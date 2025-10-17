Home » Gaming » Garden Tower Defense Halloween Event Update Release Date and Countdown

Garden Tower Defense is all set to roll out a brand new update to welcome Halloween festivities to the game. Additionally, the update aims to bring various new things. However, the developer has yet to delve deeper into what players can expect from it. However, do you know the release date of the Garden Tower Defense Halloween Event update? This article provides the accurate release date, time, and a countdown timer to help you stay on track.

Garden Tower Defense Halloween Event

Garden Tower Defense Halloween Event Update Release Date and Time

The upcoming Garden Tower Defense Halloween Event Update is all set to roll out on October 18th, 2025, at 8:00 AM PDT and will run till October 24, 2025. This gives you ample time to check out everything that the Halloween event has to offer and collect all the rewards. Next, we have the release time for other major regions.

RegionTiming
USA (East Coast)Saturday, Oct 18, 2025 – 11:00 AM EDT
USA (West Coast)Saturday, Oct 18, 2025 – 8:00 AM PDT
BrazilSaturday, Oct 18, 2025 – 12:00 PM BRT
EuropeSaturday, Oct 18, 2025 – 5:00 PM CEST
IndiaSaturday, Oct 18, 2025 – 8:30 PM IST
JapanSunday, Oct 19, 2025 – 12:00 AM JST
AustraliaSunday, Oct 19, 2025 – 1:00 AM AEST

We have also included a countdown timer to further help you keep track of the release time of the Halloween update of the game.

What to expect from the Halloween Event Update

While the developer hasn’t revealed much about what’s to come with the Halloween update, we can guess a couple of things that might happen.

  • Following the trend, we might see a new, Halloween-themed atmosphere in the game.
  • There could be a map dedicated to nighttime.
  • A new Halloween-themed map might be added to the game.
  • New spooky plants and NPCs might get added.
  • New accessories or items could arrive with the upcoming Halloween update.

So, you can expect to find tons of exciting things to happen once the update drops. This could be your chance to obtain rare items and units that appear for a limited time.

