 25

• Range: Infinite

• Attack Speed: 1 second



Exclusive Ability

• It can attack every enemy irrespective of the distance. Robo Flower Godly 0.24% 2000 • DPS: 53

• Damage: 45

• Range: 12

• Attack Speed: 0.86 seconds



Exclusive Ability

• Its damage increases by 20% every second (up to a maximum of double the base damage). However, this buff will be removed when it stops attacking. Mudmauler Godly 0.01% 4000 • DPS: 150

• Damage: 300

• AoE Damage: 8

• Range: 13

• Attack Speed: 3 seconds



Exclusive Ability

• It deals three times more damage to enemies that have HP less than 35%.

5. Mushroom Summon

Icon Towers Rarity Drop Rate Placement Cost Base Stats Pine Tree Common 45% 300 • DPS: 12

• Damage: 12

• Burst: 1

• Range: 10

• Attack Speed: 3 seconds Groundbreaker Uncommon 35% 400 • DPS: 9

• Damage: 3

• Burst: 1

• Range: 8

• Attack Speed: 2 seconds Gooseberries Rare 14% 1080 • DPS: 20

• Damage: 20

• Range: 10

• Attack Speed: 1 second Fragpetal Legendary 4.75% 1500 • DPS: 20

• Damage: 100

• Radius: 20

• Range: 10

• Attack Speed: 5 seconds Rosemire Mythical 1% 1250 • DPS: 35

• Damage: 45

• Slow Effect: 3%

• Range: 12

• Attack Speed: 1.3 seconds Rangeleaf Godly 0.24% 750 • Range: 10



Exclusive Ability

• It increases the range of all units within its range. Fungal Barrage Godly 0.01% 4500 • DPS: 234

• Damage: 350

• Poison Damage: 30

• Range: 21

• Radius: 8

• Attack Speed: 1.5 seconds

6. Crystal Summon

Icon Towers Rarity Drop Rate Placement Cost Base Stats Dragon Fruit Uncommon 28% 600 • DPS: 20

• Damage: 20

• Fire Damage: 10

• Burst Damage: 1

• Range: 10

• Attack Speed: 6 seconds Slapleaf Rare 29% 400 • DPS: 10

• Damage: 12

• Burst: 1

• Range: 7

• Attack Speed: 2.5 seconds Stemstrike Rare 26% 400 • DPS: 8

• Damage: 15

• Range: 5

• Attack Speed: 2 seconds Boombulb Legendary 5.4% 650 • DPS: 16

• Damage: 7

• Range: 10

• Attack Speed: 3 seconds Potshade Mythical 1.25% 1200 • DPS: 15

• Damage: 30

• Range: 15

• Attack Speed: 2 seconds Electroleaf Godly 0.34% 2000 • DPS: 30

• Damage: 10

• Range: 15

• Attack Speed: 2 seconds



Exclusive Ability

• Its attack can bounce from one enemy to another. Mango Cluster Godly 0.01% 1000 • DPS: 25

• Damage: 25

• AoE Damage: 12

• Range: 15

• Attack Speed: 3 seconds

7. Tropical Summon

Icon Towers Rarity Drop Rate Placement Cost Base Stats Radish Common 36% 200 • DPS: 6

• Damage: 10

• Burst: 1

• Range: 5

• Attack Speed: 4 seconds Scarecrow Uncommon 27% 650 • DPS: 4

• Damage: 4

• Slow Effect: 5%

• Range: 7

• Attack Speed: 1.3 seconds Kiwi Cannon Rare 18% 1000 • DPS: 7

• Damage: 5

• Burst: 1

• Attack Speed:

6 seconds Grandma Rare 14% 1000 • DPS: 17

• Damage: 10

• Burst: 1

• Range: 12

• Radius: 4

• Attack Speed: 3 seconds Umbra Legendary 4% 1500 • DPS: 8

• Damage: 20

• Range: 20

• Attack Speed: 2.5 seconds



Exclusive Ability

• It can disable enemies that are hiding. Lawnmower Mythical 0.85% 700 • DPS: 4

• Damage: 15

• Range: 15

• Attack Speed: 4 seconds



Exclusive Ability

• It stuns the enemy with its attack. Stun Flower Godly 0.14% 1000 • DPS: 4

• Damage: 15

• Range: 15

• Attack Speed: 4 seconds



Exclusive Ability

• It stuns the enemy with its attack. Confusion Plant Godly 0.01% 1500 • DPS: 9

• Damage: 45

• Range: 10

• Attack Speed: 5 seconds



Exclusive Ability

• It confuses enemies with attacks. The enemies will walk back the way they came from.

