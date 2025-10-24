Garden Tower Defense All Enemies and Bosses (October 2025)

Update: We last updated this article with the latest Garden Tower Defense enemies and bosses on October 24, 2025.
Garden Tower Defense offers multiple game modes where you fight off various enemy waves. There are four permanent game modes: Classic, Survival, Endless, and PvP. Sometimes, developers add time-limited game modes, such as Graveyard, for Halloween events. This article provides a list of all enemies and bosses that you must fight in Garden Tower Defense’s various game modes.
Details of All Enemies and Bosses in Garden Tower Defense
There are 54 enemies and 15 bosses in Garden Tower Defense as of this writing. Each map offers different enemies based on the difficulty you choose. The enemies are also classified into different colors based on their health pool (HP). Here is the list:
- Grey: The enemies of this color have low HP, ranging from 5 to 100.
- Blue: The Blue-colored enemies have slightly more HP than the Grey ones, ranging from 110 to 250.
- Green: The Green-colored ones have more HP than the Grey and Blue ones, ranging from 420 to 600.
- Yellow: The Yellow-colored enemies have more HP than the previous ones, ranging from 750 to 1500.
- Red: They have high HP, ranging from 2000 to 5000.
- Purple: Bosses are colored in purple. They have the highest HP, ranging from 10000 to 500000. There are two purple colored enemies as well, who have a health pool similar to the bosses in range.
What’s interesting is that you can use some enemies and bosses to spawn in the opponent’s area in PvP mode. Spawning them requires varying amounts of money based on their HP. With that said, see the sections below for the details of all enemies and bosses in Garden Tower Defense.
All Enemies in Garden Tower Defense
Here are the details of all enemies categorized by their color:
1. Grey Colored Enemies
|Icon
|Enemies
|Stats
|Map (Classic Mode)
|Aphid
|• HP: 5
• Speed: 3.5
|Garden
|Housefly
|• HP: 8
• Speed: 3.5
|Enchanted Jungle
|Sand Beetle
|• HP: 8
• Speed: 3.5
|Tropical Island
|Beetle
|• HP: 12
• Speed: 3.6
• Costs 20$ to use in PvP
|Back Garden
|Bat
|• HP: 15
• Speed: 3
|Graveyard (Halloween event map 2025)
|Toxic Ant
|• HP: 15
• Speed: 4
|Toxic Facility
|Locust
|• HP: 16
• Speed: 3.8
|TBA
|Moth
|• HP: 20
• Speed: 3.8
|Enchanted Jungle
|–
|Cicada
|• HP: 25
• Speed: 4
|Apocalypse
|Roach
|• HP: 30
• Speed: 7
|Garden
|Bed Bug
|• HP: 35
• Speed: 3.2
|TBA
|Bullet Ant
|• HP: 40
• Speed: 6
|Enchanted Jungle
|Shell Crab
|• HP: 40
• Speed: 7
|Tropical Island
|Toxic Fly
|• HP: 40
• Speed: 6
|Toxic Facility
|Ant
|• HP: 45
• Speed: 4
|Garden
|Mouse
|• HP: 45
• Speed: 5.5
|Enchanted Jungle
|–
|Rhino Beetle
|• HP: 50
• Speed: 5
• Attack Speed: 20
• Costs 50$ to use in PvP
|TBA
|Toad
|• HP: 50
• Speed: 2
|TBA
|Woodlouse
|• HP: 60
• Speed: 6
|Back Garden
|Mosquito
|• HP: 95
• Speed: 3.5
|Enchanted Jungle
|Sand Spider
|• HP: 100
• Speed: 5
|Tropical Island
|Toxic Spider
|• HP: 100
• Speed: 5
|Toxic Facility
|Vampire Bat
|• HP: 100
• Speed: 5
|Graveyard (Halloween Event map 2025)
2. Blue Colored Enemies
|Icon
|Enemies
|Stats
|Map (Classic Mode)
|–
|Stag Beetle
|• HP: 110
• Speed: 5
• Attack Speed: 20
