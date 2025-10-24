Home » Gaming » Garden Tower Defense All Enemies and Bosses (October 2025)

Update: We last updated this article with the latest Garden Tower Defense enemies and bosses on October 24, 2025.

Garden Tower Defense offers multiple game modes where you fight off various enemy waves. There are four permanent game modes: Classic, Survival, Endless, and PvP. Sometimes, developers add time-limited game modes, such as Graveyard, for Halloween events. This article provides a list of all enemies and bosses that you must fight in Garden Tower Defense’s various game modes.

Garden Tower Defense Enemies and Bosses

Details of All Enemies and Bosses in Garden Tower Defense

There are 54 enemies and 15 bosses in Garden Tower Defense as of this writing. Each map offers different enemies based on the difficulty you choose. The enemies are also classified into different colors based on their health pool (HP). Here is the list:

  • Grey: The enemies of this color have low HP, ranging from 5 to 100.
  • Blue: The Blue-colored enemies have slightly more HP than the Grey ones, ranging from 110 to 250.
  • Green: The Green-colored ones have more HP than the Grey and Blue ones, ranging from 420 to 600.
  • Yellow: The Yellow-colored enemies have more HP than the previous ones, ranging from 750 to 1500.
  • Red: They have high HP, ranging from 2000 to 5000.
  • Purple: Bosses are colored in purple. They have the highest HP, ranging from 10000 to 500000. There are two purple colored enemies as well, who have a health pool similar to the bosses in range.

What’s interesting is that you can use some enemies and bosses to spawn in the opponent’s area in PvP mode. Spawning them requires varying amounts of money based on their HP. With that said, see the sections below for the details of all enemies and bosses in Garden Tower Defense.

All Enemies in Garden Tower Defense

Here are the details of all enemies categorized by their color:

1. Grey Colored Enemies

IconEnemiesStatsMap (Classic Mode)
Aphid Garden Tower DefenseAphid• HP: 5
• Speed: 3.5		Garden
House Fly Garden Tower DefenseHousefly• HP: 8
• Speed: 3.5		Enchanted Jungle
Sand BeetleSand Beetle• HP: 8
• Speed: 3.5		Tropical Island
Beetle Garden Tower DefenseBeetle• HP: 12
• Speed: 3.6
• Costs 20$ to use in PvP		Back Garden
Bat Garden tower DefenseBat• HP: 15
• Speed: 3		Graveyard (Halloween event map 2025)
toxic ant garden tower defenseToxic Ant• HP: 15
• Speed: 4		Toxic Facility
Locust Garden Tower DefenseLocust• HP: 16
• Speed: 3.8		TBA
Moth garden tower defenseMoth• HP: 20
• Speed: 3.8		Enchanted Jungle
Cicada• HP: 25
• Speed: 4		Apocalypse
Roach Garden Tower DefenseRoach• HP: 30
• Speed: 7		Garden
Bed Bug Garden tower defenseBed Bug• HP: 35
• Speed: 3.2 		TBA
Bullet AntBullet Ant• HP: 40
• Speed: 6		Enchanted Jungle
Shell Crab Garden tower defenseShell Crab• HP: 40
• Speed: 7		Tropical Island
toxic fly garden tower defenseToxic Fly• HP: 40
• Speed: 6		Toxic Facility
Ant Garden Tower DefenseAnt• HP: 45
• Speed: 4		Garden
Mouse Garden tower DefenseMouse• HP: 45
• Speed: 5.5		Enchanted Jungle
Rhino Beetle• HP: 50
• Speed: 5
• Attack Speed: 20
• Costs 50$ to use in PvP		TBA
Toad Garden Defense TowersToad• HP: 50
• Speed: 2		TBA
Woodlouse Garden tower defenseWoodlouse• HP: 60
• Speed: 6		Back Garden
Mosquito garden tower defenseMosquito• HP: 95
• Speed: 3.5		Enchanted Jungle
sand spider garden tower defenseSand Spider• HP: 100
• Speed: 5		Tropical Island
toxic spider garden tower defenseToxic Spider• HP: 100
• Speed: 5		Toxic Facility
vampire bat garden tower defenseVampire Bat• HP: 100
• Speed: 5		Graveyard (Halloween Event map 2025)

2. Blue Colored Enemies

IconEnemiesStatsMap (Classic Mode)
Stag Beetle• HP: 110
• Speed: 5
• Attack Speed: 20		TBA
chameleon garden tower defenseChameleon• HP: 165
• Speed: 4		Enchanted Jungle
Mole garden tower defenseMole• HP: 185
• Speed: 4
• Costs 125$ to use in PvP		Garden
Worm garden tower defenseWorm• HP: 185
• Speed: 2.5		Garden
ghost catterpillar garden tower defenseGhost Caterpillar• HP: 200
• Speed: 4		TBA
sand worm garden tower defenseSand Worm• HP: 200
• Speed: 5		Tropical Island
Firefly• HP: 250
• Speed: 5
• Range: 6
• Attack Speed: 5		TBA
ghost moth garden tower defenseGhost Moth• HP: 250
• Speed: 6		TBA
rat garden tower defenseRat• HP: 250
• Speed: 4.5		Enchanted Jungle