8. Bee Summon

Icon Towers Rarity Dop Rate Placement Cost Base Stats Pomegranate Common 36% 200 • DPS: 4

• Damage: 10

• Range: 7

• Attack Speed: 3 seconds Aloe Vera Uncommon 38% 400 • DPS: 15

• Damage: 30

• Range: 5

• Attack Speed: 2 seconds Venus Floortrap Rare 20% 1000 • Damage: 50

• Attack Speed: 1 second Fruit Molotov Legendary 4.65% 750 • DPS: 13

• Damage: 15

• Fire Damage: 10

• Range: 15

• Attack Speed: 2 seconds Repair Worker Mythical 1% 500 • Attack Speed: 5 seconds



Exclusive Ability

• Boosts allies’ base health over time. Ballistic Banana Godly 0.33% 1500 • DPS: 20

• Damage: 100

• AoE: 12

• Range: 10

• Attack Speed: 5 Beehive Godly 0.01% 2500 • DPS: 75

• Range: Infinity

• Attack Speed: 5 seconds

9. Corrupted Summon

Icon Towers Rarity Drop Rate Placement Cost Base Stats Lumberjack Common 36% 500 • DPS: 25

• Damage: 25

• Range: 12

• Attack Speed: 1 second Spikeroot Uncommon 28% 700 • DPS: 57

• Damage: 38

• Range: 7

• Attack Speed: 2 seconds Drillbulb Rare 22% 500 • DPS: 25

• Damage: 300

• Range: 8

• Attack Speed: 2 seconds Garden Fairy Legendary 11.9% .3000 • DPS: 30

• Damage: 30

• Range: 20

• Attack Speed: 1 second Blackberries Mythical 1.85% 1000 • DPS: 40

• Damage: 20

• Range: 15

• Attack Speed: 3 seconds Passion Shooter Godly 0.24% 2000 • DPS: 64

• Damage: 16

• Range: 20

• Attack Speed: 2.5 seconds Shadestool Godly 0.01% 5500 • DPS: 300

• Damage: 75

• Range: 17

• Attack Speed: 1 second

10. Halloween Summon

Halloween Summon is a time-limited Crate that will be available during the Halloween event.

Icon Towers Rarity Drop Rate Placement Cost Base Stats Headless Common 45% 600 • DPS: 15

• Damage: 2

• Fire Damage: 3

• Range: Infinity

• Attack Speed: 1 second



Exclusive Ability

• It can attack any enemies irrespective of their distance. Skeleflower Uncommon 35% 625 • DPS: 41

• Damage: 35

• Range: 12

• Attack Speed: 0.86 seconds Pumpkrawler Rare 14% 550 • DPS: 10

• Damage: 10

• Range: 13

• Attack Speed: 2 seconds Molten Pumpkin Legendary 4.75% 1100 • DPS: 50

• Damage: 32

• Fire Damage: 30

• Range: 15

• Attack Speed: 4 seconds Thronzilla Mythical 1% 900 • DPS: 41

• Damage: 4

• Fire Damage: 25

• Range: 9

• Radius: 12

• Attack Speed: 2.5 seconds Deathesia Godly 0.245% 1850 • DPS: 600

• Damage: 10

• Attack Speed: 3 seconds



Exclusive Ability

• It has a 20% chance to increase its damage by 7.5% for 5 seconds. Witchleaf Godly 0.005% 4500 • DPS: 207

• Damage: 270

• Slow Effect: 10%

• Range: 9

• Attack Speed: 1.33 seconds

Details of All Unobtainable Crates

Here are the towers, rarity, their drop rate, and stats of each unobtainable Crate:

1. Blossom Summon

The Blossom Summon Crate during the Admin x Anime x GTD update. Here are its details:

Icon Towers Rarity Drop Rate Placement Cost Base Stats Cherry Blossom Common 45% 300 • DPS: 26

• Damage: 16

• Range: 10

• Attack Speed: 2.5 seconds Vine Hair Uncommon 35% 900 • DPS: 8

• Damage: 18

• Range: 17

• Attack Speed: 2.5 seconds



Exclusive Ability

• It can fling enemies backward. Mushroom Girl Rare 14% 600 • DPS: 9

• Damage: 18

• Radius: 8

• Range: 10

• Attack Speed: 2 seconds Bonsai Tree Legendary 4.75% 250 • DPS: 8

• Damage:

+15 money

• Range: 2

• Attack Speed (damage):

2 seconds

• Attack Speed (money):

5 seconds Cursed Fruit Mythical 1% 1500 • DPS: 35

• Damage: 50

• Range: 12

• Attack Speed: 1.43 seconds



Exclusive Ability

• It has a random chance of duplicating up to five times, gaining five times more DPS. Spider Lily Godly 0.245% 4000 • DPS: 100

• Damage: 100

• Range: 20

• Attack Speed: 1 second Chomp Man Godly 0.005% 4750 • DPS: 234

• Damage: 100

• Range: 23

• Attack Speed: 1 second

That concludes our Garden Tower Defense Crates list. We hope you found the article helpful.