|TBA
|Chameleon
|• HP: 165
• Speed: 4
|Enchanted Jungle
|Mole
|• HP: 185
• Speed: 4
• Costs 125$ to use in PvP
|Garden
|Worm
|• HP: 185
• Speed: 2.5
|Garden
|Ghost Caterpillar
|• HP: 200
• Speed: 4
|TBA
|Sand Worm
|• HP: 200
• Speed: 5
|Tropical Island
|–
|Firefly
|• HP: 250
• Speed: 5
• Range: 6
• Attack Speed: 5
|TBA
|Ghost Moth
|• HP: 250
• Speed: 6
|TBA
|Rat
|• HP: 250
• Speed: 4.5
|Enchanted Jungle
3. Green Colored Enemies
|Icon
|Enemies
|Stats
|Map (Classic Mode)
|Goblin Rider
|• HP: 420
• Speed: 8
|TBA
|Ladybug
|• HP: 450
• Speed: 4
|Garden
|Crab
|• HP: 500
• Speed: 3
|Tropical Island
|Skeleton Roach
|• HP: 500
• Speed: 1
|Graveyard (Halloween Event map 2025)
|Cobra
|• HP: 550
• Speed: 8
|TBA
|Scorpion
|• HP: 550
• Speed: 4
|Enchanted Jungle
|Earwig
|• HP: 600
• Speed: 5
|Back Garden
4. Yellow Colored Enemies
|Icon
|Enemies
|Stats
|Map (Classic Mode)
|Slug
|• HP: 750
• Speed: 2.2
|Enchanted Jungle
|Baby Octopus
|• HP: 1000
• Speed: 3.5
|Tropical Island
|Sand Scropion
|• HP: 1000
• Speed: 4
|Tropical Island
|Toxic Slug
|• HP: 1000
• Speed: 2
|Toxic Facility
|Toxic Stinger
|• HP: 1000
• Speed: 7
|Toxic Facility
|Rolling Toxic Spider
|• HP: 1500
• Speed: 6
|Toxic Facility
|Snail
|• HP: 1500
• Speed: 2
|Garden
5. Red Colored Enemies
|Icon
|Enemies
|Stats
|Map (Classic Mode)
|Lobster
|• HP: 2000
• Speed: 2
|Tropical Island
|Toxic Mantis
|• HP: 2000
• Speed: 5
• Costs 800$ to use in PvP
|Toxic Facility
|Dragonfly
|• HP: 2225
• Speed: 2.3
|Enchanted Jungle
|Ghost Aphid
|• HP: 3000
• Speed: 4
|Graveyard (Halloween Event map 2025)
|Mutant Roach
|• HP: 3000
• Speed: 6
|Toxic Facility
|–
|Preying Matnis
|• HP: 3000
• Speed: 5
|TBA
|Garden Caterpillar
|• HP: 4000
• Speed: 3
|Back Garden
|–
|Asian Giant Hornet
|• HP: 5000
• Speed: 8
|TBA
6. Purple Colored Enemies
|Icon
|Enemies
|Stats
|Map (Classic Mode)
|–
|Moon Moth
|• HP: 10000
• Speed: 4
• Attack Speed: 1 second
• Costs 3000$ to use in PvP
|TBA
|–
|Black Widow
|• HP: 30000
• Speed: 6
|Graveyard (Halloween Event map 2025)
Also Read:
- Garden Tower Defense All Crates
- Garden Tower Defense Units Tier List
- Roblox Garden Tower Defense Codes
All Bosses in Garden Tower Defense
Garden Tower Defense offers 13 bosses that appear at the end of each wave. Here are their details:
|Icon
|Bosses
|Stats
|Map
|Snail King Boss
|• HP: 10000
• Speed: 2.5
• Costs 1250 to use in PvP
|Garden
|Scorpion King Boss
|• HP: 13500
• Speed: 2.6
|Enchanted Jungle
|Mutant Rat Boss
|• HP: 25000
• Speed: 3
|Toxic Facility
|King Octopus Boss
|• HP: 30000
• Speed: 2.5
|Tropical Island
|Zombie Fly
|• HP: 30000
• Speed: 2
|Graveyard (Halloween Event map 2025)
|–
|King Stag Beetle
|• HP: 50000
• Speed: 4.5
• Attack Speed: 20
|TBA
|Spineserpent Boss
|• HP: 50000
• Speed: 3
• Costs 2500$ to use in PvP.
|Toxic Facility
|Hydraviper Boss
|• HP: 100000
• Speed: 3
• Costs 7500$ to use in PvP.
|Toxic Facility
|King Wasp
|• HP: 150000
• Speed: 2
|Back Garden
|Toxitail Boss
|• HP: 250000
• Speed: 3
|Toxic Facility
|–
|Moth Overlord
|• HP: 300000
• Speed: 5
|TBA
|Black Widow Boss
|• HP: 500000
• Speed: 2
|Graveyard (Halloween Event map 2025)
|Queen Spider
|• HP: 500000
• Speed: 3
• Costs 250000 to use in PvP
|Back Garden
That concludes our Garden Tower Defense all enemies and bosses article. We hope you found this guide helpful.