3. Green Colored Enemies

IconEnemiesStatsMap (Classic Mode)
Goblin Rider Garden tower defenseGoblin Rider• HP: 420
• Speed: 8		TBA
ladybug garden tower defenseLadybug• HP: 450
• Speed: 4		Garden
crab garden tower defenseCrab• HP: 500
• Speed: 3		Tropical Island
Skeleton roach garden tower defenseSkeleton Roach• HP: 500
• Speed: 1		Graveyard (Halloween Event map 2025)
Cobra garden tower defenseCobra• HP: 550
• Speed: 8		TBA
scorpion garden tower defenseScorpion• HP: 550
• Speed: 4		Enchanted Jungle
earwig garden tower defenseEarwig• HP: 600
• Speed: 5		Back Garden

4. Yellow Colored Enemies

IconEnemiesStatsMap (Classic Mode)
Slug garden tower defenseSlug• HP: 750
• Speed: 2.2		Enchanted Jungle
Baby octopus garden tower defenseBaby Octopus• HP: 1000
• Speed: 3.5		Tropical Island
sand scorpion garden tower defenseSand Scropion• HP: 1000
• Speed: 4		Tropical Island
toxic slug garden tower defenseToxic Slug• HP: 1000
• Speed: 2		Toxic Facility
toxic stinger garden tower defenseToxic Stinger• HP: 1000
• Speed: 7		Toxic Facility
Rolling toxic spider garden tower defenseRolling Toxic Spider• HP: 1500
• Speed: 6		Toxic Facility
Snail garden tower defenseSnail• HP: 1500
• Speed: 2		Garden

5. Red Colored Enemies

IconEnemiesStatsMap (Classic Mode)
LobsterLobster• HP: 2000
• Speed: 2		Tropical Island
toxic mantisToxic Mantis• HP: 2000
• Speed: 5
• Costs 800$ to use in PvP		Toxic Facility
DragonflyDragonfly• HP: 2225
• Speed: 2.3		Enchanted Jungle
ghost aphidGhost Aphid• HP: 3000
• Speed: 4		Graveyard (Halloween Event map 2025)
Mutant RoachMutant Roach• HP: 3000
• Speed: 6		Toxic Facility
Preying Matnis• HP: 3000
• Speed: 5		TBA
garden caterpillarGarden Caterpillar• HP: 4000
• Speed: 3		Back Garden
Asian Giant Hornet• HP: 5000
• Speed: 8		TBA

6. Purple Colored Enemies

IconEnemiesStatsMap (Classic Mode)
Moon Moth• HP: 10000
• Speed: 4
• Attack Speed: 1 second
• Costs 3000$ to use in PvP		TBA
Black Widow• HP: 30000
• Speed: 6		Graveyard (Halloween Event map 2025)

All Bosses in Garden Tower Defense

Garden Tower Defense offers 13 bosses that appear at the end of each wave. Here are their details:

IconBossesStatsMap
Snail King BossSnail King Boss• HP: 10000
• Speed: 2.5
• Costs 1250 to use in PvP		Garden
scorpion king bossScorpion King Boss• HP: 13500
• Speed: 2.6		Enchanted Jungle
Mutant rat boss garden tower defenseMutant Rat Boss• HP: 25000
• Speed: 3		Toxic Facility
King Octopus BossKing Octopus Boss• HP: 30000
• Speed: 2.5 		Tropical Island
Zombie Fly BossZombie Fly• HP: 30000
• Speed: 2		Graveyard (Halloween Event map 2025)
King Stag Beetle• HP: 50000
• Speed: 4.5
• Attack Speed: 20		TBA
Spineserpent bossSpineserpent Boss• HP: 50000
• Speed: 3
• Costs 2500$ to use in PvP.		Toxic Facility
Hydraviper BossHydraviper Boss• HP: 100000
• Speed: 3
• Costs 7500$ to use in PvP.		Toxic Facility
King WaspKing Wasp• HP: 150000
• Speed: 2		Back Garden
Toxitail BossToxitail Boss• HP: 250000
• Speed: 3		Toxic Facility
Moth Overlord• HP: 300000
• Speed: 5		TBA
Black Widow BossBlack Widow Boss• HP: 500000
• Speed: 2		Graveyard (Halloween Event map 2025)
queen spiderQueen Spider• HP: 500000
• Speed: 3
• Costs 250000 to use in PvP		Back Garden

That concludes our Garden Tower Defense all enemies and bosses article. We hope you found this guide helpful.

