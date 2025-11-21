Garden Tower Defense Ranked PvP Update Release Date and Countdown

Garden Tower Defense is releasing a new update this week. It will introduce a highly anticipated feature, the Ranked PvP. Additionally, there will be other new content, units, some balancing changes, bug fixes, other gameplay improvements, and more in the Ranked PvP update. This article provides the official release date for the Garden Tower Defense Ranked PvP update, along with the countdown timer.

Release Date for the Garden Tower Defense Ranked PvP Update

The Garden Tower Defense Ranked PvP update will be officially released on Saturday, November 22, at 11:00 AM EST, UTC-5. Here is the official release date and timings for the Ranked PvP mode across major regions:

Region Timing United States (EST) Saturday, November 22 – 11:00 AM United States (PST) Saturday, November 22 – 8:00 AM Central Europe (CET) Saturday, November 22 – 5:00 PM India (IST) Saturday, November 22 – 9:30 PM Brazil (BRT) Saturday, November 22 – 1:00 PM Japan (JST) Sunday, November 23 – 1:00 AM Australia (AEDT) Sunday, November 23 – 3:00 AM

If you don’t want to remember the exact timings and release dates, you can enable notifications for the update. The game will send you a notification when the update is released. Go to the game’s official Roblox page, find the update banner, and press the black Notify Me button to follow and receive notifications.

Countdown Timer for the Ranked PvP Update

Here is the countdown timer for the forthcoming Garden Tower Defense update, showcasing the time remaining for the update’s release:

What to Expect From the Forthcoming Update?

The forthcoming update brings a new permanent feature, a ranked system, to the PvP Mode. It will also feature an Elo system, which assigns ratings to the players based on their performances. You can also receive new rewards by playing the ranked mode. The update will also feature new units and other content for the game.

We can also expect some quality-of-life improvements, bug fixes, and new codes that reward freebies. The developers have also provided information on their Discord channel regarding the content that will arrive in future updates. There will be a new Survival Mode Shop, Gear, Equips, Unit Experimental Lab, and Elo system in the Endless mode, and a new Sandbox mode.