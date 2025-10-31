Garden Tower Defense Weekly Event Release Date and Countdown

Garden Tower Defense is all set to roll out a brand-new update with a weekly event for players to explore. It is necessary to keep track of the release date and time of the update if you don’t wish to miss out on the event and its rewards. So, do you know when to log into the game to attend the event? Well, this article provides the accurate Garden Tower Defense weekly event update release date and time, along with a countdown timer to further help you keep track of everything.

Garden Tower Defense Weekly Event Release Date and Time

The developer has set the release date of the upcoming weekly event on Saturday, November 1st, 2025, at 9:00 AM PDT. Once the event has run its course, it will end on Friday, November 6th, 2025, at 4:00 PM PST. This gives you ample time to explore everything that the event has to offer and collect all the rewards.

Next, we have a table with the release date and time for various time zones across the world.

Region Timing United States (PDT) Saturday, Nov 1 – 9:00 AM United States (EDT) Saturday, Nov 1 – 12:00 PM Central Europe (CEST) Saturday, Nov 1 – 5:00 PM India (IST) Saturday, Nov 1 – 9:30 PM Japan (JST) Sunday, Nov 2 – 1:00 AM Australia (AEDT) Sunday, Nov 2 – 3:00 AM

We have also added a countdown timer to further help you keep track of the upcoming update.

Also read:

What to Expect From the Upcoming Weekly Event Update

While the developer hasn’t revealed much about what to expect from the upcoming update, one can expect to find new units and game modes to arrive with it. The official Roblox page of the update states, “Get ready to harvest new units”. This is a clear indication that players will get their hands on new units via the upcoming event. It is a good opportunity for new players to try their luck and strengthen their arsenal.

Additionally, the new update will most likely feature various QoL and other improvements to further smooth the game. We will update this section once the developer shares more information.