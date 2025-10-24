Garden Tower Defense All Enemies and Bosses (October 2025)

Update: We last updated this article with the latest Garden Tower Defense enemies and bosses on October 24, 2025.

Garden Tower Defense offers multiple game modes where you fight off various enemy waves. There are four permanent game modes: Classic, Survival, Endless, and PvP. Sometimes, developers add time-limited game modes, such as Graveyard, for Halloween events. This article provides a list of all enemies and bosses that you must fight in Garden Tower Defense’s various game modes.

Details of All Enemies and Bosses in Garden Tower Defense

There are 54 enemies and 15 bosses in Garden Tower Defense as of this writing. Each map offers different enemies based on the difficulty you choose. The enemies are also classified into different colors based on their health pool (HP). Here is the list:

Grey: The enemies of this color have low HP, ranging from 5 to 100.

The enemies of this color have low HP, ranging from 5 to 100. Blue: The Blue-colored enemies have slightly more HP than the Grey ones, ranging from 110 to 250.

The Blue-colored enemies have slightly more HP than the Grey ones, ranging from 110 to 250. Green: The Green-colored ones have more HP than the Grey and Blue ones, ranging from 420 to 600.

The Green-colored ones have more HP than the Grey and Blue ones, ranging from 420 to 600. Yellow: The Yellow-colored enemies have more HP than the previous ones, ranging from 750 to 1500.

The Yellow-colored enemies have more HP than the previous ones, ranging from 750 to 1500. Red: They have high HP, ranging from 2000 to 5000.

They have high HP, ranging from 2000 to 5000. Purple: Bosses are colored in purple. They have the highest HP, ranging from 10000 to 500000. There are two purple colored enemies as well, who have a health pool similar to the bosses in range.

What’s interesting is that you can use some enemies and bosses to spawn in the opponent’s area in PvP mode. Spawning them requires varying amounts of money based on their HP. With that said, see the sections below for the details of all enemies and bosses in Garden Tower Defense.

All Enemies in Garden Tower Defense

Here are the details of all enemies categorized by their color:

1. Grey Colored Enemies

Icon Enemies Stats Map (Classic Mode) Aphid • HP: 5

• Speed: 3.5 Garden Housefly • HP: 8

• Speed: 3.5 Enchanted Jungle Sand Beetle • HP: 8

• Speed: 3.5 Tropical Island Beetle • HP: 12

• Speed: 3.6

• Costs 20$ to use in PvP Back Garden Bat • HP: 15

• Speed: 3 Graveyard (Halloween event map 2025) Toxic Ant • HP: 15

• Speed: 4 Toxic Facility Locust • HP: 16

• Speed: 3.8 TBA Moth • HP: 20

• Speed: 3.8 Enchanted Jungle – Cicada • HP: 25

• Speed: 4 Apocalypse Roach • HP: 30

• Speed: 7 Garden Bed Bug • HP: 35

• Speed: 3.2 TBA Bullet Ant • HP: 40

• Speed: 6 Enchanted Jungle Shell Crab • HP: 40

• Speed: 7 Tropical Island Toxic Fly • HP: 40

• Speed: 6 Toxic Facility Ant • HP: 45

• Speed: 4 Garden Mouse • HP: 45

• Speed: 5.5 Enchanted Jungle – Rhino Beetle • HP: 50

• Speed: 5

• Attack Speed: 20

• Costs 50$ to use in PvP TBA Toad • HP: 50

• Speed: 2 TBA Woodlouse • HP: 60

• Speed: 6 Back Garden Mosquito • HP: 95

• Speed: 3.5 Enchanted Jungle Sand Spider • HP: 100

• Speed: 5 Tropical Island Toxic Spider • HP: 100

• Speed: 5 Toxic Facility Vampire Bat • HP: 100

• Speed: 5 Graveyard (Halloween Event map 2025)

