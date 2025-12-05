Garden Tower Defense Festive Event Release Date and Countdown

The Garden Tower Defense Festive event is releasing this week. This update introduces a new Festive Map to the game, along with several new limited units. There will also be an Admin Abuse event during the update’s release, which offers freebies. You can also redeem a few codes to receive free in-game items upon redemption. That said, this article provides the official release date for the Garden Tower Defense Festive event, along with a countdown timer.

Release Date for the Garden Tower Defense Festive Event

The Garden Tower Defense Festive event will officially release on Saturday, December 6, 2025, at 11:00 AM EST, UTC-5. This event lasts around a week, ending on December 12, 2025. Here are the release dates and timings across major regions:

Region Timing United States (EST) Saturday, December 6 – 11:00 AM United States (PST) Saturday, December 6 – 8:00 AM Central Europe (CET) Saturday, December 6 – 5:00 PM India (IST) Saturday, December 6 – 9:30 PM Brazil (BRT) Saturday, December 6 – 1:00 PM Japan (JST) Sunday, December 7 – 1:00 AM Australia (AEDT) Sunday, December 7 – 3:00 AM

You can also enable the notifications for the upcoming update, so you don’t have to remember the exact release date and timings. Visit the game’s official Roblox page, locate the Festive Event banner, and click the Notify Me button below it. Roblox will send notifications when the update is released.

Countdown Timer for the Upcoming Update

Below is the countdown timer, showcasing the time left for the upcoming update’s release:

What to Expect From the Forthcoming Update?

The forthcoming update introduces a new festive-themed map. It will contain four tracks, meaning four bases for enemies to spawn, and you must defend your bases against danger from all directions. Additionally, some festive-themed units will debut via the update. The developers will also distribute a couple of codes and host an Admin Abuse event at the time of the update’s release.

The developers haven’t revealed additional information besides this regarding the upcoming update. You can dive into the game when the update is released on December 6, 2025.