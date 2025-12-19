Garden Tower Defense “Unit Checklist” Release Date (December 20, 2025)

The next update in Garden Tower Defense is set to release this week. It will feature new time-limited units that will be buyable from the lobby. We can also expect UI, gameplay, and QoL improvements, and balance changes. The developers will also distribute a couple of codes for you to redeem free Seeds from them. With that said, this article provides the official release date for the next Garden Tower Defense update, along with details on expected content.

Release Date for the Garden Tower Defense Unit Checklist Update

The Garden Tower Defense next update will officially launch on Saturday, December 20, 2025, at 11:00 PM EST, UTC-5. It will last a week, ending on December 26, 2025, at 1:00 PM EST, UTC-5. Below, you can find the release dates and times for the upcoming update across major regions:

Region Timing United States (EST) Saturday, December 20 – 11:00 AM United States (PST) Saturday, December 20 – 8:00 AM Central Europe (CET) Saturday, December 20 – 5:00 PM India (IST) Saturday, December 20 – 9:30 PM Brazil (BRT) Saturday, December 20 – 1:00 PM Japan (JST) Sunday, December 21 – 1:00 AM Australia (AEDT) Sunday, December 21 – 3:00 AM

You can also enable notifications for the update to receive alerts when it is released on December 20, 2025. Visit the Garden Tower Defense’s official Roblox page and tap the black Notify Me button below the update banner to turn on notifications.

What’s New in the Upcoming Update?

The Garden Tower Defense developers have revealed the new update name – Unit Checklist. They will release new codes but more importantly, you will be able to harvest new units. More details surrounding the units are still unclear. Don’t forget the admin abuse event (more details in the link) that the devs have planned. Most probably, you will be able to harvest some new units that will be limited-time and Christmas or Santa-themed.