2. Blue Colored Enemies

Icon Enemies Stats Map (Classic Mode) – Stag Beetle • HP: 110

• Speed: 5

• Attack Speed: 20 TBA Chameleon • HP: 165

• Speed: 4 Enchanted Jungle Mole • HP: 185

• Speed: 4

• Costs 125$ to use in PvP Garden Worm • HP: 185

• Speed: 2.5 Garden Ghost Caterpillar • HP: 200

• Speed: 4 TBA Sand Worm • HP: 200

• Speed: 5 Tropical Island – Firefly • HP: 250

• Speed: 5

• Range: 6

• Attack Speed: 5 TBA Ghost Moth • HP: 250

• Speed: 6 TBA Rat • HP: 250

• Speed: 4.5 Enchanted Jungle

3. Green Colored Enemies

Icon Enemies Stats Map (Classic Mode) Goblin Rider • HP: 420

• Speed: 8 TBA Ladybug • HP: 450

• Speed: 4 Garden Crab • HP: 500

• Speed: 3 Tropical Island Skeleton Roach • HP: 500

• Speed: 1 Graveyard (Halloween Event map 2025) Cobra • HP: 550

• Speed: 8 TBA Scorpion • HP: 550

• Speed: 4 Enchanted Jungle Earwig • HP: 600

• Speed: 5 Back Garden

4. Yellow Colored Enemies

Icon Enemies Stats Map (Classic Mode) Slug • HP: 750

• Speed: 2.2 Enchanted Jungle Baby Octopus • HP: 1000

• Speed: 3.5 Tropical Island Sand Scropion • HP: 1000

• Speed: 4 Tropical Island Toxic Slug • HP: 1000

• Speed: 2 Toxic Facility Toxic Stinger • HP: 1000

• Speed: 7 Toxic Facility Rolling Toxic Spider • HP: 1500

• Speed: 6 Toxic Facility Snail • HP: 1500

• Speed: 2 Garden

5. Red Colored Enemies

Icon Enemies Stats Map (Classic Mode) Lobster • HP: 2000

• Speed: 2 Tropical Island Toxic Mantis • HP: 2000

• Speed: 5

• Costs 800$ to use in PvP Toxic Facility Dragonfly • HP: 2225

• Speed: 2.3 Enchanted Jungle Ghost Aphid • HP: 3000

• Speed: 4 Graveyard (Halloween Event map 2025) Mutant Roach • HP: 3000

• Speed: 6 Toxic Facility – Preying Matnis • HP: 3000

• Speed: 5 TBA Garden Caterpillar • HP: 4000

• Speed: 3 Back Garden – Asian Giant Hornet • HP: 5000

• Speed: 8 TBA

6. Purple Colored Enemies

Icon Enemies Stats Map (Classic Mode) – Moon Moth • HP: 10000

• Speed: 4

• Attack Speed: 1 second

• Costs 3000$ to use in PvP TBA – Black Widow • HP: 30000

• Speed: 6 Graveyard (Halloween Event map 2025)

All Bosses in Garden Tower Defense

Garden Tower Defense offers 13 bosses that appear at the end of each wave. Here are their details:

Icon Bosses Stats Map Snail King Boss • HP: 10000

• Speed: 2.5

• Costs 1250 to use in PvP Garden Scorpion King Boss • HP: 13500

• Speed: 2.6 Enchanted Jungle Mutant Rat Boss • HP: 25000

• Speed: 3 Toxic Facility King Octopus Boss • HP: 30000

• Speed: 2.5 Tropical Island Zombie Fly • HP: 30000

• Speed: 2 Graveyard (Halloween Event map 2025) – King Stag Beetle • HP: 50000

• Speed: 4.5

• Attack Speed: 20 TBA Spineserpent Boss • HP: 50000

• Speed: 3

• Costs 2500$ to use in PvP. Toxic Facility Hydraviper Boss • HP: 100000

• Speed: 3

• Costs 7500$ to use in PvP. Toxic Facility King Wasp • HP: 150000

• Speed: 2 Back Garden Toxitail Boss • HP: 250000

• Speed: 3 Toxic Facility – Moth Overlord • HP: 300000

• Speed: 5 TBA Black Widow Boss • HP: 500000

• Speed: 2 Graveyard (Halloween Event map 2025) Queen Spider • HP: 500000

• Speed: 3

• Costs 250000 to use in PvP Back Garden

That concludes our Garden Tower Defense all enemies and bosses article. We hope you found this guide helpful.