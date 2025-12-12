Garden Tower Defense Festive Part 2 Update Release Date and Countdown

Garden Tower Defense Festive Part 2 update is scheduled to release this week. It is an expansion of the Festive event, introduced on December 6, 2025. Like previous updates, we can expect new units and features in the forthcoming update. Additionally, you can participate in its Admin Abuse event for free rewards. That said, this article provides the exact release date for the Garden Tower Defense Festive Part 2 update, along with a countdown timer.

Release Date for the Garden Tower Defense Festive Part 2 Update

The Garden Tower Defense Festive Part 2 update will officially release on Saturday, December 13, 2025, at 11:00 PM EST, UTC-5. It will be available for a week, ending on Saturday, December 19, 2025, at 1:00 PM EST, UTC-5. You can find the release dates and timings across major regions:

Region Timing United States (EST) Saturday, December 13 – 11:00 AM United States (PST) Saturday, December 13 – 8:00 AM Central Europe (CET) Saturday, December 13 – 5:00 PM India (IST) Saturday, December 13 – 9:30 PM Brazil (BRT) Saturday, December 13 – 1:00 PM Japan (JST) Sunday, December 14 – 1:00 AM Australia (AEDT) Sunday, December 14 – 3:00 AM

If you don’t want to remember times and dates, enable the notifications for the update so you’ll get alerted when it is released. Visit the title’s official Roblox page, find the update banner, and tap the Notify Me button to turn on notifications.

Countdown Timer for the Festive Part 2 Update

Below is a countdown timer for the Festive Part 2 update:

What’s New in the Festive Part 2 Update?

The Festive Part 2 update will bring new festive-themed towers to Garden Tower Defense. The developers will also add a feature that allows you to pause the battle mid-game and resume playing from that point. This feature will also be available for the Survival game mode. Additionally, the developers will distribute free codes that you can redeem in-game to receive rewards. Moreover, there will be an Admin Abuse event during the update’s release. Be sure to participate in it for free in-game items.