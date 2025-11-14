Garden Tower Defense Weekly Update Release Date and Countdown (November 15, 2025)

The next Garden Tower Defense weekly update is all set to release this Saturday. Like previous weekly events, it will provide an opportunity to obtain new units for your collection. There might also be some in-game improvements and balance changes for some towers. This article provides the official release date for the next Garden Tower Defense weekly update, with the countdown timer until its release.

Release Date for the Next Garden Tower Defense Weekly Update

The next Garden Tower Defense weekly update will officially launch on Saturday, November 15, 2025, at 11:00 PM EST, UTC-5. Similar to the previous weekly events, it will last till Friday, November 15, 2025, at 1:00 PM EST, UTC-5. Here are the release times for the forthcoming update across major regions:

Region Timing United States (EST) Saturday, November 15 – 11:00 AM United States (PST) Saturday, November 15 – 8:00 AM Central Europe (CET) Saturday, November 15 – 5:00 PM India (IST) Saturday, November 15 – 9:30 PM Brazil (BRT) Saturday, November 15 – 1:00 PM Japan (JST) Sunday, November 16 – 1:00 AM Australia (AEDT) Sunday, November 16 – 3:00 AM

You can also pre-register for the upcoming event and receive notifications when the developers release it on November 15, 2025. Visit the Garden Tower Defense’s official Roblox page and click the Notify Me button below the “Next Week Event” banner to do so.

Countdown for the Next Weekly Update

Here is the time remaining until the release of the forthcoming update:

What to Expect in the Forthcoming Update?

The forthcoming Garden Tower Defense update introduces new units, according to the game’s official Roblox page. The developers have not revealed additional information regarding the units or other content that is arriving via the November 15, 2025, update. We can also expect some quality-of-life, gameplay, and UI improvements along with bug fixes. The developers might also make balance changes to some existing units. Additionally, we can expect a couple of codes that reward free in-game items when redeemed in-game.